The research funding workshop series hosted by the Division of Research and Innovation continues Wednesday, November 9 at 3:30 p.m. with a virtual session on SBIRs and STTRs. Join Lauren Merriman, Associate Director for Industry Research Partnerships, and Catherine Corley, Business and Innovation Consultant for the Small Business Development Center, as they go over key information about the SBIR and STTR funding programs. This session will give an overview of the purpose of these two programs, their eligibility criteria, what type of proposals are considered competitive, and differences in company versus university roles in the proposal process.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO