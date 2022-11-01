Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Bitscape Achieves Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider Status
Bitscape, a global Microsoft Partner, announced recognition for Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status. Bitscape, a global digital transformation, project services, managed services, and application development Microsoft Partner, announced recognition for its experience in delivering top-tier Microsoft Azure solutions by achieving Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status.
thefastmode.com
Ethio Telecom Launches its Cloud Computing Service, 'Telecloud'
As a leading digital solutions provider and its three years LEAD growth strategy, Ethio Telecom has launched its business empowering Cloud Computing Service, telecloud. Cloud Computing Service is a digital solution that allows institutions seeking an efficient off-site data back-up solution and individuals who need larger storage spaces to store, compile and access various services in secure data centers built by digital solution providers without the need to build their own data center or acquire additional infrastructure.
TechCrunch
Metrist raises $5.5M to provide better cloud service outage data
The overall idea behind Metrist is pretty straightforward, but there are surprisingly few companies doing this. While products like Twitter or StatusPage (which is now owned by Atlassian) allow companies to easily communicate issues with their services to their users, they don’t always reflect every problem and service degradation — something that then comes into play when it’s time to review an SLA agreement or a contract comes up for renewal and the two parties have vastly different perceptions of a product’s reliability. And while application performance monitoring and observability tools like New Relic or Honeycomb can give you some of this data, it’s not their core use case, as these services tend to be inward facing.
itbusinessnet.com
USU Software Asset Management is Verified for Data Discovery of JAVA Software
USU Software Asset Management can submit discovery data in audit preparation for JAVA software. Möglingen, Germany – 2 November, 2022. USU Group, a leading provider of IT and customer service management solutions, announced today that their USU Software Asset Management solution has been verified by Oracle for data discovery of JAVA software. This means that Oracle will accept data from the USU solution instead of deploying Oracle measurement tools in case of the preparation for an audit.
thefastmode.com
BICS Partners with SIM-based Mobile Device Application Technology Firm, Able Device
International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with Able Device, a pioneer in SIM-based mobile device application technology. The partnership will add SIMbae™, Able Device’s software agent for SIM and eSIMs, to BICS’ ecosystem of IoT services to make it easier for devices to switch between private and public networks on a global scale.
techunwrapped.com
NetApp BlueXP: a single management service for multicloud data and storage
Netapp has announced a new service focused on facilitating, accelerating and automating the control of data and storage in various clouds. Is about BlueXPa unified point of control that offers a single environment for the management of hybrid multicloud storage and information services, both in cloud and local environments. With...
freightwaves.com
Transflo’s new app automates back-office processes
This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Renee Krug talks about her logistics experience, Six Sigma, process improvement and the system that Transflo is using. DETAILS:...
salestechstar.com
o9 Solutions and Samsung SDS Bring the Full Power of o9’s Digital Brain Platform to a Wider Range of Users Through an Enhanced Mobile Experience
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it, in partnership with Samsung SDS, is bringing the full power of o9’s Digital Brain platform to a wider range of users through an enhanced mobile experience now called Nexprime SCM Mobile. Nexprime SCM Mobile takes the Digital Brain beyond the traditional desktop experience by offering users a plug-in application that is fully configured specifically for smartphone and tablet displays and integrates all available datasets and best-in-breed functionalities within the platform.
blockchainmagazine.net
Seven Metaverse Technologies For The Year 2022
The Metaverse will transform the way we interact. The technology of the present day enhances the Metaverse experience. This article provides an overview of seven Metaverse technologies. Earlier concepts that seemed fictitious or hypothetical without blockchain technology would not exist. Who would have thought you could make millions by selling digital music or art or using smart contracts to verify, control, or carry out an agreement without human help? Having a fully operating economy in a virtual world and interacting with virtual goods may seem like science fiction, but they are becoming a reality. Who had known this a decade ago? Blockchain alters the digital environment. Internet users have several opportunities. From static Web sites to Web2 experiences, the possibilities are almost limitless.
salestechstar.com
RingCentral Selected by Healius to Transform Telephony and Contact Center Platform Australia-wide
Healius Limited, one of Australia’s leading healthcare companies, has selected RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) to deploy an integrated unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution. This technology investment is designed to improve the doctor and patient experience in Healius’ pathology and diagnostic imaging practices through improvements in communications, initially within the fundamental area of voice and in the longer term adding other communications channels. It is also expected to drive workforce and operational efficiency through the analytics and insights provided by the RingCentral platform.
itsecuritywire.com
“Persistent Introduces Innovative Cyber Recovery Solution with Google Cloud “
Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering provider, today announced the launch of a trailblazing solution that enables organizations to recover more quickly from cyber-attacks. Together with Google Cloud, the Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery (PiCR) solution provides a comprehensive and scalable cyber recovery approach, allowing organizations to reduce data loss and minimize the negative impact to brand reputation from prolonged downtime. Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.
daystech.org
OpenAI will give roughly 10 AI startups $1M each and early access to its systems • TechCrunch
Called Converge, the cohort might be financed by the OpenAI Startup Fund, OpenAI says. The $100 million entrepreneurial tranche was introduced final May and was backed by Microsoft and different companions. The 10 or so founders chosen for Converge will obtain $1 million every and admission to 5 weeks of workplace hours, workshops and occasions with OpenAI workers, in addition to early entry to OpenAI fashions and “programming tailored to AI companies.”
salestechstar.com
Aquant Collaborates with Oracle to Optimize How Field Service Organizations Operate and Deliver Service
Aquant, a Service Intelligence platform that gives service leaders, technicians, and teams the most vital information they need for every service encounter, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced their work with Oracle Field Service (OFS), a cloud-based field service management solution. Working together, the two organizations aim to streamline the way field service organizations deliver service to customers and simplify how they use data to make critical business decisions.
geekwire.com
Microsoft and Amazon take on new roles in Pentagon’s space communication plans
Microsoft Azure Space, Amazon Web Services and Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellite network are now among the Pentagon’s partners in a campaign to upgrade space- and ground-based communications infrastructure for national security purposes. The Defense Innovation Unit has awarded contracts to those three Seattle-area business units — plus SpiderOak...
bestcolleges.com
How to Become a Computer Network Architect
Computer network architects can work in many different industries. The number of computer network architect positions available is projected to grow in the next decade. Computer network architects earn a median annual salary of over $100,000. Computer network architects build the data communication systems that we use every day, like...
aiexpress.io
Nvidia enters the speech AI race, joining Meta and Google
At Nvidia’s Speech AI Summit at this time, the corporate introduced its new speech synthetic intelligence (AI) ecosystem, which it developed by a partnership with Mozilla Common Voice. The ecosystem focuses on creating crowdsourced multilingual speech corpuses and open-source pretrained fashions. Nvidia and Mozilla Frequent Voice intention to speed up the expansion of computerized speech recognition fashions that work universally for each language speaker worldwide.
aiexpress.io
Wi-Fi 6 and cellular are powering a hyper-connected future
Wi-Fi 6 is maturing into a brand new position that’s complementary to LTE-M and 5G connectivity, based on a brand new whitepaper from Quectel Wireless Solutions. The brand new paper, titled ‘Why Wi-Fi 6 goes hand-in-hand with mobile to allow the hyper-connected enterprise future’ reveals that Wi-Fi 6 now has functions throughout indoor functions similar to stadiums, giant venues, workplaces and lodges, and it’s also getting used outside within the automotive business to allow functions together with monitoring, upkeep and infotainment to allow larger personalization of car options. The paper additionally reveals that Wi-Fi 6 is already dominating Wi-Fi shipments.
TechCrunch
Applications security startup Apiiro pulls in $100M Series B from A-list investors
What is attracting this kind of investment in a time when investors otherwise are in a period of belt tightening?. The company is working to help developers and security operations find and solve issues that could result in vulnerabilities, and do so in a proactive manner, says company co-founder and CEO Idan Plotnik.
globalspec.com
Security bot performs autonomous patrols
A security robot designed for workplace applications has been developed by robot manufacturer Ava Robotics. To improve workplace security, the security robot autonomously patrols, performs facility inspections and responds to events, according to its manufacturer. To accomplish such tasks, the artificial intelligence (AI)-based robot features access control cameras for video...
salestechstar.com
Ooma Adds Advanced Call Flow Capabilities to Ooma Office, Empowering Businesses of All Sizes To Improve Their Customer and Employee Experience
Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that it has added advanced call flow capabilities to the Ooma Office business communications service, empowering businesses of all sizes to improve their customer and employee experience. Ooma Office Pro Plus, the top service plan, now offers five...
