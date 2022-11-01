ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

The latest on Lloyd and other injured Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd has been a little banged up. On Tuesday, the third-year running back detailed what’s going on with an injury that limited him to seven carries for 30 yards against Missouri a few days earlier. “Honestly, it was a great tackle from the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Eight Gamecocks in double figures as #1 USC beats Benedict

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 1/1 South Carolina thrived in the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season with a 123-32 exhibition win over Benedict Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. Eight Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Zia Cooke and Bree Hall. Sophomore Sania Feagin impressed with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive.
COLUMBIA, SC
extrainningsoftball.com

South Carolina Second Baseman Maddie Gallagher Enters Transfer Portal

South Carolina infielder Maddie Gallagher has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Thursday. Per sources, Gallagher’s name appeared in the portal on October 30th. She spent the last two seasons at South Carolina and has two years of eligibility remaining. Gallagher started...
COLUMBIA, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiametro.com

A Brewing Success

Jennifer McGehee, a beer buyer for Morganelli’s Party Store on Forest Drive in Columbia, has been connecting customers with their favorite alcoholic beverages for nearly a decade. The first hard seltzer she remembers seeing was Truly, from the makers of Samuel Adams beer. “Then White Claw came in right...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night. The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin. Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake. Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to...
ELGIN, SC
WCNC

Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Capital Projects Sales Tax on ballot for Lexington County voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington County residents will vote on the Capital Projects Sales Tax Referendum next Tuesday. The initiative is led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, Batesburg-Leesville Chamber of Commerce, Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Irmo Chamber of Commerce, 1Voice Lexington County, and Lexington County Development Corporation.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

