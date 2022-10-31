ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KTLA

Netflix rolls out ‘Basic with Ads,’ many popular show titles reportedly missing

Netflix’s highly-anticipated subscription with ads is finally here. While the new plan may save some people money, some popular titles are missing, according to Variety. The following show titles not included: “Arrested Development,” “House of Cards,” “Peaky Blinders,” “New Girl,” “The Magicians,” “The Last Kingdom,” “The Sinner,” “Good Girls,” “The Good Place,” “Knight Rider,” “Queen […]
GoldDerby

‘Descendant’ reviews: Netflix documentary is ‘essential cinema’ and ‘validation of a history so many tried to bury’

Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “The Great Invisible”) returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for and discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans in 1860. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the ship turns attention toward the descendant community of Africatown and presents a moving portrait of a community actively grappling with and fighting to preserve their heritage while examining what justice looks like today. SEE RSVP for Film Documentary panel on November 9: ‘Descendant,’ ‘Fire of...
MOBILE, AL

