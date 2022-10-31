ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Microsoft makes it easier to use pictures from your Android phone in Word or PowerPoint

Microsoft’s rolling out a feature to Office Insiders that lets you insert images from your Android smartphones directly into a web-based Word or PowerPoint file. While Microsoft already offers ways to transfer content between Windows PCs and Android devices via the Phone Link app Microsoft revamped back in March, this marks the first time it’s building the functionality into one of its apps.
aiexpress.io

Your Android smartphone could be your biggest Word or PowerPoint helper

Microsoft has introduced a brand new, extra handy approach to pull photographs from Android gadgets, equivalent to smartphones, into paperwork and spreadsheets made with the online variations of Phrase and Powerpoint present in Microsoft 365. In a put up (opens in new tab) on the Workplace Insiders weblog, the corporate...
ohmymag.co.uk

Google: Urgent warning issued urging millions to delete 16 popular Android apps

Google has removed 16 apps from Google Play store after discovering that they secretly contained malware - malicious software. The discovery was made by a team of cyber researchers at McAfee, who informed Google of their findings. Many of the apps had legitimate functions and good reviews and so it...
technewstoday.com

Wi-Fi Works on Phone But Not on Computer? Here’s How to Fix It

When you have an active wireless internet, any devices connected to it should automatically work. On mobile and computer systems, connecting to the internet requires many components to function simultaneously. However, unlike mobile devices, there are a lot of settings you can configure when connecting to the internet on a...
makeuseof.com

How to Find a Lost Android Phone

Lost your phone? There's no need to panic. Unlike in the past, there are several ways to find your misplaced or lost phone. And you don't even need to install any app on your Android phone to achieve this. All Android devices launched in the last few years feature a built-in anti-theft system, allowing you to track them if they are ever misplaced or lost.
daystech.org

Bitdefender Upgrades Its Android Mobile Security With Real-Time Chat Protection

Bitdefender simply upgraded its mobile security suite for Android with real-time safety to your chat classes on the most well-liked instant messaging apps. Bitdefender Mobile Security(Opens in a new window) already provides safety for Android users(Opens in a new window) towards malware, scams, and suspicious apps, in addition to the power to remotely lock or wipe your machine. However, a brand new function has been launched this week known as Chat Protection(Opens in a new window).
BGR.com

This handy iPhone shortcut removes all ads from your App Store searches

This week, Apple started displaying more ads on the App Store. With developers complaining about the company showing gambling ads next to their apps, Apple decided to pause some of these paid suggestions to solve the issue for now. That said, if you don’t want to see ads on your App Store searches, a handy shortcut can help you with that.
jguru.com

What Is The Difference Between A Mobile App And A Web App?

Data from the website Oberlo said that around 50 percent of Internet traffic happens through mobile phones. This is likely the reason mobile app downloads rose to a whopping 218 billion in 2020, according to startup and technology news website TechCrunch. This is up from 205 billion back in 2019. While the usage of desktops and laptops continues to decline – falling below the usage of mobile in 2021 – several people still rely on web apps, whether for business or personal use.
Android Authority

How to restore an Android phone from a Google backup

Set up your new phone with a tap. Setting up a new phone from scratch is a tedious process, especially when you have to download and sign in to many apps, set up the phone’s settings, and arrange everything the way you like it. Luckily, Google has made things much easier when you switch from one Android phone to another, at least regarding Google apps and settings. Here’s how to restore an Android phone from a Google backup.
The Verge

Google Play Android games now available on PC in beta

Google Play Games is launching in open beta in the US today, allowing anyone to try out a selection of Android games on PC. Google launched an initial beta of the software on Windows PCs earlier this year, but it was limited to Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Today’s launch sees the beta service expand to the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.
Android Police

The best free apps for video calling in 2022

Although in-person interactions remain superior to virtual ones, it's not always feasible. Most users prefer video calling apps on their top Android phones to stay in touch with long-distance relatives and friends. It's also a practical solution for managing and communicating with team members from several regions worldwide. While the...
Android Headlines

Google Play Console app update brings Pixel 7 support

The Google Play Console app is picking up its first update in more than three years. The latest version adds support for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The new Pixels are 64-bit-only Android phones and can’t run 32-bit apps. Google last updated the Play Console app...
Phone Arena

It's now easier to update your apps in the Google Play Store

The guys over at Mountain View are tinkerers by nature. How else can you explain why there are so many small changes made to the Android UI or the UI on Android apps? These changes are usually made to improve the user experience. And Google has done it again, this time making a small but subtle change to the Google Play Store via a server-side update.
ciodive.com

Don’t forget about mobile apps

Whether it’s mobile games, meditation, social media or a favorite store, consumers and business leaders alike fill their phones with go-to mobile apps. Businesses can lure consumers to mobile apps through loyalty programs and coupons, as seen with Dunkin Donuts and McDonald’s. Instead of waiting for a computer and Wi-Fi, consumers can purchase items with a tap of the finger. At least, that is how it should be.
aiexpress.io

How Binary Defense’s MDR and XDR solutions aim to close the cyber skills gap

Discovering expert cybersecurity professionals who know how one can detect and reply to safety incidents shortly is just not possible for a lot of organizations. With a cybersecurity workforce gap of three.4 million, there merely aren’t sufficient safety analysts to go round. That’s why increasingly distributors are innovating managed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy