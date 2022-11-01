Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
University of Arkansas
NWA Gridiron Show Pokes Fun While Aiding Journalism Scholarships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The student and professional chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists will bring the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show, "Keep Fayetteville Funny (and NWA, too)" to the Butterfield Trail Village Performance Hall stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets are still available through the Gridiron...
University of Arkansas
#MyPathToSeniorWalk: Gary Jackson
Originally from Pocahontas, Arkansas, Gary Jackson visited the University of Arkansas as a junior in high school, and, as he puts it, "instantly knew that this was the school for me." “Besides being a Darren McFadden fan growing up, I have always loved the state of Arkansas and take pride...
University of Arkansas
National First-Generation Celebration Calendar of Events
The Office of New Student and Family Programs is excited to announce First-Generation College Student Week! For the first time in University of Arkansas history, the university is dedicating Nov. 7-11 to celebrate first-generation students, graduates and supporters. We define "first-generation" as someone whose parents/guardians did not graduate from a...
University of Arkansas
Two Student Companies Join Startup Village in Downtown Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two startups founded by current University of Arkansas students are among the three newest companies at Startup Village, which provides free co-working space in downtown Fayetteville to seed-stage ventures. Located in the historic Hathcock building at the corner of Block Avenue and Dickson Street, Startup Village...
University of Arkansas
Undergraduate Mock Trial members have stand-out performances in October
The University of Arkansas's mock trial teams have had national success through the month of October. The U of A's mock trial team competed at its own Mock Hogs Invitational, a tournament that was completely hosted and run by University of Arkansas Mock Trial students. This event took place on Oct. 8 and 9. Twenty teams from across the country attended this event virtually. It was run by tournament director Jacinda Montgomery.
University of Arkansas
Fast Five With the TFSC Published for November
Six times per year the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center publishes an electronic newsletter for first year faculty members. Each newsletter provides guidance for faculty members at the University of Arkansas. The November 2022 Newsletter is about the questions new faculty members should ask of other faculty to better...
University of Arkansas
Aubra and Mary Pat Anthony Honor Late Father With Gift for New Center
Aubra H. Anthony Jr., with his wife, Mary Pat Anthony, is contributing $450,000 to support the naming of the landscape architecture space at the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation in honor of his late father, Aubra H. Anthony Sr., known as a “forest farmer and lumberman.”
University of Arkansas
Reading by 2022-23 Walton Visiting Writer in Translation Ellen Doré Watson
The U of AProgram in Creative Writing and Translation in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is proud to welcome literary translator and poet Ellen Doré Watson as its 2022-23 Walton Visiting Writer in Translation. Watson will give a reading of her work at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday,...
University of Arkansas
School of Art Faculty and Students Receive Artists 360 Artist Awards
Mid-America Arts Alliance announced the 2022 Artists 360 Awards and the School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences celebrates the art faculty and students and local artists awarded project and student grants. School of Art recipients include David Andree, assistant professor of art in painting and...
University of Arkansas
BWA Live Featuring Duke Deuce to Take Place Thursday Night
The Razorback men's and women's basketball programs, in conjunction with the Associated Student Government, have announced BWA Live — a student-only preseason tip-off event — will be coming to Bud Walton Arena during Homecoming Week on Thursday, Nov. 3. The event will be highlighted by a performance from the hip hop artist Duke Deuce.
University of Arkansas
Undergraduate Mock Trial Places Second at Ole Miss Chucky Mullins Invitational
University of Arkansas's Undergraduate Mock Trial program placed second at the Ole Miss Chucky Mullins Invitational on Oct. 22 and 23. Teams were invited from across the country to compete at this event. Team Peacock, one of the competitive teams from the Mock Trial program, went 7-1. The team is...
University of Arkansas
Midterms Watch Party With Pi Sigma Alpha Nov. 8
Pi Sigma Alpha, the political science honor society, invites students to attend the Midterms Watch Party, an informational event held at 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Arkansas Union 424. The Midterms Watch Party will give students the chance to watch the results of the 2022 midterm...
University of Arkansas
U of A's Rome Center Hosts Annual Women in Arts Conference
As part of its expanded mission to serve as an academic and intellectual hub for the University of Arkansas in Europe, the Graduate School and International Education's Rome Center held its second annual International Women in Art Conference from Oct. 19-21 in Rome, Italy. The conference, which guests could attend...
University of Arkansas
Football Game Time Announcement: LSU
Arkansas football's week 11 contest against No. 15 LSU on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and air on either CBS or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. LSU leads the all-time...
University of Arkansas
Three Top 10 Finishers Power Soil Judging Team to Region IV Title
Led by three top 10 individual finishers, the U of A soil judging team claimed the Region IV championship earlier this month in competition hosted by Oklahoma State University in Woodward, Oklahoma. The team, all students in the Department of Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences in the Dale Bumpers College...
University of Arkansas
Spring 2023 Course: Humanities in the Metaverse
The Department of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures will offer WLLC 398V/WLLC 575V: Humanities in the Metaverse as a Tuesday and Thursday course from 2-3:15 p.m. in spring 2023. This course will explore the myriad intellectual, technological and aesthetic phenomena emerging from the intersection of the humanities and the Metaverse(s)....
University of Arkansas
Kippenbrock Earns Luther Christman Award From American Association of Men in Nursing
Thomas Kippenbrock, a professor in the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, recently received the American Association of Men in Nursing's Luther Christman Award for his service to the organization and distinguished career in nursing. This award is the highest accolade bestowed upon a member or leader in the organization. It's...
University of Arkansas
Bring Your Ideas and Lunch (BYIL) - to ARKU 310
Each month the Division of Research and Innovation will be hosting a brown bag (bring your own lunch) so campus investigators/ scholars can interact with peers interested in developing collaborations. These lunch meetings will be unstructured to provide free exchange of ideas, to identify potential initiatives to undertake, and to build a strong academic community.
University of Arkansas
Mount Kilimanjaro Climb to Demo Adventure Travel for Hospitality Management Students
“I thought this adventure could be the ticket that engages, educates and entertains my audience, the students. Going online is an opportunity to push boundaries and bring these things to life for students.”. Rob Powell. Instructor, hospitality management, Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences. Powell will make...
University of Arkansas
Campus, Community Leaders Gather to Celebrate Regional DEI Efforts, Honor Murphy-Erby
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites you to a "Celebration of Our Journey Toward Equity" from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The following campus and community leaders will present 2022 year-end highlights, achievements, and upcoming DEI initiatives:. Yvette Murphy-Erby, vice chancellor, Division of...
Comments / 0