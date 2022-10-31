ASUN Final #2 FGCU (12-5-1) at #1 Liberty (14-3-3) Date // Time Friday, November 4 // 6 p.m. Location Osborne Stadium // Lynchburg, Va. FORT MYERS, Fla. – An ASUN Championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament is on the line, Friday, as the No. 2 seed FGCU women's soccer team travels to Lynchburg, Virginia to take on top-seeded Liberty. Kickoff against the Flames is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO