ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

2.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes S.C Sunday Night

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20m1g8_0itwJTVy00

Source: reklamlar / Getty


Another earthquake shook South Carolina.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that Kershaw County experienced an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 on Sunday night.

According to the USGS, it happened at 9:33 pm at a depth of roughly 1.9 miles, 3.7 miles east of Elgin.

Responding to a Tweet from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, some people claimed to have felt the quake and mistook it for thunder. Most of the time, earthquakes of this scale do not cause damage to structures and merely slightly shake certain persons.

South Carolina is no stranger to earthquake activity. Since December 2021, dozens have been recorded near the Lugoff and Eglin, about 20 miles northeast of Columbia.

Read the full story here.

Comments / 0

Related
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night. The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin. Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake. Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to...
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
SUMTER, SC
FOX Carolina

Vehicle fire cause delays for drivers along I-85 South

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are responding to a vehicle fire along I-85 South near mile marker 14. According to Highway Patrol’s incident map, someone reported the fire at around 4:24 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said multiple lanes are...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 3, 2022

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
News19 WLTX

The National Weather Service is looking for new spotters

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sign-Up Information for Skywarn Training can be found here. The National Weather Service in Columbia is seeking anyone from the Midlands that would be interested in helping out during severe weather. During inclement weather here in the Midlands storm reports give us an idea what is...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. diesel crunch could push prices higher on everything

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials are responding to the diesel fuel shortage that’s expected to hit the Southeast, including Georgia and South Carolina. The shortage could mean higher prices for everything. An official supply alert says “poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low diesel inventories are combining to...
GEORGIA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Everything you need to know before visiting South Carolina

Check the weather before traveling to South Carolina to make sure the sun is shining on your beach vacation © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina welcomes everyone with a friendly “hey y’all.” Laidback and relaxed, the Palmetto State is an easy place to visit, with a throng of sunshiney offerings, golden beaches, lazy rivers towered over by bald cypresses, and the tail end of the Blue Ridge.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Upstate hospitals give update on flu, RSV cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials are predicting a potentially severe flu season. SCDHEC announced South Carolina's first pediatric flu-related death was reported Monday. Health officials say it's the state's second flu-related death this season. In mid-October, health officials confirmed the first flu-related death in the state. State...
COLUMBIA, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact

The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
GREER, SC
Terry Mansfield

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
horseandrider.com

Two Horses in South Carolina Positive for EIA

Two Quarter Horses in Barnwell County, South Carolina, were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). These cases follow two previous diagnoses in Barnwell County in August affecting Quarter Horses involved in Bush Track racing. Both horses were three-year-old stallions who had been in direct contact with other...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are injured and traffic is snarled from a multi-car crash on Interstate 77 in Charlotte. The crash happened near the North/South Carolina state line on I-77 North, near Arrowhead Road. WBTV crews say traffic is backed up for miles. Live video from the scene...
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy