Set up your new phone with a tap. Setting up a new phone from scratch is a tedious process, especially when you have to download and sign in to many apps, set up the phone’s settings, and arrange everything the way you like it. Luckily, Google has made things much easier when you switch from one Android phone to another, at least regarding Google apps and settings. Here’s how to restore an Android phone from a Google backup.

2 DAYS AGO