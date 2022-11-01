Read full article on original website
I-79 rest area closing for several days this week
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced the rest area off Interstate 79 in Harrison County will be closed starting Wednesday night.
WTRF
Part of I-70 through Wheeling closed tonight, Thursday night
WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that I-70 eastbound will be closed between Exit 1A (Main St. / Downtown) and Exit 2A (Oglebay Park) on Wednesday night, November 2, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Through traffic will follow a posted detour along Route 40.
Mon County Schools electric bus: What drivers think
Wednesday marked history for Monongalia County Schools. For the first time, the county deployed its new electric school bus to pick up and drop off students.
One ambulance, 7,000 people: West Virginia county votes on new EMS tax after budget cuts
DAVIS – It’s always been tough working as an emergency medical technician in Tucker County. Shifts last 24 hours. The closest hospital is always in another county, sometimes in another state. And since Tucker County has one of West Virginia’s lowest population densities, its EMTs cover a lot of ground. Houses and people are spread out, making it hard to quickly reach them — in situations where every minute counts.
WTAP
UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - The name of the victim who died in a vehicle wreck Wednesday morning has been released, according to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Mark Doyle, 67, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene. Doyle was...
Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Morgantown next week.
West Virginia town will see likely see water, sewer & garbage bills increase
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) McMechen City Clerk John Sarcopski says it all started with a perfect storm of events—no pun intended—in 2017 when a sudden storm left McMechen with major flooding. After that, the city applied for—and got–$2.2 million in FEMA grants, but had to give the money back when FEMA changed its policy. Now city […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Multiple Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Recent Area Breaking and Entering as Investigation Continues
According to Randolph County Sheriff Robert R. Elbon Jr., the investigation after a breaking and entering at Elkins Motorsports involving the theft of multiple UTVs and an ATV has resulted in the recovery of all the items. Arrests, however, have not yet been made. According to the information, the thefts...
Police: West Virginia man driving without valid license also had drugs in vehicle
A Morgantown man has been charged in Barrackville after officers found drugs during a traffic stop Friday night.
Fire destroys Cliff Street home in Weston
A fire destroyed a Cliff Street home in Weston Tuesday afternoon, the Weston Fire Department said.
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 313 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 53; State Deaths at 7,534
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Nov. 3) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 608,965 with an increase of 313 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
WDTV
DUI checkpoint conducted in Clarksburg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police held a sobriety checkpoint Wednesday night. The West Virginia State Police conducted a DUI checkpoint in Clarksburg on West Virginia route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street. The goal of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers while...
connect-bridgeport.com
Travelers in Area, State to be Minus Heavily Utilized Convenience Store, Gas Station off Main Roadway
According to WDTV, the Sheetz location in Buckhannon is scheduled to be closed for several months for a major remodel. The location on North Locust Street in Buckhannon is set to close next spring as part of a major remodel, according to Nick Ruffner, PR Manager for Sheetz. The remodel...
Tickets on sale for Celebration of Lights in Marion County
The 15th annual Celebration of Lights is returning to Pleasant Valley in Marion County, and advance tickets are now on sale.
West Virginia residents react to Kroger closing Gassaway location
GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) – Braxton County residents said they’re “disappointed” after one of their only grocery stores announced it will be closing early 2023. After over 40 years of business, Kroger announced they’re closing the location in Gassaway due to “several years of poor performance and profitability.” According to a press release, the store currently […]
Another West Virginia Sheetz temporarily closing for major remodel
Another West Virginia Sheetz location will be closing for a major remodel soon, according to a statement from the company's PR Manager.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County First Responder for Decades Who Served in Leadership Role, Thomas Summers, Passes
Thomas Wayne Summers passed away on October 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Continuous Care, to be with his sister Nancy, grandmother Ruby, father David, and Aunt Lucille. Tom was a devoted brother to Nancy and loyal caregiver to his brother-in-law, Michael. He loved his nieces and nephews as his own children.
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Small Business Owner, 101st Airborne Veteran of Army, Mason, Hubert Grubb Jr., Passes at Age 87
Hubert Grubb Jr., 87, of Barrackville, West Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in the Tygart Center Genesis Healthcare Center, Fairmont, WV. He was born November 9, 1934 in McCurdysville, WV a son of the late Hubert C. Grubb and Estell C. Morris Grubb. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Faye Hurt Grubb.
Demolition set to begin for park in Wheeling
Demolition is set to begin for a park in Wheeling. Demolition at the Edgington Lane Park in the City’s Woodsdale neighborhood is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 in preparation for the playground revitalization project. Wheeling says the playground rehabilitation will increase the safety, quality and attractiveness of the park and playground amenities. Mulch will […]
