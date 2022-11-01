ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Rich History: Registrar and library had played key roles in success of Thomas More University

Part 69 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Two of the earliest support offices at Villa Madonna College were the registrar and the library. At first glance, these two offices seem to have little to do with one another. However, the bond that linked them for decades was the Sisters of St. Benedict (the Benedictines).
September 2022 Kids Have Talent Award Awarded to St Anthony Student

The Sept 2022 Kids Have Talent Award was presented by sponsor Chris Tingley of Tingley Insurance to Aiden Lauritzen of St Anthony School. Aiden excelled with high honors in the class room while a member of the school’s baseball team. Tingley Insurance encourages all area students to strive for...
Boone Co. partnering with Dolly Parton Imagination Library to increase Kindergarten readiness

Boone County is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to increase kindergarten readiness in Boone County with a great selection of books at home. The Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. Through this partnership, every registered child from birth to age 5 in Boone County will receive a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month for free.
Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence to hold annual meeting, Meeting Future with a Richer Vision

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is hosting its Annual Meeting today and Friday at the Boone Tavern Event Center in Berea, Kentucky. The theme for this year’s annual meeting, Meeting the Future with a Richer Vision for Education, will focus on meeting the education sector’s current challenges with a shared vision among state leaders.
