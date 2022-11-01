ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are Some Easy School Lunches Your Kids Will Love

By TheOlympiaDShow
Source: RuslanDashinsky / Getty


If you pack your kids’ lunch and you’re wondering what to do next, you’re not alone.

Finding school lunches that they’ll love is not always an easy task.

Luckily for you, here are a few that are easy, cheap to make, and kid-friendly:

Turkey Pinwheels

Bite-sized finger food that is fully customizable and can be wrapped in a tortilla or pita bread .

2. Grilled Cheese Roll-Ups

A fun twist on a classic grilled cheese.

3. Baked Chicken Quesadillas

These quesadillas will become an easy, go-to recipe that you and your kid will love.

4. No Bake Energy Bites

The perfect protein-packed breakfast or snack.

5 . Stovetop Mac and Cheese with White Cheddar

A quick classic.

6. Lunchbox Kebabs

Take that old-school sandwich to a new level.

7. Pizza Dippers

Kids love pizza!

