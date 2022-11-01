Read full article on original website
Native American Heritage Videos Available in Mullins Library Multimedia Department
In celebration of National Native American Heritage Month, the Multimedia Department in Mullins Library has compiled a list of streaming videos available to all students, staff and faculty. Physical items are also on display in the Multimedia Department, located in the Hodges Reading Room on the lobby level of Mullins Library.
Opening Reception for 'Americans and the Holocaust' Exhibit Set for Nov. 10
Mullins Library, the centerpiece of the University of Arkansas Libraries, is one of 50 U.S. libraries that have been selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans' responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. The touring library exhibition — based on the special exhibition of the same name at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. — will travel to U.S. libraries from 2020 to 2022.
U of A's Rome Center Hosts Annual Women in Arts Conference
As part of its expanded mission to serve as an academic and intellectual hub for the University of Arkansas in Europe, the Graduate School and International Education's Rome Center held its second annual International Women in Art Conference from Oct. 19-21 in Rome, Italy. The conference, which guests could attend...
Spring 2023 Course: Humanities in the Metaverse
The Department of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures will offer WLLC 398V/WLLC 575V: Humanities in the Metaverse as a Tuesday and Thursday course from 2-3:15 p.m. in spring 2023. This course will explore the myriad intellectual, technological and aesthetic phenomena emerging from the intersection of the humanities and the Metaverse(s)....
Arkansas International Hosts Distinguished Reader K-Ming Chang
The Arkansas International and the University of Arkansas Program in Creative Writing & Translation are proud to present the Fall 2022 Walton Distinguished Reader at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Willard and Pat Walker Community Room of the Fayetteville Public Library. The reading, presented in conjunction with the...
Kippenbrock Earns Luther Christman Award From American Association of Men in Nursing
Thomas Kippenbrock, a professor in the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, recently received the American Association of Men in Nursing's Luther Christman Award for his service to the organization and distinguished career in nursing. This award is the highest accolade bestowed upon a member or leader in the organization. It's...
National First-Generation Celebration Calendar of Events
The Office of New Student and Family Programs is excited to announce First-Generation College Student Week! For the first time in University of Arkansas history, the university is dedicating Nov. 7-11 to celebrate first-generation students, graduates and supporters. We define "first-generation" as someone whose parents/guardians did not graduate from a...
Apply for the 2023 NSF Noyce Fellowship to Become a Science or Math Teacher Through Master of Arts in Teaching Program
Applications are being accepted for four NSF-funded Noyce Scholarships at the University of Arkansas to support graduating STEM majors to become secondary science or math teachers through the one-year Master of Arts in Teaching (M.A.T.) program, beginning May 30, 2023. Noyce Fellows will receive paid in-state tuition and fees to...
Bring Your Ideas and Lunch (BYIL) - to ARKU 310
Each month the Division of Research and Innovation will be hosting a brown bag (bring your own lunch) so campus investigators/ scholars can interact with peers interested in developing collaborations. These lunch meetings will be unstructured to provide free exchange of ideas, to identify potential initiatives to undertake, and to build a strong academic community.
School of Law Announces 2022-23 LeMay Business Law Fellows
Third-year law students Anna Cunningham and T. Austin Simmons have been selected as the 2022-23 Ron and Casondra LeMay Business Law Fellows. They were selected based on their interest in and commitment to business law, significant leadership potential and prior performance within the business law program. Cunningham and Simmons will...
Society for Management Education to Host Speaker John Leach, Director of Events at OKC Thunder
Are you interested in the sports management and entertainment industry? The Student Society of Management Education is hosting guest speaker John Leach, the director of events and entertainment for the Oklahoma City Thunder! This event is open to everyone, and we hope to see you at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at J.B. Hunt Hall 535 or via Zoom.
WLLC Student Success Peer Learning Workshop: Reading Comprehension & Writing
The Student Success Peer Learning Workshop Series continues this Thursday, November 3 at 5:15 p.m. in the World Languages & Digital Humanities Studio (JBHT 207). The series is open to both WLLC students and faculty, and is composed of three one-hour, student-led workshops (Oct. 26, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10) focusing on how to successfully study world languages and cultures.
Midterms Watch Party With Pi Sigma Alpha Nov. 8
Pi Sigma Alpha, the political science honor society, invites students to attend the Midterms Watch Party, an informational event held at 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Arkansas Union 424. The Midterms Watch Party will give students the chance to watch the results of the 2022 midterm...
Campus, Community Leaders Gather to Celebrate Regional DEI Efforts, Honor Murphy-Erby
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites you to a "Celebration of Our Journey Toward Equity" from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The following campus and community leaders will present 2022 year-end highlights, achievements, and upcoming DEI initiatives:. Yvette Murphy-Erby, vice chancellor, Division of...
College of Education and Health Professions Seeks 2023 Alumni Award Nominations
The College of Education and Health Professions is accepting nominations for the 2023 Alumni Awards. Recommendations from faculty, staff, students, alumni and the community are welcome. This year's deadline is midnight CST on Friday, Dec. 2. Three people are named each year, representing the two halves of the college plus...
Come Watch "A Bug's Life" with the Entomology Club Nov. 19
The Isley-Baerg Entomology Club invites students of all classifications to attend the ento movie night viewing of A Bug's Life on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 6 p.m. in room 009 in the Plant Pathology Building across from Memorial Hall. This is a free event and the club will meet afterwards.
Aubra and Mary Pat Anthony Honor Late Father With Gift for New Center
Aubra H. Anthony Jr., with his wife, Mary Pat Anthony, is contributing $450,000 to support the naming of the landscape architecture space at the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation in honor of his late father, Aubra H. Anthony Sr., known as a “forest farmer and lumberman.”
Learn About SBIR and STTR Funding
The research funding workshop series hosted by the Division of Research and Innovation continues Wednesday, November 9 at 3:30 p.m. with a virtual session on SBIRs and STTRs. Join Lauren Merriman, Associate Director for Industry Research Partnerships, and Catherine Corley, Business and Innovation Consultant for the Small Business Development Center, as they go over key information about the SBIR and STTR funding programs. This session will give an overview of the purpose of these two programs, their eligibility criteria, what type of proposals are considered competitive, and differences in company versus university roles in the proposal process.
Short Online Study for International Students About Recent Mental Health Experiences
Are you an international student? Participate in two short surveys over the span of two weeks to help researchers understand relationships between mental health and cultural adjustment. You are eligible to participate in this study if you are at least 18 years of age and enrolled in an academic program at the U of A. Graduate and undergraduate students alike are welcome to enroll!
Walton College Partners With UA Rich Mountain in Turn 2 into 4 Program
The Sam M. Walton College of Business and the University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain announced a formal articulation agreement to assist students transitioning from a two-year associate degree to a four-year bachelor’s degree through the Turn 2 into 4 program. Starting in spring 2023, UA Rich...
