University of Arkansas

NWA Gridiron Show Pokes Fun While Aiding Journalism Scholarships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The student and professional chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists will bring the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show, "Keep Fayetteville Funny (and NWA, too)" to the Butterfield Trail Village Performance Hall stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets are still available through the Gridiron...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

#MyPathToSeniorWalk: Gary Jackson

Originally from Pocahontas, Arkansas, Gary Jackson visited the University of Arkansas as a junior in high school, and, as he puts it, "instantly knew that this was the school for me." “Besides being a Darren McFadden fan growing up, I have always loved the state of Arkansas and take pride...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

National First-Generation Celebration Calendar of Events

The Office of New Student and Family Programs is excited to announce First-Generation College Student Week! For the first time in University of Arkansas history, the university is dedicating Nov. 7-11 to celebrate first-generation students, graduates and supporters. We define "first-generation" as someone whose parents/guardians did not graduate from a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Two Student Companies Join Startup Village in Downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two startups founded by current University of Arkansas students are among the three newest companies at Startup Village, which provides free co-working space in downtown Fayetteville to seed-stage ventures. Located in the historic Hathcock building at the corner of Block Avenue and Dickson Street, Startup Village...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Undergraduate Mock Trial members have stand-out performances in October

The University of Arkansas's mock trial teams have had national success through the month of October. The U of A's mock trial team competed at its own Mock Hogs Invitational, a tournament that was completely hosted and run by University of Arkansas Mock Trial students. This event took place on Oct. 8 and 9. Twenty teams from across the country attended this event virtually. It was run by tournament director Jacinda Montgomery.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Fast Five With the TFSC Published for November

Six times per year the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center publishes an electronic newsletter for first year faculty members. Each newsletter provides guidance for faculty members at the University of Arkansas. The November 2022 Newsletter is about the questions new faculty members should ask of other faculty to better...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Aubra and Mary Pat Anthony Honor Late Father With Gift for New Center

Aubra H. Anthony Jr., with his wife, Mary Pat Anthony, is contributing $450,000 to support the naming of the landscape architecture space at the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation in honor of his late father, Aubra H. Anthony Sr., known as a “forest farmer and lumberman.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

School of Art Faculty and Students Receive Artists 360 Artist Awards

Mid-America Arts Alliance announced the 2022 Artists 360 Awards and the School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences celebrates the art faculty and students and local artists awarded project and student grants. School of Art recipients include David Andree, assistant professor of art in painting and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

BWA Live Featuring Duke Deuce to Take Place Thursday Night

The Razorback men's and women's basketball programs, in conjunction with the Associated Student Government, have announced BWA Live — a student-only preseason tip-off event — will be coming to Bud Walton Arena during Homecoming Week on Thursday, Nov. 3. The event will be highlighted by a performance from the hip hop artist Duke Deuce.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Midterms Watch Party With Pi Sigma Alpha Nov. 8

Pi Sigma Alpha, the political science honor society, invites students to attend the Midterms Watch Party, an informational event held at 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Arkansas Union 424. The Midterms Watch Party will give students the chance to watch the results of the 2022 midterm...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

U of A's Rome Center Hosts Annual Women in Arts Conference

As part of its expanded mission to serve as an academic and intellectual hub for the University of Arkansas in Europe, the Graduate School and International Education's Rome Center held its second annual International Women in Art Conference from Oct. 19-21 in Rome, Italy. The conference, which guests could attend...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Football Game Time Announcement: LSU

Arkansas football's week 11 contest against No. 15 LSU on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and air on either CBS or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. LSU leads the all-time...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Three Top 10 Finishers Power Soil Judging Team to Region IV Title

Led by three top 10 individual finishers, the U of A soil judging team claimed the Region IV championship earlier this month in competition hosted by Oklahoma State University in Woodward, Oklahoma. The team, all students in the Department of Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences in the Dale Bumpers College...
WOODWARD, OK
University of Arkansas

Spring 2023 Course: Humanities in the Metaverse

The Department of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures will offer WLLC 398V/WLLC 575V: Humanities in the Metaverse as a Tuesday and Thursday course from 2-3:15 p.m. in spring 2023. This course will explore the myriad intellectual, technological and aesthetic phenomena emerging from the intersection of the humanities and the Metaverse(s)....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Bring Your Ideas and Lunch (BYIL) - to ARKU 310

Each month the Division of Research and Innovation will be hosting a brown bag (bring your own lunch) so campus investigators/ scholars can interact with peers interested in developing collaborations. These lunch meetings will be unstructured to provide free exchange of ideas, to identify potential initiatives to undertake, and to build a strong academic community.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Campus, Community Leaders Gather to Celebrate Regional DEI Efforts, Honor Murphy-Erby

The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites you to a "Celebration of Our Journey Toward Equity" from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The following campus and community leaders will present 2022 year-end highlights, achievements, and upcoming DEI initiatives:. Yvette Murphy-Erby, vice chancellor, Division of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

