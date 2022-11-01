Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
KPLC TV
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
Kim Mulkey weighs in on LSU vs. Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — At the end of her weekly press conference, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey had a little fun when asked about her prediction for this week’s LSU versus Alabama football game. “That’s why you play the games,” Mulkey ended. But the coach in her spoke out about the finite […]
bestofarkansassports.com
Sam Pittman’s Powerful Statement on Hunter Yurachek and Hypocrisy
FAYETTEVILLE — One reason Sam Pittman has endeared himself to the people of Arkansas, in addition to turning the football program around, is because of his folksy personality that comes across as genuine and resonates with the fanbase. The third-year coach would rather just enjoy “some ol’ cold beer”...
Hogs’ Maryam Dauda Finally Gets on Floor, Hits Biggest Shot
Razorbacks finally subdue pesky UAFS in exhibition opener Wednesday night.
Liberty Coach Doesn't Want to Freeze in Fayetteville Again
Hugh Freeze's more worried about Hogs' defense, but would like weather to be good.
WATCH: Punches Thrown During Ole Miss, LSU Women's Soccer Match
The Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers women's soccer match got a little out of hand last Sunday.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six
The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
Saban Speaks on Playing a Night Game at LSU
The Alabama football team hits the road for the fourth time this season, as the Crimson Tide faces off against the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media on Monday and was asked about playing a night game at LSU. “They got a great...
Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU
This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
KARK
The Curse is Broken, Why the Aggies are Nuttier than Auburn & the Real Reason Mike Won’t Use an iPhone
Q. Our first question is from T.L. Slaten who wants to know: Did our defense look better because we got a lot of our hurt players back or is Auburn’s offense that bad?. A. A combination of the two. Auburn is 10th out of the 14 SEC teams in total offense, ahead of Vandy, A&M, Mizzou and Kentucky. But obviously getting those injured D-Backs back on the field helped because Odom got away from that 3 man front and committed more guys to stopping the run and going after the QB. Arkansas held Auburn to just 183 yards rushing, about 40 yards below their per game average.
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear
Alabama is set to face another tough test next Saturday in LSU. This rivalry game will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge with both teams being ranked in the top 15 of the latest AP Poll. For Nick Saban, it's business as usual as he tries to get...
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Brian Kelly Very Clear
Alabama will face their third consecutive top-25 opponent this weekend as the Crimson Tide travels to take on the LSU Tigers this Saturday. Despite Alabama being a 13-point favorite this weekend on the road, head coach Nick Saban told reporters Monday that he knows it's an important matchup and ...
theadvocate.com
We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.
It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Four Ascension Parish companies ranked on LSU 100 list
LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 10, which included four companies based in Ascension Parish, during a private event held Oct. 21. According to a news release, the LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the...
Albany High School forfeits football game against Bogalusa after LHSAA cancels decision to relocate
Amid security concerns, Albany High School has announced it will forfeit this week's football game after a decision by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's decision to keep Friday's game in Bogalusa.
University of Arkansas
BWA Live Featuring Duke Deuce to Take Place Thursday Night
The Razorback men's and women's basketball programs, in conjunction with the Associated Student Government, have announced BWA Live — a student-only preseason tip-off event — will be coming to Bud Walton Arena during Homecoming Week on Thursday, Nov. 3. The event will be highlighted by a performance from the hip hop artist Duke Deuce.
Fayetteville native sings national anthem at Game Four of World Series
Fayetteville native Madison Watkins sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" on November 2 just before Game 4 of the World Series.
Denham Springs, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
