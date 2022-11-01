Nom, Nom, Nom: Twitter reacts to Cowboys' 40-burger win over Bears
Did somebody order a “40 burger”? While it may be too early to proclaim that the offense is officially back, it was certainly a sight for sore eyes. Entering Week 8 with a lengthy list of injuries and a bye looming, the Cowboys elected to play it safe and opted to rest several key players including: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Noah Brown, DE Sam Williams and S Malik Hooker.
Tony Pollard had his opportunity to showcase what he is capable of and delivered three touchdown runs and over 150 combined yards. Quarterback Dak Prescott had his best performance of the season and looked sharp as he dissected the Bears secondary. With a final score of 49-29, the Cowboys improved their record to 6-2 as the enter the bye week. Here are the best Twitter reactions of the Cowboys win over the Chicago Bears.
Dak Prescott designed touchdown run
CeeDee Lamb touchdown reception
Tony Pollard touchdown run
Osa Odighizuwa sack
Jake Ferguson touchdown reception
Dalton Schultz 30 yd reception
Tony Pollard- 7 yard touchdown run
Dante Fowler sack
Micah Parsons scores his first career touchdown
Tony Pollard scores his third touchdown of the day.
