New Zealand are all-but assured of a T20 World Cup semi-final spot after overcoming Ireland despite a sensational hat-trick from Josh Little.The Black Caps’ 35-run win in Adelaide likely means they will top their Super 12s group as, while England and Australia may yet equal their seven points, the Kiwis have a far superior net run-rate.Only freakish margins of victory in both Australia-Afghanistan later on Friday and England-Sri Lanka on Saturday could deprive New Zealand of a spot in the last four, but they were given a test by Ireland.Kane Williamson found some fluency at the crease and top-scored with...

27 MINUTES AGO