University of Arkansas
Apply for the 2023 NSF Noyce Fellowship to Become a Science or Math Teacher Through Master of Arts in Teaching Program
Applications are being accepted for four NSF-funded Noyce Scholarships at the University of Arkansas to support graduating STEM majors to become secondary science or math teachers through the one-year Master of Arts in Teaching (M.A.T.) program, beginning May 30, 2023. Noyce Fellows will receive paid in-state tuition and fees to...
University of Arkansas
National First-Generation Celebration Calendar of Events
The Office of New Student and Family Programs is excited to announce First-Generation College Student Week! For the first time in University of Arkansas history, the university is dedicating Nov. 7-11 to celebrate first-generation students, graduates and supporters. We define "first-generation" as someone whose parents/guardians did not graduate from a...
University of Arkansas
Please Complete Survey About Nutrition, Health and Food
The Center for Human Nutrition at the University of Arkansas is recruiting adults over the age of 18 years to complete surveys about nutrition, food and health. The survey will last 5-10 minutes. Anyone over the age of 18 can take the survey.
University of Arkansas
Fast Five With the TFSC Published for November
Six times per year the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center publishes an electronic newsletter for first year faculty members. Each newsletter provides guidance for faculty members at the University of Arkansas. The November 2022 Newsletter is about the questions new faculty members should ask of other faculty to better...
University of Arkansas
In New 'Short Talks,' Rom Discusses Impact of the Distinguished Doctoral Fellowships and Doctoral Academy Fellowships
This month's Short Talks from the Hill features Curt Rom, interim dean of the Graduate School and International Education. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Distinguished Doctoral Fellowships and Doctoral Academy Fellowships, made possible by a $300 million gift to the University of Arkansas from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation - at the time, the largest gift given to a public university.
University of Arkansas
School of Law Announces 2022-23 LeMay Business Law Fellows
Third-year law students Anna Cunningham and T. Austin Simmons have been selected as the 2022-23 Ron and Casondra LeMay Business Law Fellows. They were selected based on their interest in and commitment to business law, significant leadership potential and prior performance within the business law program. Cunningham and Simmons will...
University of Arkansas
Two Student Companies Join Startup Village in Downtown Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two startups founded by current University of Arkansas students are among the three newest companies at Startup Village, which provides free co-working space in downtown Fayetteville to seed-stage ventures. Located in the historic Hathcock building at the corner of Block Avenue and Dickson Street, Startup Village...
University of Arkansas
College of Education and Health Professions Seeks 2023 Alumni Award Nominations
The College of Education and Health Professions is accepting nominations for the 2023 Alumni Awards. Recommendations from faculty, staff, students, alumni and the community are welcome. This year's deadline is midnight CST on Friday, Dec. 2. Three people are named each year, representing the two halves of the college plus...
University of Arkansas
Programs Allocations Board Supplemental Round Two
The Programs Allocations Board will meet to discuss the allocation of the supplemental student activities fee on Monday, Nov. 7, at 6:15 p.m. in Arkansas Union 310. This meeting is open to all students, faculty and staff who are interested in observing how the fee is allocated. However, only current members of the board may propose budgets.
University of Arkansas
Spring 2023 Course: Humanities in the Metaverse
The Department of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures will offer WLLC 398V/WLLC 575V: Humanities in the Metaverse as a Tuesday and Thursday course from 2-3:15 p.m. in spring 2023. This course will explore the myriad intellectual, technological and aesthetic phenomena emerging from the intersection of the humanities and the Metaverse(s)....
University of Arkansas
Society for Management Education to Host Speaker John Leach, Director of Events at OKC Thunder
Are you interested in the sports management and entertainment industry? The Student Society of Management Education is hosting guest speaker John Leach, the director of events and entertainment for the Oklahoma City Thunder! This event is open to everyone, and we hope to see you at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at J.B. Hunt Hall 535 or via Zoom.
University of Arkansas
Short Online Study for International Students About Recent Mental Health Experiences
Are you an international student? Participate in two short surveys over the span of two weeks to help researchers understand relationships between mental health and cultural adjustment. You are eligible to participate in this study if you are at least 18 years of age and enrolled in an academic program at the U of A. Graduate and undergraduate students alike are welcome to enroll!
University of Arkansas
Kippenbrock Earns Luther Christman Award From American Association of Men in Nursing
Thomas Kippenbrock, a professor in the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, recently received the American Association of Men in Nursing's Luther Christman Award for his service to the organization and distinguished career in nursing. This award is the highest accolade bestowed upon a member or leader in the organization. It's...
University of Arkansas
Walton College Partners With UA Rich Mountain in Turn 2 into 4 Program
The Sam M. Walton College of Business and the University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain announced a formal articulation agreement to assist students transitioning from a two-year associate degree to a four-year bachelor’s degree through the Turn 2 into 4 program. Starting in spring 2023, UA Rich...
University of Arkansas
Three Top 10 Finishers Power Soil Judging Team to Region IV Title
Led by three top 10 individual finishers, the U of A soil judging team claimed the Region IV championship earlier this month in competition hosted by Oklahoma State University in Woodward, Oklahoma. The team, all students in the Department of Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences in the Dale Bumpers College...
University of Arkansas
Undergraduate Mock Trial members have stand-out performances in October
The University of Arkansas's mock trial teams have had national success through the month of October. The U of A's mock trial team competed at its own Mock Hogs Invitational, a tournament that was completely hosted and run by University of Arkansas Mock Trial students. This event took place on Oct. 8 and 9. Twenty teams from across the country attended this event virtually. It was run by tournament director Jacinda Montgomery.
University of Arkansas
Interested in Advocating for Youth in Foster Care? Volunteer as a Court Appointed Special Advocate
A "CASA" is appointed by the court to be a special advocate for a specific child/sibling group, which encompasses monthly home visits with the children, and several court appearances per year. The Service Committee in the Department of Psychological Science has invited a guest speaker from the Court Appointed Special Advocates organization to discuss their CASA experience and to answer your questions about advocating for youth in foster care.
University of Arkansas
Campus, Community Leaders Gather to Celebrate Regional DEI Efforts, Honor Murphy-Erby
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites you to a "Celebration of Our Journey Toward Equity" from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The following campus and community leaders will present 2022 year-end highlights, achievements, and upcoming DEI initiatives:. Yvette Murphy-Erby, vice chancellor, Division of...
University of Arkansas
Learn About SBIR and STTR Funding
The research funding workshop series hosted by the Division of Research and Innovation continues Wednesday, November 9 at 3:30 p.m. with a virtual session on SBIRs and STTRs. Join Lauren Merriman, Associate Director for Industry Research Partnerships, and Catherine Corley, Business and Innovation Consultant for the Small Business Development Center, as they go over key information about the SBIR and STTR funding programs. This session will give an overview of the purpose of these two programs, their eligibility criteria, what type of proposals are considered competitive, and differences in company versus university roles in the proposal process.
University of Arkansas
U of A's Rome Center Hosts Annual Women in Arts Conference
As part of its expanded mission to serve as an academic and intellectual hub for the University of Arkansas in Europe, the Graduate School and International Education's Rome Center held its second annual International Women in Art Conference from Oct. 19-21 in Rome, Italy. The conference, which guests could attend...
