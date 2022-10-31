Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
SilverBow: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $142.5 million. The Houston-based company said it had profit of $6.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.19 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
Dropbox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $83.2 million. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
Distribution Solutions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 64 cents per share. The industrial products and tools maker posted revenue of $347.2 million in the...
Fate Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Thursday reported a loss of $83.6 million in its third quarter. The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 93 cents per share.
Rave Restaurant Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) on Thursday reported earnings of $307,000 in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the The Colony, Texas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. The pizza chain operator posted revenue of $3 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
Fremantle Income Surges By 27.8%, Helps Drives Up Q3 Revenue At Parent Group RTL To $5 Billion
Luxembourg-based RTL Group saw a 12% jump in revenue to $5 billion (€5 billion) for the first nine months of 2022, according to its third-quarter statement which was released on Friday. UK-based international film and TV production and distribution company Fremantle had played a significant role in the jump in revenue, said RTL Group CEO Thomas Rabe From January to September, Fremantle revenue rose 27.8 per cent and streaming revenue jumped 20.4 per cent, but TV advertising revenue eased down by 1.3%. “RTL Group had a solid first nine months of the year 2022, in the face of a challenging macroeconomic environment...
