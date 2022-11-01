Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
University of Arkansas
Undergraduate Mock Trial Places Second at Ole Miss Chucky Mullins Invitational
University of Arkansas's Undergraduate Mock Trial program placed second at the Ole Miss Chucky Mullins Invitational on Oct. 22 and 23. Teams were invited from across the country to compete at this event. Team Peacock, one of the competitive teams from the Mock Trial program, went 7-1. The team is...
University of Arkansas
Undergraduate Mock Trial members have stand-out performances in October
The University of Arkansas's mock trial teams have had national success through the month of October. The U of A's mock trial team competed at its own Mock Hogs Invitational, a tournament that was completely hosted and run by University of Arkansas Mock Trial students. This event took place on Oct. 8 and 9. Twenty teams from across the country attended this event virtually. It was run by tournament director Jacinda Montgomery.
University of Arkansas
Football Game Time Announcement: LSU
Arkansas football's week 11 contest against No. 15 LSU on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and air on either CBS or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. LSU leads the all-time...
University of Arkansas
NWA Gridiron Show Pokes Fun While Aiding Journalism Scholarships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The student and professional chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists will bring the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show, "Keep Fayetteville Funny (and NWA, too)" to the Butterfield Trail Village Performance Hall stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets are still available through the Gridiron...
University of Arkansas
Arkansauce to Perform at HogTown on Saturday
HogTown, the pregame destination for Razorback fans of all ages, is located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive. This free event will begin four hours prior to Saturday's game versus Liberty and conclude 30 minutes prior to kick-off to...
University of Arkansas
Walton College Partners With UA Rich Mountain in Turn 2 into 4 Program
The Sam M. Walton College of Business and the University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain announced a formal articulation agreement to assist students transitioning from a two-year associate degree to a four-year bachelor’s degree through the Turn 2 into 4 program. Starting in spring 2023, UA Rich...
University of Arkansas
Honors College Selects Executive Board for Student Ambassadors Program
The Honors College is pleased to announce the first executive board for the college's Ambassadors service program. The board consists of six officers including honors students Aisha Al-Rizzo, Meg Bozarth, Jenna Kempkes, Ben Walworth, Ria Collins, Anna Johnson and Tracy Tanner, who will serve for the 2022-23 school year. The...
University of Arkansas
In New 'Short Talks,' Rom Discusses Impact of the Distinguished Doctoral Fellowships and Doctoral Academy Fellowships
This month's Short Talks from the Hill features Curt Rom, interim dean of the Graduate School and International Education. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Distinguished Doctoral Fellowships and Doctoral Academy Fellowships, made possible by a $300 million gift to the University of Arkansas from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation - at the time, the largest gift given to a public university.
University of Arkansas
Fast Five With the TFSC Published for November
Six times per year the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center publishes an electronic newsletter for first year faculty members. Each newsletter provides guidance for faculty members at the University of Arkansas. The November 2022 Newsletter is about the questions new faculty members should ask of other faculty to better...
University of Arkansas
School of Art Faculty and Students Receive Artists 360 Artist Awards
Mid-America Arts Alliance announced the 2022 Artists 360 Awards and the School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences celebrates the art faculty and students and local artists awarded project and student grants. School of Art recipients include David Andree, assistant professor of art in painting and...
University of Arkansas
Aubra and Mary Pat Anthony Honor Late Father With Gift for New Center
Aubra H. Anthony Jr., with his wife, Mary Pat Anthony, is contributing $450,000 to support the naming of the landscape architecture space at the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation in honor of his late father, Aubra H. Anthony Sr., known as a “forest farmer and lumberman.”
University of Arkansas
Kippenbrock Earns Luther Christman Award From American Association of Men in Nursing
Thomas Kippenbrock, a professor in the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, recently received the American Association of Men in Nursing's Luther Christman Award for his service to the organization and distinguished career in nursing. This award is the highest accolade bestowed upon a member or leader in the organization. It's...
University of Arkansas
Two Student Companies Join Startup Village in Downtown Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two startups founded by current University of Arkansas students are among the three newest companies at Startup Village, which provides free co-working space in downtown Fayetteville to seed-stage ventures. Located in the historic Hathcock building at the corner of Block Avenue and Dickson Street, Startup Village...
University of Arkansas
WLLC Student Success Peer Learning Workshop: Reading Comprehension & Writing
The Student Success Peer Learning Workshop Series continues this Thursday, November 3 at 5:15 p.m. in the World Languages & Digital Humanities Studio (JBHT 207). The series is open to both WLLC students and faculty, and is composed of three one-hour, student-led workshops (Oct. 26, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10) focusing on how to successfully study world languages and cultures.
University of Arkansas
Can't sleep? Want to Earn up to $400?
Volunteers are needed for a research study on sleep and hormones. If you are at least 21 years old and have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, you may be eligible to participate. As a participant, you will be asked to wear an actigraphy watch for two weeks and complete daily...
University of Arkansas
Apply for the 2023 NSF Noyce Fellowship to Become a Science or Math Teacher Through Master of Arts in Teaching Program
Applications are being accepted for four NSF-funded Noyce Scholarships at the University of Arkansas to support graduating STEM majors to become secondary science or math teachers through the one-year Master of Arts in Teaching (M.A.T.) program, beginning May 30, 2023. Noyce Fellows will receive paid in-state tuition and fees to...
University of Arkansas
STEM Majors: Still Need Credit Hours to Fill Your Spring Schedule? Enroll in a STEM Education Course
Would you like to enhance your STEM degree with valuable communication skills while seeing if teaching is for you?. The STEM Education program has three fun and interactive introductory courses to consider. If you enjoy the introductory course, continue taking courses to earn a STEM Education certificate or a STEM Education minor which can lead to earning a teaching license in biology, chemistry, physics, math, or computer science.
University of Arkansas
School of Art Welcomes Art Historian Nikki A. Greene to Visiting Lecture Series
The School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is pleased to welcome art historian Nikki A. Greene associate professor of art history at Wellesley College to the fall Visiting Lecture Series. Greene examines African and African American identities, music, the body and feminism in the 20th century and contemporary art and will present a lecture titled, The (Im)Permanence of Black Femme Collaborations, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on Zoom.
University of Arkansas
U of A's Rome Center Hosts Annual Women in Arts Conference
As part of its expanded mission to serve as an academic and intellectual hub for the University of Arkansas in Europe, the Graduate School and International Education's Rome Center held its second annual International Women in Art Conference from Oct. 19-21 in Rome, Italy. The conference, which guests could attend...
University of Arkansas
Native American Heritage Videos Available in Mullins Library Multimedia Department
In celebration of National Native American Heritage Month, the Multimedia Department in Mullins Library has compiled a list of streaming videos available to all students, staff and faculty. Physical items are also on display in the Multimedia Department, located in the Hodges Reading Room on the lobby level of Mullins Library.
