Hawaii State

KITV.com

Hawaii residents needed to decipher mystery of long COVID

Hawaii residents can help unravel the mystery of long COVID, the lingering health conditions that affect some who get the virus. Along with people being able to take part in long COVID research, we now have a better idea of the financial impact of long COVID.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
HONOLULU, HI
islands.com

Oahu’s Wai Kai Will Revolutionize the Hawaiian Surf Experience

Hawaii is the birthplace of modern surfing so it should come as no surprise that it will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind surf-themed entertainment destination. Wai Kai, set to open in Oahu in February 2023, will feature the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave. If you’re new to surfing or hoping to improve your skills, the resort will also include a section with adjustable waves ranging from two- to six-feet, perfect for learning the sport.
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

October 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene

No. 3: Ultimate Guide to O‘ahu’s 11 Best Musubi Shops. Personalities and passion drive our posts, so when Assistant Editor Thomas Obungen suggested a musubi roundup, we knew the info would be expert-level. Musubi is a favorite snack in Hawai‘i, available at gas stations, convenience stores, supermarkets and, of course, musubi shops—and it’s one of Thomas’ passions. Realizing that everyone has their favorite varieties, he eschewed a ranking and instead focused on hard facts like how many types a shop makes, and what style. But the one element that was impossible for him not to rate was the rice. Find out which shop’s grains stand out from the rest.
KITV.com

Hawaii Island traffic jams could have safety impact

HAWAII ISLAND - HI (KITV4) Growing traffic congestion in Hilo challenges residents and is raising concerns about safety. Traffic on Hawaii Island along Highway 130 and Highway 11 has been jamming up since the building of 4 subdivisions along the highways. A drone video operator shared this traffic congestion as...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Unmanaged retreat’: Report calls for swift action to tackle North Shore erosion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Unmanaged retreat.”. That’s what Denise Antolini calls the steady loss of North Shore beaches and properties to worsening erosion. Antolini has fond memories of living of her family’s Sunset Beach home in the 1990s. Today, the law professor is partnering with a working group to come up with proposals to save the coastline and its homes.
HAWAII STATE

