Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
University of Arkansas
Two Student Companies Join Startup Village in Downtown Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two startups founded by current University of Arkansas students are among the three newest companies at Startup Village, which provides free co-working space in downtown Fayetteville to seed-stage ventures. Located in the historic Hathcock building at the corner of Block Avenue and Dickson Street, Startup Village...
University of Arkansas
Honors College Selects Executive Board for Student Ambassadors Program
The Honors College is pleased to announce the first executive board for the college's Ambassadors service program. The board consists of six officers including honors students Aisha Al-Rizzo, Meg Bozarth, Jenna Kempkes, Ben Walworth, Ria Collins, Anna Johnson and Tracy Tanner, who will serve for the 2022-23 school year. The...
University of Arkansas
Kippenbrock Earns Luther Christman Award From American Association of Men in Nursing
Thomas Kippenbrock, a professor in the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, recently received the American Association of Men in Nursing's Luther Christman Award for his service to the organization and distinguished career in nursing. This award is the highest accolade bestowed upon a member or leader in the organization. It's...
University of Arkansas
Fast Five With the TFSC Published for November
Six times per year the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center publishes an electronic newsletter for first year faculty members. Each newsletter provides guidance for faculty members at the University of Arkansas. The November 2022 Newsletter is about the questions new faculty members should ask of other faculty to better...
University of Arkansas
Midterms Watch Party With Pi Sigma Alpha Nov. 8
Pi Sigma Alpha, the political science honor society, invites students to attend the Midterms Watch Party, an informational event held at 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Arkansas Union 424. The Midterms Watch Party will give students the chance to watch the results of the 2022 midterm...
University of Arkansas
National First-Generation Celebration Calendar of Events
The Office of New Student and Family Programs is excited to announce First-Generation College Student Week! For the first time in University of Arkansas history, the university is dedicating Nov. 7-11 to celebrate first-generation students, graduates and supporters. We define "first-generation" as someone whose parents/guardians did not graduate from a...
Rogers woman facing homelessness due to high rental costs
It's the start of a new month and Kailey Wever, a mom of three teenagers, said she doesn't have the money to pay her November rent for her apartment in Rogers.
University of Arkansas
#MyPathToSeniorWalk: Gary Jackson
Originally from Pocahontas, Arkansas, Gary Jackson visited the University of Arkansas as a junior in high school, and, as he puts it, "instantly knew that this was the school for me." “Besides being a Darren McFadden fan growing up, I have always loved the state of Arkansas and take pride...
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
University of Arkansas
Bring Your Ideas and Lunch (BYIL) - to ARKU 310
Each month the Division of Research and Innovation will be hosting a brown bag (bring your own lunch) so campus investigators/ scholars can interact with peers interested in developing collaborations. These lunch meetings will be unstructured to provide free exchange of ideas, to identify potential initiatives to undertake, and to build a strong academic community.
Springdale food pantry celebrates its first year of service
SPRINGDALE, Ark — The Springdale Treehouse Pantry celebrated its first year of service on Tuesday. The pantry opened on October 25, 2021, under Springdale Public School's parent and student services. According to a press release, the pantry distributed about 1 million pounds of perishable and non-perishable items during the 2021-22 school year.
University of Arkansas
Aubra and Mary Pat Anthony Honor Late Father With Gift for New Center
Aubra H. Anthony Jr., with his wife, Mary Pat Anthony, is contributing $450,000 to support the naming of the landscape architecture space at the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation in honor of his late father, Aubra H. Anthony Sr., known as a “forest farmer and lumberman.”
University of Arkansas
Spring 2023 Course: Humanities in the Metaverse
The Department of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures will offer WLLC 398V/WLLC 575V: Humanities in the Metaverse as a Tuesday and Thursday course from 2-3:15 p.m. in spring 2023. This course will explore the myriad intellectual, technological and aesthetic phenomena emerging from the intersection of the humanities and the Metaverse(s)....
University of Arkansas
Apply for the 2023 NSF Noyce Fellowship to Become a Science or Math Teacher Through Master of Arts in Teaching Program
Applications are being accepted for four NSF-funded Noyce Scholarships at the University of Arkansas to support graduating STEM majors to become secondary science or math teachers through the one-year Master of Arts in Teaching (M.A.T.) program, beginning May 30, 2023. Noyce Fellows will receive paid in-state tuition and fees to...
University of Arkansas
Learn About SBIR and STTR Funding
The research funding workshop series hosted by the Division of Research and Innovation continues Wednesday, November 9 at 3:30 p.m. with a virtual session on SBIRs and STTRs. Join Lauren Merriman, Associate Director for Industry Research Partnerships, and Catherine Corley, Business and Innovation Consultant for the Small Business Development Center, as they go over key information about the SBIR and STTR funding programs. This session will give an overview of the purpose of these two programs, their eligibility criteria, what type of proposals are considered competitive, and differences in company versus university roles in the proposal process.
University of Arkansas
School of Law Announces 2022-23 LeMay Business Law Fellows
Third-year law students Anna Cunningham and T. Austin Simmons have been selected as the 2022-23 Ron and Casondra LeMay Business Law Fellows. They were selected based on their interest in and commitment to business law, significant leadership potential and prior performance within the business law program. Cunningham and Simmons will...
University of Arkansas
Programs Allocations Board Supplemental Round Two
The Programs Allocations Board will meet to discuss the allocation of the supplemental student activities fee on Monday, Nov. 7, at 6:15 p.m. in Arkansas Union 310. This meeting is open to all students, faculty and staff who are interested in observing how the fee is allocated. However, only current members of the board may propose budgets.
University of Arkansas
U of A's Rome Center Hosts Annual Women in Arts Conference
As part of its expanded mission to serve as an academic and intellectual hub for the University of Arkansas in Europe, the Graduate School and International Education's Rome Center held its second annual International Women in Art Conference from Oct. 19-21 in Rome, Italy. The conference, which guests could attend...
University of Arkansas
NWA Gridiron Show Pokes Fun While Aiding Journalism Scholarships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The student and professional chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists will bring the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show, "Keep Fayetteville Funny (and NWA, too)" to the Butterfield Trail Village Performance Hall stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets are still available through the Gridiron...
KHBS
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Democratic nominee for governor made his way through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday. “Every place matters," Chris Jones said. "We’re going to go across north Arkansas from northwest to northeast, we’re going to go in the delta from northeast to southeast, we’re going to go to south Arkansas from southeast to southwest and we’re going to go back up to central Arkansas."
