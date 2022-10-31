ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Women's Soccer Set for ASUN Title Game at Liberty

ASUN Final #2 FGCU (12-5-1) at #1 Liberty (14-3-3) Date // Time Friday, November 4 // 6 p.m. Location Osborne Stadium // Lynchburg, Va. FORT MYERS, Fla. – An ASUN Championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament is on the line, Friday, as the No. 2 seed FGCU women's soccer team travels to Lynchburg, Virginia to take on top-seeded Liberty. Kickoff against the Flames is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.
Men's Tennis Heads to FSU to Compete in Bedford Cup

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team makes its second trip to Tallahassee this weekend as the Eagles will compete in the Bedford Cup, hosted by Florida State. The competition gets started on Friday with one round of doubles and two rounds of singles and will run through Sunday.
Volleyball Welcomes Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine for Weekend Slate

Friday Eastern Kentucky (14-12, 5-7 ASUN) @ FGCU (19-6, 9-3 ASUN) Date // Time Friday, Nov. 4 // 7 p.m. Saturday Bellarmine (10-14, 4-8 ASUN) @ FGCU (19-6, 9-3 ASUN) Date // Time Saturday, Nov. 5 // 6 p.m. Location Fort Myers, Fla. // Alico Arena. Live Statistics Statbroadcast. Watch...
Volleyball's Senior Night Moved Up To 6 p.m. On Saturday

FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball's senior night matchup versus Bellarmine has been moved up to a 6 p.m. start. Students, faculty and staff receive free admission with a valid Eagle I.D. For tickets, please visit the FGCU Ticket Office at https://bit.ly/3SXmsIr or stop by the FGCU ticket booth at Alico Arena on game day.
Men’s Soccer Drops 6-3 Decision at Stetson

Box Score DeLand, Fla. – FGCU men's soccer (7-4-4, 3-2-3 ASUN) could not recover from a first half barrage from Stetson (6-3-6, 4-2-2 ASUN) and dropped a 6-3 decision on Tuesday evening. "Not close to the level and standard of performance we needed tonight to realistically win this game....
Women's Golf Finishes Sixth At Mercer Invitational

MACON, Ga. – FGCU women's golf finished sixth at the Mercer Invitational Tuesday to officially close out the fall season. "The team battled all day and all week," head coach Shannon Sykora said. "I'm really proud of this group. They've put in a lot of hard work this semester."
Men's Golf Finishes Second At Daniel Island Intercollegiate

CHARLESTON, S.C. - FGCU Men's Golf finished second at the Daniel Island Intercollegiate Tuesday to wrap up the fall campaign. As the dust settled, FGCU found itself trailing No. 23 Mississippi State by just three strokes. Heading into Tuesday's final round, the Eagles held a three stroke lead over the Bulldogs.
