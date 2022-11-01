Man Arrested in Pasadena After Leading Authorities on Pursuit

Photo: Getty Images

PASADENA (CNS) - A man was taken into custody in Pasadena tonight after leading authorities on a pursuit in a suspected stolen pickup truck.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the suspected stolen truck in Pacoima just after 7:10 p.m. The suspect refused to yield to authorities and led police onto freeways in Sun Valley and Burbank. The LAPD eventually handed the pursuit over to the California Highway Patrol as the suspect made his way to Pasadena.

The suspect exited the freeway in Pasadena and led CHP units to the area of North Lake Avenue and East Maple Street, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, where one CHP unit performed a PIT maneuver on the truck, causing it to become disabled.

The suspect attempted to run away, but was quickly apprehended by CHP officers and taken into custody about 7:35 p.m. No further details were released.