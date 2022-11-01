ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

2022 CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert Among Performers, Loretta Lynn Tribute Planned

Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing its lineup of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Jimmy Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band are all on tap to hit the stage for the 2022 awards ceremony, which will be hosted by two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning.
CMT

Reba McEntire Reveals Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest

Reba McEntire is taking it easy whether she likes it or not. McEntire revealed Wednesday that her doctor had advised to go on vocal rest, which forced her to reschedule this weekend’s show. The Oklahoma native, who can be seen in an all-new episode of “Big Sky” on ABC...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CMT

Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Variety

Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special

As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Taste of Country

Zac Brown Band Welcomes Caroline Jones as Newest Member

Caroline Jones is officially the newest member of the Zac Brown Band. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist announced the news on Thursday (Nov. 3), making her the first-ever female member of the celebrated country and rock group. Jones turned to social media to share the news, which Entertainment Tonight was first...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Ringer

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: The Chicks, “Goodbye Earl,” and the Story of Women in Country Music

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free on Spotify. In Episode 76 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re exploring “Goodbye Earl” by the Chicks.
TEXAS STATE
CMT

RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"

George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
TENNESSEE STATE
US105

US105

Temple, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy