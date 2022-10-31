Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Potbelly: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Thursday reported profit of $9 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share. The sandwich restaurant operator posted revenue of $117.6 million in the period.
Wichita Eagle
B. Riley Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Thursday reported net income of $47.8 million in its third quarter. The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.64 per share. The financial services firm posted revenue of $340.4...
Comments / 0