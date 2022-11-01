Read full article on original website
University of Arkansas
Honors College Selects Executive Board for Student Ambassadors Program
The Honors College is pleased to announce the first executive board for the college's Ambassadors service program. The board consists of six officers including honors students Aisha Al-Rizzo, Meg Bozarth, Jenna Kempkes, Ben Walworth, Ria Collins, Anna Johnson and Tracy Tanner, who will serve for the 2022-23 school year. The...
University of Arkansas
Kippenbrock Earns Luther Christman Award From American Association of Men in Nursing
Thomas Kippenbrock, a professor in the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, recently received the American Association of Men in Nursing's Luther Christman Award for his service to the organization and distinguished career in nursing. This award is the highest accolade bestowed upon a member or leader in the organization. It's...
University of Arkansas
Walton College Partners With UA Rich Mountain in Turn 2 into 4 Program
The Sam M. Walton College of Business and the University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain announced a formal articulation agreement to assist students transitioning from a two-year associate degree to a four-year bachelor’s degree through the Turn 2 into 4 program. Starting in spring 2023, UA Rich...
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
University of Arkansas
Arkansas Poll Finds Economy Still Top Concern for Arkansas Voters
The 24th annual Arkansas Poll, released today, found voters continue to be most concerned about the economy, politics and drugs, which were two of the top three concerns from 2021 (drugs supplanted healthcare as the third most important issue). However, concerns about the economy are significantly higher than they were in the previous two years.
Hogs’ Maryam Dauda Finally Gets on Floor, Hits Biggest Shot
Razorbacks finally subdue pesky UAFS in exhibition opener Wednesday night.
bestofarkansassports.com
Disagreeing with Mike Irwin’s Musselman-Beard Conspiracy Theory, Texas’ Weak Sauce Fans & More
While growing up in Little Rock, everyone seemed to agree Austin was a very cool town. Kind of like the moon: you might get to visit, but you probably wouldn’t ever get to live there. Whether this remains the case is debatable. Either way, I do now live in...
University of Arkansas
Midterms Watch Party With Pi Sigma Alpha Nov. 8
Pi Sigma Alpha, the political science honor society, invites students to attend the Midterms Watch Party, an informational event held at 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Arkansas Union 424. The Midterms Watch Party will give students the chance to watch the results of the 2022 midterm...
Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.
University of Arkansas
From Big Macs to Blood Draws: Woman Launches Career With U of A Training
Hazelee Cox, a phlebotomy technician, serves as the first point of medical contact for some Northwest Arkansas cancer patients at their oncology appointments. A few years ago, Cox, 21, was serving customers hamburgers and fries at McDonald's after graduating from high school in Rogers, but she wanted to do something else. Earlier this year, she used training funded by a federal grant to the University of Arkansas to learn the skills she needed to launch a career in health care.
University of Arkansas
Come Watch "A Bug's Life" with the Entomology Club Nov. 19
The Isley-Baerg Entomology Club invites students of all classifications to attend the ento movie night viewing of A Bug's Life on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 6 p.m. in room 009 in the Plant Pathology Building across from Memorial Hall. This is a free event and the club will meet afterwards.
bestofarkansassports.com
Sam Pittman’s Powerful Statement on Hunter Yurachek and Hypocrisy
FAYETTEVILLE — One reason Sam Pittman has endeared himself to the people of Arkansas, in addition to turning the football program around, is because of his folksy personality that comes across as genuine and resonates with the fanbase. The third-year coach would rather just enjoy “some ol’ cold beer”...
Rogers woman facing homelessness due to high rental costs
It's the start of a new month and Kailey Wever, a mom of three teenagers, said she doesn't have the money to pay her November rent for her apartment in Rogers.
Search continues for pregnant Arkansas woman missing under suspicious circumstances
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A 33-year-old Benton County woman who is 31 weeks pregnant has now been missing for longer than 48 hours after she was last seen with a woman she met online who she thought would help her get a job. Ashley Bush, a mother of...
University of Arkansas
NWA Gridiron Show Pokes Fun While Aiding Journalism Scholarships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The student and professional chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists will bring the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show, "Keep Fayetteville Funny (and NWA, too)" to the Butterfield Trail Village Performance Hall stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets are still available through the Gridiron...
magnoliareporter.com
Seedless muscadines can put the folksy southerner one step closer to the dinner table
Without big bitter seeds to expel, the flavorful muscadine could go from the front porch to the dinner table in America and beyond. Fruit breeders with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, are working on developing a seedless muscadine that can be grown in Arkansas as part of their mission to build up an Eastern table grape industry.
University of Arkansas
National First-Generation Celebration Calendar of Events
The Office of New Student and Family Programs is excited to announce First-Generation College Student Week! For the first time in University of Arkansas history, the university is dedicating Nov. 7-11 to celebrate first-generation students, graduates and supporters. We define "first-generation" as someone whose parents/guardians did not graduate from a...
University of Arkansas
School of Art Faculty and Students Receive Artists 360 Artist Awards
Mid-America Arts Alliance announced the 2022 Artists 360 Awards and the School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences celebrates the art faculty and students and local artists awarded project and student grants. School of Art recipients include David Andree, assistant professor of art in painting and...
University of Arkansas
Please Complete Survey About Nutrition, Health and Food
The Center for Human Nutrition at the University of Arkansas is recruiting adults over the age of 18 years to complete surveys about nutrition, food and health. The survey will last 5-10 minutes. Anyone over the age of 18 can take the survey.
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
