University of Arkansas
Kippenbrock Earns Luther Christman Award From American Association of Men in Nursing
Thomas Kippenbrock, a professor in the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, recently received the American Association of Men in Nursing's Luther Christman Award for his service to the organization and distinguished career in nursing. This award is the highest accolade bestowed upon a member or leader in the organization. It's...
University of Arkansas
Honors College Selects Executive Board for Student Ambassadors Program
The Honors College is pleased to announce the first executive board for the college's Ambassadors service program. The board consists of six officers including honors students Aisha Al-Rizzo, Meg Bozarth, Jenna Kempkes, Ben Walworth, Ria Collins, Anna Johnson and Tracy Tanner, who will serve for the 2022-23 school year. The...
University of Arkansas
National First-Generation Celebration Calendar of Events
The Office of New Student and Family Programs is excited to announce First-Generation College Student Week! For the first time in University of Arkansas history, the university is dedicating Nov. 7-11 to celebrate first-generation students, graduates and supporters. We define "first-generation" as someone whose parents/guardians did not graduate from a...
University of Arkansas
Fast Five With the TFSC Published for November
Six times per year the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center publishes an electronic newsletter for first year faculty members. Each newsletter provides guidance for faculty members at the University of Arkansas. The November 2022 Newsletter is about the questions new faculty members should ask of other faculty to better...
University of Arkansas
WLLC Student Success Peer Learning Workshop: Reading Comprehension & Writing
The Student Success Peer Learning Workshop Series continues this Thursday, November 3 at 5:15 p.m. in the World Languages & Digital Humanities Studio (JBHT 207). The series is open to both WLLC students and faculty, and is composed of three one-hour, student-led workshops (Oct. 26, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10) focusing on how to successfully study world languages and cultures.
University of Arkansas
School of Law Announces 2022-23 LeMay Business Law Fellows
Third-year law students Anna Cunningham and T. Austin Simmons have been selected as the 2022-23 Ron and Casondra LeMay Business Law Fellows. They were selected based on their interest in and commitment to business law, significant leadership potential and prior performance within the business law program. Cunningham and Simmons will...
University of Arkansas
School of Art Faculty and Students Receive Artists 360 Artist Awards
Mid-America Arts Alliance announced the 2022 Artists 360 Awards and the School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences celebrates the art faculty and students and local artists awarded project and student grants. School of Art recipients include David Andree, assistant professor of art in painting and...
University of Arkansas
Apply for the 2023 NSF Noyce Fellowship to Become a Science or Math Teacher Through Master of Arts in Teaching Program
Applications are being accepted for four NSF-funded Noyce Scholarships at the University of Arkansas to support graduating STEM majors to become secondary science or math teachers through the one-year Master of Arts in Teaching (M.A.T.) program, beginning May 30, 2023. Noyce Fellows will receive paid in-state tuition and fees to...
University of Arkansas
In New 'Short Talks,' Rom Discusses Impact of the Distinguished Doctoral Fellowships and Doctoral Academy Fellowships
This month's Short Talks from the Hill features Curt Rom, interim dean of the Graduate School and International Education. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Distinguished Doctoral Fellowships and Doctoral Academy Fellowships, made possible by a $300 million gift to the University of Arkansas from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation - at the time, the largest gift given to a public university.
University of Arkansas
Campus, Community Leaders Gather to Celebrate Regional DEI Efforts, Honor Murphy-Erby
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites you to a "Celebration of Our Journey Toward Equity" from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The following campus and community leaders will present 2022 year-end highlights, achievements, and upcoming DEI initiatives:. Yvette Murphy-Erby, vice chancellor, Division of...
University of Arkansas
Bring Your Ideas and Lunch (BYIL) - to ARKU 310
Each month the Division of Research and Innovation will be hosting a brown bag (bring your own lunch) so campus investigators/ scholars can interact with peers interested in developing collaborations. These lunch meetings will be unstructured to provide free exchange of ideas, to identify potential initiatives to undertake, and to build a strong academic community.
University of Arkansas
Assistance Available for FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid — or FAFSA — is now open for 2023-2024. Now is the best time to complete your FAFSA, and advisors from the office of financial aid are standing by to provide more information and help you complete the application. The FAFSA...
University of Arkansas
STEM Majors: Still Need Credit Hours to Fill Your Spring Schedule? Enroll in a STEM Education Course
Would you like to enhance your STEM degree with valuable communication skills while seeing if teaching is for you?. The STEM Education program has three fun and interactive introductory courses to consider. If you enjoy the introductory course, continue taking courses to earn a STEM Education certificate or a STEM Education minor which can lead to earning a teaching license in biology, chemistry, physics, math, or computer science.
University of Arkansas
Travel Assistance Program Submissions Now Open
As part of the provost's commitment to supporting faculty development and enhancement, all full-time faculty are eligible to apply for travel assistance if they are presenting original research at a professional conference or creative activity at an exhibition, performance, or other related professional venue. Applicants may receive up to $1,000...
University of Arkansas
Interested in Advocating for Youth in Foster Care? Volunteer as a Court Appointed Special Advocate
A "CASA" is appointed by the court to be a special advocate for a specific child/sibling group, which encompasses monthly home visits with the children, and several court appearances per year. The Service Committee in the Department of Psychological Science has invited a guest speaker from the Court Appointed Special Advocates organization to discuss their CASA experience and to answer your questions about advocating for youth in foster care.
University of Arkansas
Midterms Watch Party With Pi Sigma Alpha Nov. 8
Pi Sigma Alpha, the political science honor society, invites students to attend the Midterms Watch Party, an informational event held at 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Arkansas Union 424. The Midterms Watch Party will give students the chance to watch the results of the 2022 midterm...
University of Arkansas
Spring 2023 Course: Humanities in the Metaverse
The Department of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures will offer WLLC 398V/WLLC 575V: Humanities in the Metaverse as a Tuesday and Thursday course from 2-3:15 p.m. in spring 2023. This course will explore the myriad intellectual, technological and aesthetic phenomena emerging from the intersection of the humanities and the Metaverse(s)....
University of Arkansas
Walton College Partners With UA Rich Mountain in Turn 2 into 4 Program
The Sam M. Walton College of Business and the University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain announced a formal articulation agreement to assist students transitioning from a two-year associate degree to a four-year bachelor’s degree through the Turn 2 into 4 program. Starting in spring 2023, UA Rich...
University of Arkansas
U of A's Rome Center Hosts Annual Women in Arts Conference
As part of its expanded mission to serve as an academic and intellectual hub for the University of Arkansas in Europe, the Graduate School and International Education's Rome Center held its second annual International Women in Art Conference from Oct. 19-21 in Rome, Italy. The conference, which guests could attend...
University of Arkansas
Two Student Companies Join Startup Village in Downtown Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two startups founded by current University of Arkansas students are among the three newest companies at Startup Village, which provides free co-working space in downtown Fayetteville to seed-stage ventures. Located in the historic Hathcock building at the corner of Block Avenue and Dickson Street, Startup Village...
