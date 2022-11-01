Read full article on original website
University of Arkansas
Undergraduate Mock Trial members have stand-out performances in October
The University of Arkansas's mock trial teams have had national success through the month of October. The U of A's mock trial team competed at its own Mock Hogs Invitational, a tournament that was completely hosted and run by University of Arkansas Mock Trial students. This event took place on Oct. 8 and 9. Twenty teams from across the country attended this event virtually. It was run by tournament director Jacinda Montgomery.
University of Arkansas
Three Top 10 Finishers Power Soil Judging Team to Region IV Title
Led by three top 10 individual finishers, the U of A soil judging team claimed the Region IV championship earlier this month in competition hosted by Oklahoma State University in Woodward, Oklahoma. The team, all students in the Department of Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences in the Dale Bumpers College...
University of Arkansas
Honors College Selects Executive Board for Student Ambassadors Program
The Honors College is pleased to announce the first executive board for the college's Ambassadors service program. The board consists of six officers including honors students Aisha Al-Rizzo, Meg Bozarth, Jenna Kempkes, Ben Walworth, Ria Collins, Anna Johnson and Tracy Tanner, who will serve for the 2022-23 school year. The...
University of Arkansas
BWA Live Featuring Duke Deuce to Take Place Thursday Night
The Razorback men's and women's basketball programs, in conjunction with the Associated Student Government, have announced BWA Live — a student-only preseason tip-off event — will be coming to Bud Walton Arena during Homecoming Week on Thursday, Nov. 3. The event will be highlighted by a performance from the hip hop artist Duke Deuce.
University of Arkansas
Fast Five With the TFSC Published for November
Six times per year the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center publishes an electronic newsletter for first year faculty members. Each newsletter provides guidance for faculty members at the University of Arkansas. The November 2022 Newsletter is about the questions new faculty members should ask of other faculty to better...
University of Arkansas
National First-Generation Celebration Calendar of Events
The Office of New Student and Family Programs is excited to announce First-Generation College Student Week! For the first time in University of Arkansas history, the university is dedicating Nov. 7-11 to celebrate first-generation students, graduates and supporters. We define "first-generation" as someone whose parents/guardians did not graduate from a...
University of Arkansas
Kippenbrock Earns Luther Christman Award From American Association of Men in Nursing
Thomas Kippenbrock, a professor in the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, recently received the American Association of Men in Nursing's Luther Christman Award for his service to the organization and distinguished career in nursing. This award is the highest accolade bestowed upon a member or leader in the organization. It's...
University of Arkansas
Football Game Time Announcement: LSU
Arkansas football's week 11 contest against No. 15 LSU on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and air on either CBS or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. LSU leads the all-time...
University of Arkansas
In New 'Short Talks,' Rom Discusses Impact of the Distinguished Doctoral Fellowships and Doctoral Academy Fellowships
This month's Short Talks from the Hill features Curt Rom, interim dean of the Graduate School and International Education. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Distinguished Doctoral Fellowships and Doctoral Academy Fellowships, made possible by a $300 million gift to the University of Arkansas from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation - at the time, the largest gift given to a public university.
University of Arkansas
School of Art Faculty and Students Receive Artists 360 Artist Awards
Mid-America Arts Alliance announced the 2022 Artists 360 Awards and the School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences celebrates the art faculty and students and local artists awarded project and student grants. School of Art recipients include David Andree, assistant professor of art in painting and...
University of Arkansas
Midterms Watch Party With Pi Sigma Alpha Nov. 8
Pi Sigma Alpha, the political science honor society, invites students to attend the Midterms Watch Party, an informational event held at 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Arkansas Union 424. The Midterms Watch Party will give students the chance to watch the results of the 2022 midterm...
University of Arkansas
NWA Gridiron Show Pokes Fun While Aiding Journalism Scholarships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The student and professional chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists will bring the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show, "Keep Fayetteville Funny (and NWA, too)" to the Butterfield Trail Village Performance Hall stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets are still available through the Gridiron...
University of Arkansas
Two Student Companies Join Startup Village in Downtown Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two startups founded by current University of Arkansas students are among the three newest companies at Startup Village, which provides free co-working space in downtown Fayetteville to seed-stage ventures. Located in the historic Hathcock building at the corner of Block Avenue and Dickson Street, Startup Village...
University of Arkansas
Arkansas Poll Finds Economy Still Top Concern for Arkansas Voters
The 24th annual Arkansas Poll, released today, found voters continue to be most concerned about the economy, politics and drugs, which were two of the top three concerns from 2021 (drugs supplanted healthcare as the third most important issue). However, concerns about the economy are significantly higher than they were in the previous two years.
University of Arkansas
Come Watch "A Bug's Life" with the Entomology Club Nov. 19
The Isley-Baerg Entomology Club invites students of all classifications to attend the ento movie night viewing of A Bug's Life on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 6 p.m. in room 009 in the Plant Pathology Building across from Memorial Hall. This is a free event and the club will meet afterwards.
University of Arkansas
Apply for the 2023 NSF Noyce Fellowship to Become a Science or Math Teacher Through Master of Arts in Teaching Program
Applications are being accepted for four NSF-funded Noyce Scholarships at the University of Arkansas to support graduating STEM majors to become secondary science or math teachers through the one-year Master of Arts in Teaching (M.A.T.) program, beginning May 30, 2023. Noyce Fellows will receive paid in-state tuition and fees to...
University of Arkansas
School of Law Announces 2022-23 LeMay Business Law Fellows
Third-year law students Anna Cunningham and T. Austin Simmons have been selected as the 2022-23 Ron and Casondra LeMay Business Law Fellows. They were selected based on their interest in and commitment to business law, significant leadership potential and prior performance within the business law program. Cunningham and Simmons will...
University of Arkansas
From Big Macs to Blood Draws: Woman Launches Career With U of A Training
Hazelee Cox, a phlebotomy technician, serves as the first point of medical contact for some Northwest Arkansas cancer patients at their oncology appointments. A few years ago, Cox, 21, was serving customers hamburgers and fries at McDonald's after graduating from high school in Rogers, but she wanted to do something else. Earlier this year, she used training funded by a federal grant to the University of Arkansas to learn the skills she needed to launch a career in health care.
University of Arkansas
Native American Heritage Videos Available in Mullins Library Multimedia Department
In celebration of National Native American Heritage Month, the Multimedia Department in Mullins Library has compiled a list of streaming videos available to all students, staff and faculty. Physical items are also on display in the Multimedia Department, located in the Hodges Reading Room on the lobby level of Mullins Library.
University of Arkansas
Campus, Community Leaders Gather to Celebrate Regional DEI Efforts, Honor Murphy-Erby
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites you to a "Celebration of Our Journey Toward Equity" from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The following campus and community leaders will present 2022 year-end highlights, achievements, and upcoming DEI initiatives:. Yvette Murphy-Erby, vice chancellor, Division of...
