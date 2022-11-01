Read full article on original website
Lubbock’s Own Xavier White Is a Finalist for Special Award
There's a movie that came out in 2016 called Greater that centers around a young man from Arkansas that wanted to play football at the University of Arkansas. Brandon Burlsworth grew up in a small town in Arkansas and was never the best athlete in the world. What Burlsworth did have was an incredible level of determination and effort.
Lubbock Reveals Their Always & Forever Favorites- Part 1
Its pretty common to hear people swear that they will never return to place X, Y or Z. And I get it, I have been so terribly burned by a business that I have also made the same oath. Businesses with poor product, customer service or an unclean environment can leave a bad taste in your mouth, and there's really nothing wrong with washing your hands of them.
Chimy’s Lubbock Is Going All Out For Their 20 Year Anniversary
In Lubbock easily one of the most famous bars is Chimy's. Did you know they are celebrating a big year this year?. For those of you who don't know, Chim'ys was born in Lubbock, Texas in February 2002. Now they have other locations in college towns but this one is the original. In 2006 it then went to Fort Worth on West 7th then in 2012 to San Marcos, after that their next stop was College Station in 2014. During the pandemic, they change some stuff and now even offer to go margaritas.
Lubbock Could See Storms And Much Cooler Temperatures Soon
Thunderstorms, rain, sunny with temperatures going from mild to chilly to mild again. Welcome to Fall in West Texas. Get ready for a rollercoaster weather pattern over the next few days in Lubbock and around the South Plains. The good news? Cooler temperatures and maybe some rain. In fact, we could see storms in Lubbock.
21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
It is that time of the year again. With everything changing more and more people are closing for the holidays. Here are the places we know in Lubbock will be closed for Thanksgiving and their times for Black Friday. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. Want Local...
Lubbock is in Desperate Need of a Nerdy Restaurant Like This
Lubbock is full of some amazing restaurants and bars, but there is definitely still room to add more great establishments to the Hub City. As a foodie and a bit of a nerd, there is a certain restaurant I keep hearing about that I would love to see come to Lubbock. Storm Crow Manor is a restaurant in Toronto that calls itself a ‘sports bar for geeks’.
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard
I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?
With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289
Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
Lubbock Health Officials Aren’t Sure How Many Overdose On Fentanyl Cases There Have Been
Fentanyl continues to be a problem in Texas and throughout the nation. School districts around the state have reported overdose cases related to fentanyl for months now, and in Lubbock, the problem is growing. According to KAMC, the Lubbock Health Department has been able to confirm one, non-fatal fentanyl overdose...
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
Steak Dinners & Vodka on a Yacht: Lubbock Man Admits to Fraud
A Lubbock man has admitted to defrauding several charter flight companies to pay for various things like a flight to Miami and steak dinners on a yacht. KAMC News reports that 26-year-old J. Nicholas Bryant had negotiated with a private charter flight company in November of 2021, saying he wanted a "demo flight" to make his final choice on buying an airplane. Reports say that Bryant manipulated a payment platform, tricking the charter company into believing the invoice was paid.
More Places In Lubbock Serve Hotpot Than You Might Think
If you aren't familiar with the term 'hotpot', it's a cooking method that originated in China, that allows restaurant guests to cook their own food, right at their table. There is basically a pot of soup stock that stays simmering in the center of the table, and various plates of meat and vegetables to choose from to cook for yourself. It's a fun way to spend the evening out with your family and friends enjoying food from a different culture.
If You Haven’t Taken Advantage of Early Voting In Lubbock, What Are You Waiting For?
Wow, I took part in democracy and all I got was this sticker... Actually, I'm pretty darned proud of that sticker. I had one of those "moments of clarity" yesterday, as I sauntered into the United Supermarkets location at 4th and Milwaukee to buy my regular lunch, consisting of a box of wine and bag of Cool Ranch Doritos, when I saw the patio area was swarming with activity. I stopped and realized that early voting was going on, and I hadn't cast my ballot as of yet.
‘Take It or Double It’: Student Goes Viral Handing Out Shots on Texas Tech Campus
If you’ve been on TikTok recently, then you are probably familiar with the ‘take it or double it and give it to the next person' trend. The trend works exactly how it sounds where you can either take what’s being offered to you, or pass, and the next person participating gets offered twice the amount, or can also pass and double it.
A New Made From Scratch Gelato & Sweets Place is Coming to Lubbock
Does anyone have a sugar craving that needs to be fixed? This new spot coming to Lubbock might do just that. Amy is opening up a new dessert shop at Canyon West very soon. It will be called D'lish Sweets & Gelato and it has a great back story from where the name came from. Amy's mom would always bake for their loved ones and she would always say “it’s D’lish”. So since Amy says her "goal is to make tasty treats reminiscent of her childhood, it seems appropriate that this quaint word be the inspiration."
A Full Lunar Eclipse of November’s ‘Beaver’ Moon Should Be Visable in Lubbock
The next full moon with happen on November 8th, colloquially known as the "Beaver Moon" because it was an ideal time to catch an active beaver population before swamps froze. Boy, is that old-timey. This particular Beaver Moon will also be a Blood Moon in North America, parts of South...
