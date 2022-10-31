Read full article on original website
Topgolf opening gigantic three-level facility in Massachusetts
CANTON, Mass. — Topgolf is bringing its wildly popular golf experience to Massachusetts with a gigantic facility that boasts three levels, nearly 100 hitting bays, and Toptracer technology. “We get asked all the time when we’re bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn’t be happier to...
vanyaland.com
‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene
Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?
Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: November edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Rents may have slipped 1.6% since September in Boston, but that dip wasn’t enough to dethrone the city as the second-most expensive metro in the country, according to reports Apartment Advisor released Wednesday. The median...
Time Out Global
Locke-Ober lunches are back at Yvonne’s
Yes, Halloween was this week. But Christmas trees are already going up around Boston. And you know what that means—it is time to start booking holiday parties, get-togethers with friends and Christmas lunches! And the best part is that Yvonne’s is doing Locke-Ober lunches once again. What are...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, was founded in 1630 by Puritan settlers, long before it was incorporated as a city in 1822. This city is one of the oldest in the US, which means it’s normal to hear of ghost stories and haunting. For instance, the Paul Revere House was built in 1680 and still stores artifacts from the American Revolution. Some people claim to have seen shadows in the windows and eerie calls, but what other places near Boston boast these spooky and spine-chilling stories?
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
hot969boston.com
Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!
Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
Dorchester Reporter
Transition at Chez Vous: As skating culture grows, Toney family adopts a fresh persona
While the owners of Chez Vous roller rink make their living moving on wheels, the family-owned business isn’t going anywhere. The smell of fried chicken, a freshly polished maple wood floor, and the sound of rolling wheels set to hip-hop and R&B classics defines a community staple at the nexus of Dorchester and Mattapan that is recognizable to many at a glance.
Watertown News
OBIT: Sue Chen, Former Owner of Wonder Cafe in Watertown
Dear family, friends, and businesses of Watertown,. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sue Chen on October 29, 2022. Sue was the owner of Wonder Cafe on Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown from 2009 to 2015. One of her greatest joys was meeting and feeding people...
WCVB
Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Empty Spaces, Empty Promises Lie Beneath Downtown Boston’s Crummiest Sidewalks
The sidewalk on School Street in downtown Boston isn’t just a sidewalk – it’s also the roof for basements in the adjacent buildings. This is what the city calls an “areaway,” a place where the privately-owned basements of historic buildings jut out into the public right-of-way of city streets.
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Boston: 11 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
If you’re planning on visiting the wonderful city of Boston, you might be amazed by all the wicked (sorry, we had to!) tourist attractions in the area. Because of the vast amount of things to do, it can be overwhelming to figure out which part of the city to stay in.
Vice
Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change
In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
hometownweekly.net
Walpole High nurse has celebrity status
Those who make the choice to work in such an environment are not doing it for fame, or high salaries — they do it because they love their students and helping people. A living example of this would be Rachel Jackson, a school nurse at Walpole High. Nurse Jackson...
WBUR
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
whdh.com
Oprah ‘gloves’ them: a West Roxbury business is featured on the media icons Favorite Things list
BOSTON (WHDH) - A local business making and selling women’s accessories has been recognized by Oprah Winfrey. Top It Off’s $22-a-pair gloves come in an array of patterns and colors, and feature touchscreen-compatible fingertip padding. They are the latest Bay State feature on Oprah’s list. The West...
From senate to sideline: Brown named high school hoops coach
Mass. — Long before Scott Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he’s come full circle. Brown, 63, said Wednesday that he has been named the head coach of the Amesbury High School girls basketball...
Mass Most Wanted: Have you seen these suspects?
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
