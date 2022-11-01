Read full article on original website
University of Arkansas
Fast Five With the TFSC Published for November
Six times per year the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center publishes an electronic newsletter for first year faculty members. Each newsletter provides guidance for faculty members at the University of Arkansas. The November 2022 Newsletter is about the questions new faculty members should ask of other faculty to better...
University of Arkansas
Midterms Watch Party With Pi Sigma Alpha Nov. 8
Pi Sigma Alpha, the political science honor society, invites students to attend the Midterms Watch Party, an informational event held at 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Arkansas Union 424. The Midterms Watch Party will give students the chance to watch the results of the 2022 midterm...
University of Arkansas
Native American Heritage Videos Available in Mullins Library Multimedia Department
In celebration of National Native American Heritage Month, the Multimedia Department in Mullins Library has compiled a list of streaming videos available to all students, staff and faculty. Physical items are also on display in the Multimedia Department, located in the Hodges Reading Room on the lobby level of Mullins Library.
University of Arkansas
Spring 2023 Course: Humanities in the Metaverse
The Department of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures will offer WLLC 398V/WLLC 575V: Humanities in the Metaverse as a Tuesday and Thursday course from 2-3:15 p.m. in spring 2023. This course will explore the myriad intellectual, technological and aesthetic phenomena emerging from the intersection of the humanities and the Metaverse(s)....
University of Arkansas
Reading by 2022-23 Walton Visiting Writer in Translation Ellen Doré Watson
The U of AProgram in Creative Writing and Translation in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is proud to welcome literary translator and poet Ellen Doré Watson as its 2022-23 Walton Visiting Writer in Translation. Watson will give a reading of her work at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday,...
University of Arkansas
The Russian Conversation Table 'The Nose' Today
The Russian Conversation Table "The Nose" is an informal gathering for anyone interested in practicing Russian through games. It meets every other Thursday inside the Union at the Hill Coffee from 5-6 p.m. This semester, "The Nose" will include not only practicing of the Russian language, but also an introduction...
University of Arkansas
School of Art Welcomes Art Historian Nikki A. Greene to Visiting Lecture Series
The School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is pleased to welcome art historian Nikki A. Greene associate professor of art history at Wellesley College to the fall Visiting Lecture Series. Greene examines African and African American identities, music, the body and feminism in the 20th century and contemporary art and will present a lecture titled, The (Im)Permanence of Black Femme Collaborations, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on Zoom.
University of Arkansas
Bring Your Ideas and Lunch (BYIL) - to ARKU 310
Each month the Division of Research and Innovation will be hosting a brown bag (bring your own lunch) so campus investigators/ scholars can interact with peers interested in developing collaborations. These lunch meetings will be unstructured to provide free exchange of ideas, to identify potential initiatives to undertake, and to build a strong academic community.
University of Arkansas
Honors College Selects Executive Board for Student Ambassadors Program
The Honors College is pleased to announce the first executive board for the college's Ambassadors service program. The board consists of six officers including honors students Aisha Al-Rizzo, Meg Bozarth, Jenna Kempkes, Ben Walworth, Ria Collins, Anna Johnson and Tracy Tanner, who will serve for the 2022-23 school year. The...
University of Arkansas
School of Art Faculty and Students Receive Artists 360 Artist Awards
Mid-America Arts Alliance announced the 2022 Artists 360 Awards and the School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences celebrates the art faculty and students and local artists awarded project and student grants. School of Art recipients include David Andree, assistant professor of art in painting and...
University of Arkansas
Apply for the 2023 NSF Noyce Fellowship to Become a Science or Math Teacher Through Master of Arts in Teaching Program
Applications are being accepted for four NSF-funded Noyce Scholarships at the University of Arkansas to support graduating STEM majors to become secondary science or math teachers through the one-year Master of Arts in Teaching (M.A.T.) program, beginning May 30, 2023. Noyce Fellows will receive paid in-state tuition and fees to...
University of Arkansas
School of Law Announces 2022-23 LeMay Business Law Fellows
Third-year law students Anna Cunningham and T. Austin Simmons have been selected as the 2022-23 Ron and Casondra LeMay Business Law Fellows. They were selected based on their interest in and commitment to business law, significant leadership potential and prior performance within the business law program. Cunningham and Simmons will...
University of Arkansas
WLLC Student Success Peer Learning Workshop: Reading Comprehension & Writing
The Student Success Peer Learning Workshop Series continues this Thursday, November 3 at 5:15 p.m. in the World Languages & Digital Humanities Studio (JBHT 207). The series is open to both WLLC students and faculty, and is composed of three one-hour, student-led workshops (Oct. 26, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10) focusing on how to successfully study world languages and cultures.
University of Arkansas
Two Student Companies Join Startup Village in Downtown Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two startups founded by current University of Arkansas students are among the three newest companies at Startup Village, which provides free co-working space in downtown Fayetteville to seed-stage ventures. Located in the historic Hathcock building at the corner of Block Avenue and Dickson Street, Startup Village...
University of Arkansas
Society for Management Education to Host Speaker John Leach, Director of Events at OKC Thunder
Are you interested in the sports management and entertainment industry? The Student Society of Management Education is hosting guest speaker John Leach, the director of events and entertainment for the Oklahoma City Thunder! This event is open to everyone, and we hope to see you at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at J.B. Hunt Hall 535 or via Zoom.
University of Arkansas
Undergraduate Mock Trial members have stand-out performances in October
The University of Arkansas's mock trial teams have had national success through the month of October. The U of A's mock trial team competed at its own Mock Hogs Invitational, a tournament that was completely hosted and run by University of Arkansas Mock Trial students. This event took place on Oct. 8 and 9. Twenty teams from across the country attended this event virtually. It was run by tournament director Jacinda Montgomery.
University of Arkansas
Arkansas Poll Finds Economy Still Top Concern for Arkansas Voters
The 24th annual Arkansas Poll, released today, found voters continue to be most concerned about the economy, politics and drugs, which were two of the top three concerns from 2021 (drugs supplanted healthcare as the third most important issue). However, concerns about the economy are significantly higher than they were in the previous two years.
University of Arkansas
Campus, Community Leaders Gather to Celebrate Regional DEI Efforts, Honor Murphy-Erby
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites you to a "Celebration of Our Journey Toward Equity" from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The following campus and community leaders will present 2022 year-end highlights, achievements, and upcoming DEI initiatives:. Yvette Murphy-Erby, vice chancellor, Division of...
University of Arkansas
NWA Gridiron Show Pokes Fun While Aiding Journalism Scholarships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The student and professional chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists will bring the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show, "Keep Fayetteville Funny (and NWA, too)" to the Butterfield Trail Village Performance Hall stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets are still available through the Gridiron...
University of Arkansas
Aubra and Mary Pat Anthony Honor Late Father With Gift for New Center
Aubra H. Anthony Jr., with his wife, Mary Pat Anthony, is contributing $450,000 to support the naming of the landscape architecture space at the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation in honor of his late father, Aubra H. Anthony Sr., known as a “forest farmer and lumberman.”
