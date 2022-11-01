Read full article on original website
Our Rich History: Registrar and library had played key roles in success of Thomas More University
Part 69 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Two of the earliest support offices at Villa Madonna College were the registrar and the library. At first glance, these two offices seem to have little to do with one another. However, the bond that linked them for decades was the Sisters of St. Benedict (the Benedictines).
Tim Ryan talks Senate plans in Trumbull County
Congressman Tim Ryan made a stop in Niles today to meet and talk with some of his supporters.
U.S. Senate Candidate J.D. Vance Visits Middletown, Stokes Southern Border Fears to Gain on Tim Ryan
Polls are mixed, but Vance and Ryan are clearly in a dead-heat race for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat.
September 2022 Kids Have Talent Award Awarded to St Anthony Student
The Sept 2022 Kids Have Talent Award was presented by sponsor Chris Tingley of Tingley Insurance to Aiden Lauritzen of St Anthony School. Aiden excelled with high honors in the class room while a member of the school’s baseball team. Tingley Insurance encourages all area students to strive for...
Boone Co. partnering with Dolly Parton Imagination Library to increase Kindergarten readiness
Boone County is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to increase kindergarten readiness in Boone County with a great selection of books at home. The Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. Through this partnership, every registered child from birth to age 5 in Boone County will receive a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month for free.
Charles Booker travels throughout Southcentral Kentucky for statewide bus tour
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Former State Representative and current Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate Charles Booker, continues his statewide bus tour. On Monday, Oct. 24, Rep. Booker met with voters in Hart, Taylor, Marion, and Boyle Counties. Supporters gathered outside The Brew House coffee shop in Munfordville Monday morning...
Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence to hold annual meeting, Meeting Future with a Richer Vision
The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is hosting its Annual Meeting today and Friday at the Boone Tavern Event Center in Berea, Kentucky. The theme for this year’s annual meeting, Meeting the Future with a Richer Vision for Education, will focus on meeting the education sector’s current challenges with a shared vision among state leaders.
Kentucky by Heart: Remembering the read-aloud books that brought joy to many former students
Editor’s note: This is the first of two-parts discussing popular read-aloud books for children. One of the sheer joys in my teaching career was reading to my elementary school classes, commonly called “read-aloud” time. Generally, I read from a chapter book for ten to fifteen minutes, which...
U.S. Senate candidates hope to win ‘swing region’ with trips to Miami Valley ahead of election
DAYTON — Election Day is less than a week away and the two candidates who want to be Ohio’s next United States Senator are spending a lot of time in the Miami Valley in the final days of their campaigns. Democratic candidate Tim Ryan and Republican candidate JD...
