Nom, Nom, Nom: Twitter reacts to Cowboys' 40-burger win over Bears

By Matt Owen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3MQE_0itvrSLY00

Did somebody order a “40 burger”? While it may be too early to proclaim that the offense is officially back, it was certainly a sight for sore eyes. Entering Week 8 with a lengthy list of injuries and a bye looming, the Cowboys elected to play it safe and opted to rest several key players including: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Noah Brown, DE Sam Williams and S Malik Hooker.

Tony Pollard had his opportunity to showcase what he is capable of and delivered three touchdown runs and over 150 combined yards. Quarterback Dak Prescott had his best performance of the season and looked sharp as he dissected the Bears secondary. With a final score of 49-29, the Cowboys improved their record to 6-2 as the enter the bye week. Here are the best Twitter reactions of the Cowboys win over the Chicago Bears.

Dak Prescott designed touchdown run

CeeDee Lamb touchdown reception

Tony Pollard touchdown run

Osa Odighizuwa sack

Jake Ferguson touchdown reception

Dalton Schultz 30 yd reception

Tony Pollard- 7 yard touchdown run

Dante Fowler sack

Micah Parsons scores his first career touchdown

Tony Pollard scores his third touchdown of the day.

Jayron Kearse sack

Postgame

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

