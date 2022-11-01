Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
Auburn Tries to Hire Guy Who's Cleaned Up Arkansas' Mess
Report says Tigers tried to get Hunter Yurachek to change locations but it didn't work.
Liberty Coach Doesn't Want to Freeze in Fayetteville Again
Hugh Freeze's more worried about Hogs' defense, but would like weather to be good.
WATCH: Razorbacks' Luke Jones, Defensive Back Hudson Clark on Liberty
What the offensive lineman and "dependable" defensive back think about Flames.
Razorbacks' Dominique Johnson Will Be Glad to See New Year
Last year's breakout running back will miss rest of season after another knee injury.
Razorbacks' Freshman Lands on SEC Coaches’ First Team
Another honor comes Nick Smith's way as Hogs get ready to open season.
KTLO
Bryant stays at No. 1; 3 area teams remain ranked
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through October 29. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
Keys to Victory & Five Burning Questions: Arkansas vs. Liberty
Arkansas (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will return home for the first time in more than a month when it takes on No. 23 Liberty (7-1) on Saturday in Fayetteville (Ark.). Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Flames is scheduled for 3 p.m. (CT), and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.
WATCH: Hogs' Drew Sanders, Ketron Jackson After Practice Tuesday
Complete press conference with linebacker and wide receiver previewing Liberty.
Razorbacks stunned in SEC Tournament, hopeful for NCAA Tournament draw
Waiting to hear from the NCAA Tournament selection committee is almost never fun. Unless you’ve won your conference tournament. Arkansas did not. And now the Razorbacks have until Monday before learning their fate after falling in their first game of the SEC Tournament to Vanderbilt, 1-1 (5-4 in penalties). Arkansas had beaten Vanderbilt 3-0 during the regular season. The goal struggle continued a common theme over most of the last two weeks for Arkansas. The Razorbacks put up six goals in the season finale against Kentucky, but had a total of two goals in the three games before that, including two shutouts. Coach Colby Hale’s team finished fifth in the SEC and entered the week ranked No. 11 in the nation. That ranking suggests the Hogs will almost certainly be part of the NCAA Tournament when selection day rolls around Monday. Arkansas finished the regular season 11-3-4. List Arkansas vs. Liberty: Official Razorbacks depth chart
Arkansas 8-man high school football podcast (Week 10)
-Augusta cancels the last two games of their season. (2:35) -Izard County defeats Brinkley to win the North Division title. (4:30) -Hermitage earns first victory of the year after defeating winless Dermott. (7:31) -Mountain Pine defeats Strong in a rematch of last year's sanctioned state ...
Listen to Episode 53 of Arkansas Prep X-Tra
By Kyle Sutherland Week 10 is here, and we are on the verge of the playoffs as teams look to finalize their playoff spots: 7A-Week 9 scores. (2:00) -North Little Rock got on Bryant early, but the Hornets rolled. (2:43) -Bryant and Conway still has plenty on the line. (5:01) -Bentonville ...
Comments / 0