BBC
'Worryingly high' levels of violence remain at Werrington youth jail
"Worryingly high" levels of violence remain at a young offender institution in Staffordshire that was the most violent in England and Wales. HMYOI Werrington was still struggling to manage behaviour and provide a purposeful regime for children, a September visit by inspectors found. In January inspectors said it had the...
BBC
Sizewell C new nuclear plant under review
A new nuclear power plant in Suffolk is under review and could be delayed or even axed, as the government tries to cut spending, the BBC has been told. Sizewell C was expected to provide up to 7% of the UK's total electricity needs, but critics have argued it will be expensive and take years to build.
BBC
West Lane Hospital: Government apologises after teenager deaths
The government has apologised after an investigation found three teenage girls died after "multifaceted and systemic" failures in NHS mental health care. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17, and Emily Moore, 18, had complex mental health needs and were patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough. Health minister Maria Caulfield...
UK immigration news - live: Philp insists Manston migrant centre is legally compliant
Policing minister Chris Philp has insisted Manston migrant centre is legally compliant just days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested the opposite.“I don’t accept the premise that it is not legally compliant today, a lot of change has been made even in the last few days since you spoke to Robert,” he told Sky News, contending that “significant improvements” have been set in motion.It comes after 11 asylum seekers were reportedly left “abandoned” in central London without accommodation or warm clothing after being taken from the Manston processing centre.Mr Philip told the broadcaster that the Home Office had assured...
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
New Zealand beat Ireland at T20 World Cup despite Josh Little hat-trick
New Zealand are all-but assured of a T20 World Cup semi-final spot after overcoming Ireland despite a sensational hat-trick from Josh Little.The Black Caps’ 35-run win in Adelaide likely means they will top their Super 12s group as, while England and Australia may yet equal their seven points, the Kiwis have a far superior net run-rate.Only freakish margins of victory in both Australia-Afghanistan later on Friday and England-Sri Lanka on Saturday could deprive New Zealand of a spot in the last four, but they were given a test by Ireland.Kane Williamson found some fluency at the crease and top-scored with...
BBC
'It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves
Michail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. It's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
