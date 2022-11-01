ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Part of I-70 through Wheeling closed tonight, Thursday night

WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that I-70 eastbound will be closed between Exit 1A (Main St. / Downtown) and Exit 2A (Oglebay Park) on Wednesday night, November 2, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Through traffic will follow a posted detour along Route 40.
WHEELING, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

One ambulance, 7,000 people: West Virginia county votes on new EMS tax after budget cuts

DAVIS – It’s always been tough working as an emergency medical technician in Tucker County. Shifts last 24 hours. The closest hospital is always in another county, sometimes in another state. And since Tucker County has one of West Virginia’s lowest population densities, its EMTs cover a lot of ground. Houses and people are spread out, making it hard to quickly reach them — in situations where every minute counts.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

DUI checkpoint conducted in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police held a sobriety checkpoint Wednesday night. The West Virginia State Police conducted a DUI checkpoint in Clarksburg on West Virginia route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street. The goal of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers while...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia residents react to Kroger closing Gassaway location

GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) – Braxton County residents said they’re “disappointed” after one of their only grocery stores announced it will be closing early 2023. After over 40 years of business, Kroger announced they’re closing the location in Gassaway due to “several years of poor performance and profitability.” According to a press release, the store currently […]
GASSAWAY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Demolition set to begin for park in Wheeling

Demolition is set to begin for a park in Wheeling. Demolition at the Edgington Lane Park in the City’s Woodsdale neighborhood is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 in preparation for the playground revitalization project. Wheeling says the playground rehabilitation will increase the safety, quality and attractiveness of the park and playground amenities.  Mulch will […]
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy