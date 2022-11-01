Read full article on original website
Transactions: Kasasa partners with community FIs on search tool
Financial technology provider Kasasa is partnering with 50 community banks around the U.S. on Finder, a new tool that allows banking customers to search by zip code to find local financial institutions (FIs) that offer Kasasa rewards accounts. Finder runs on data input from FIs via Salesforce. Partnering banks including German Valley, Ill.-based, $230 million […]
GM Financial aims to improve customer personalization
GM Financial is looking to better personalize the customer experience by removing data silos. The Fort Worth, Texas-based lender collects driving behavior, mileage and location data from its OEM, General Motors, and OnStar, a wholly owned subsidiary of GM, to supplement customer information, Tricia Price, senior vice president of customer experience operations at GM Financial, […]
Bank Automation Summit US 2023 agenda is live, registration open
The Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 agenda is live, with panels and presentations focusing on cloud modernization, strategies for addressing legacy core systems and ideation in banking. The event will also include networking opportunities and roundtable discussions on key technology trends in the U.S. financial services market. Bank Automation Summit...
Marqeta launches banking service, crypto debit card
Payments fintech Marqeta has unveiled a suite of seven banking products in an expansion of its platform. The Marqeta for Banking app includes modular tools built on a single, integrated platform using open APIs, Simon Khalaf, chief product officer, told Bank Automation News. “Similar to our card-issuing platform, Marqeta’s open APIs power our banking services, […]
Citi integrates e-commerce billing, payments platforms
E-bill platform Citi Present and Pay has integrated with digital payment service Spring by Citi to create an electronic bill presentment and digital payment acceptance capability for Citi’s institutional clients. The solution allows Citi customers to provide digital billing and collect payments through one technical integration, according to a release. “The integration of Spring by […]
Consumer Portfolio Services partners with Informed.IQ, Prodigal
Subprime auto lender Consumer Portfolio Services (CPS) inked a pair of fintech partnerships in September to automate credit decisioning and servicing operations that will allow it to grow at scale without having to hire additional staff. CPS’s partnership with cloud-based finance solutions provider Prodigal will streamline the Irvine, Calif.-based business through a suite of products […]
