In Lubbock easily one of the most famous bars is Chimy's. Did you know they are celebrating a big year this year?. For those of you who don't know, Chim'ys was born in Lubbock, Texas in February 2002. Now they have other locations in college towns but this one is the original. In 2006 it then went to Fort Worth on West 7th then in 2012 to San Marcos, after that their next stop was College Station in 2014. During the pandemic, they change some stuff and now even offer to go margaritas.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO