Ethereum: Will the tides change for ETH amid this recent accumulation
Ethereum [ETH] top ten investors holding their assets off exchanges added about 6.7% more of the number one altcoin, according to a recent update from Santiment. The on-chain analytic platform reported that the top ten non-exchange addresses, at press time, held 23.7 million ETH. This was a clear distinction of the status of the top ten addresses on exchanges which held about 8.7 million.
Ethereum: These updates may help ETH investors navigate this week’s uncertainty
Ethereum[ETH] kicked off this week with a slowdown of the bullish momentum that it delivered last week. Investors are now leaning towards the side of caution especially as the market enters another uncertainty period. The upcoming FOMC meeting might have a lot to do with the current outcome. Here’s AMBCrypto’s...
Could Bitcoin’s security be at risk as a result of this update? Decoding details
Bitcoin [BTC] managed to surpass the $19,000 level towards the end of October. The king coin was constrained to this level for the longest time and made several attempts to move past it. Both holders and watchers rejoiced because they believed that this time, the end of the long-term resistance may signal the beginning of a new rise.
Binance Coin: Pullback to this area can be used to enter a long position
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Market participants from traditional and crypto markets had a close eye on the FOMC meeting results. Another 75 bps hike (0.75%) was expected as the Federal Reserve seeks to fight inflation. This could see Bitcoin mirror major stock indices in the short term in the next few days.
Aave: Why traders must overlook AAVE’s address activity this trading season
Data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that October was marked by a rally in AAVE’s network activity. This rally culminated in the altcoin registering a daily high of 495 new addresses on 30 October. This was the highest daily count of new addresses since 17 July. In addition,...
Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…
Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Decoding Shiba Inu’s potential targets amidst its current bull run
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a patterned breakout, can the buyers continue to inflict gains?. The meme crypto’s Open Interest over the past day reaffirmed the buyer’s trust. Shiba...
Rising Oil Prices Make BofA Bullish on These Stocks
It’s been an awesome 2022 for energy stocks, with the S&P 500 Energy index surging 63% so far this year amid soaring oil prices. Bank of America analysts see oil rising a bit further, with the European (Brent) oil price hitting $100 next year, up from $95 recently. Oil...
BTC investors and whales witness a change of heart and plans — Decoding ‘why’
Bitcoin [BTC] futures traders changed their “mode of operation” since the coin exited the $19,000 region on 25 October. According to CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, open interest in the derivatives market had always followed the same trend as the price movement. This was the case for the two months...
Where can Chiliz [CHZ] investors look to take profit on the charts
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Chiliz has already tested the bearish OB at $0.24 and pulled back. Consolidation or breakout, a trader needs to be prepared for either scenario. Chiliz [CHZ] saw a...
As MATIC sees strong selling pressure, here is where some relief can be found
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC was bullish until recently when the mid-range value was flipped to resistance. Will the price fall to the range lows, or would this dip turn out to be...
Can MATIC’s recent pump help it achieve new highs in November?
The month of October was quite exciting for the Polygon [MATIC] ecosystem as several developments and integrations took place. Beginning with the launch of Polygon’s new zk-EVM public testnet, which is a layer 2 construction on top of Ethereum that solves its scalability through mass transfer processing rolled into a single transaction, to several integrations, such as the one with SuperLayer.
Can 1INCH’s latest whale accumulation urge bulls to showcase their strength
Data from Santiment revealed that the intraday trading session for 1INCH was marked by a rally in the count of whale transactions. This rally came after the severe price volatility that plagued the cryptocurrency market on 23 and 24 October. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for 1INCH for 2023-2024...
Energy stocks could make up 30% of the S&P 500 by 2025, a massive increase from 2% in 2020 that will come at the expense of tech
Energy stocks are poised to take over the S&P 500 at the expense of the tech sector, according to Louis Navellier. The investment strategist expects the energy sector to represent 30% of the S&P 500 by 2025. That's a marked increase from 2020, when energy made up just 2% of...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Avalanche: How AVAX investors can optimize their returns from this breakout
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Avalanche broke out of its low volatile phase to unveil a bullish edge over the past few days. The crypto’s funding rates turned negative but the long/short ratio revealed...
AAVE: Q3 performance, 24-hour assessment, and everything in between
Dubbed the “Ghost Protocol,” the downturn in the general cryptocurrency market led to a fall in Aave’s [AAVE] revenue in Q3, Messari found in a new report. In its Q3 assessment of the cryptocurrency lending platform, Messari revealed that due to a 42% drop in outstanding debt on Aave, its revenue within the 90-day period fell sharply by 35%.
Binance Coin: How buyers can leverage BNB’s volatility to remain profitable
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. BNB witnessed a bullish volatile break on its daily chart. On the other hand, the crypto’s social dominance and funding rates marked a decline. Since dropping towards its...
