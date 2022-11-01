Waiting to hear from the NCAA Tournament selection committee is almost never fun. Unless you’ve won your conference tournament. Arkansas did not. And now the Razorbacks have until Monday before learning their fate after falling in their first game of the SEC Tournament to Vanderbilt, 1-1 (5-4 in penalties). Arkansas had beaten Vanderbilt 3-0 during the regular season. The goal struggle continued a common theme over most of the last two weeks for Arkansas. The Razorbacks put up six goals in the season finale against Kentucky, but had a total of two goals in the three games before that, including two shutouts. Coach Colby Hale’s team finished fifth in the SEC and entered the week ranked No. 11 in the nation. That ranking suggests the Hogs will almost certainly be part of the NCAA Tournament when selection day rolls around Monday. Arkansas finished the regular season 11-3-4. List Arkansas vs. Liberty: Official Razorbacks depth chart

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO