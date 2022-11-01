ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

University of Arkansas

Undergraduate Mock Trial members have stand-out performances in October

The University of Arkansas's mock trial teams have had national success through the month of October. The U of A's mock trial team competed at its own Mock Hogs Invitational, a tournament that was completely hosted and run by University of Arkansas Mock Trial students. This event took place on Oct. 8 and 9. Twenty teams from across the country attended this event virtually. It was run by tournament director Jacinda Montgomery.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Football Game Time Announcement: LSU

Arkansas football's week 11 contest against No. 15 LSU on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and air on either CBS or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. LSU leads the all-time...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

NWA Gridiron Show Pokes Fun While Aiding Journalism Scholarships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The student and professional chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists will bring the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show, "Keep Fayetteville Funny (and NWA, too)" to the Butterfield Trail Village Performance Hall stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets are still available through the Gridiron...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Arkansauce to Perform at HogTown on Saturday

HogTown, the pregame destination for Razorback fans of all ages, is located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive. This free event will begin four hours prior to Saturday's game versus Liberty and conclude 30 minutes prior to kick-off to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Walton College Partners With UA Rich Mountain in Turn 2 into 4 Program

The Sam M. Walton College of Business and the University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain announced a formal articulation agreement to assist students transitioning from a two-year associate degree to a four-year bachelor’s degree through the Turn 2 into 4 program. Starting in spring 2023, UA Rich...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Honors College Selects Executive Board for Student Ambassadors Program

The Honors College is pleased to announce the first executive board for the college's Ambassadors service program. The board consists of six officers including honors students Aisha Al-Rizzo, Meg Bozarth, Jenna Kempkes, Ben Walworth, Ria Collins, Anna Johnson and Tracy Tanner, who will serve for the 2022-23 school year. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

In New 'Short Talks,' Rom Discusses Impact of the Distinguished Doctoral Fellowships and Doctoral Academy Fellowships

This month's Short Talks from the Hill features Curt Rom, interim dean of the Graduate School and International Education. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Distinguished Doctoral Fellowships and Doctoral Academy Fellowships, made possible by a $300 million gift to the University of Arkansas from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation - at the time, the largest gift given to a public university.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Fast Five With the TFSC Published for November

Six times per year the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center publishes an electronic newsletter for first year faculty members. Each newsletter provides guidance for faculty members at the University of Arkansas. The November 2022 Newsletter is about the questions new faculty members should ask of other faculty to better...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

School of Art Faculty and Students Receive Artists 360 Artist Awards

Mid-America Arts Alliance announced the 2022 Artists 360 Awards and the School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences celebrates the art faculty and students and local artists awarded project and student grants. School of Art recipients include David Andree, assistant professor of art in painting and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Aubra and Mary Pat Anthony Honor Late Father With Gift for New Center

Aubra H. Anthony Jr., with his wife, Mary Pat Anthony, is contributing $450,000 to support the naming of the landscape architecture space at the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation in honor of his late father, Aubra H. Anthony Sr., known as a “forest farmer and lumberman.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Two Student Companies Join Startup Village in Downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two startups founded by current University of Arkansas students are among the three newest companies at Startup Village, which provides free co-working space in downtown Fayetteville to seed-stage ventures. Located in the historic Hathcock building at the corner of Block Avenue and Dickson Street, Startup Village...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

WLLC Student Success Peer Learning Workshop: Reading Comprehension & Writing

The Student Success Peer Learning Workshop Series continues this Thursday, November 3 at 5:15 p.m. in the World Languages & Digital Humanities Studio (JBHT 207). The series is open to both WLLC students and faculty, and is composed of three one-hour, student-led workshops (Oct. 26, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10) focusing on how to successfully study world languages and cultures.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Can't sleep? Want to Earn up to $400?

Volunteers are needed for a research study on sleep and hormones. If you are at least 21 years old and have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, you may be eligible to participate. As a participant, you will be asked to wear an actigraphy watch for two weeks and complete daily...
University of Arkansas

Apply for the 2023 NSF Noyce Fellowship to Become a Science or Math Teacher Through Master of Arts in Teaching Program

Applications are being accepted for four NSF-funded Noyce Scholarships at the University of Arkansas to support graduating STEM majors to become secondary science or math teachers through the one-year Master of Arts in Teaching (M.A.T.) program, beginning May 30, 2023. Noyce Fellows will receive paid in-state tuition and fees to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

STEM Majors: Still Need Credit Hours to Fill Your Spring Schedule? Enroll in a STEM Education Course

Would you like to enhance your STEM degree with valuable communication skills while seeing if teaching is for you?. The STEM Education program has three fun and interactive introductory courses to consider. If you enjoy the introductory course, continue taking courses to earn a STEM Education certificate or a STEM Education minor which can lead to earning a teaching license in biology, chemistry, physics, math, or computer science.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

School of Art Welcomes Art Historian Nikki A. Greene to Visiting Lecture Series

The School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is pleased to welcome art historian Nikki A. Greene associate professor of art history at Wellesley College to the fall Visiting Lecture Series. Greene examines African and African American identities, music, the body and feminism in the 20th century and contemporary art and will present a lecture titled, The (Im)Permanence of Black Femme Collaborations, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on Zoom.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

U of A's Rome Center Hosts Annual Women in Arts Conference

As part of its expanded mission to serve as an academic and intellectual hub for the University of Arkansas in Europe, the Graduate School and International Education's Rome Center held its second annual International Women in Art Conference from Oct. 19-21 in Rome, Italy. The conference, which guests could attend...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

