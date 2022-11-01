Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
A unique piece of Hawaiian history is featured on this year’s Iolani Palace holiday ornament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Friends of Iolani Palace has revealed this year’s holiday ornament. It’s based on the flag designed by Isobel Strong that was flown on the Hawaiian Royal Navy ship HHMS Kaimiloa in the late 1800s, with a Hawaiian crown on a yellow shield. The ornament...
Hawaii ghost tours where paranormal becomes normal
Mysteries of Hawaii offers four different ghost tours and experiences for people to take part in.
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
KITV.com
Hawaii residents needed to decipher mystery of long COVID
Hawaii residents can help unravel the mystery of long COVID, the lingering health conditions that affect some who get the virus. Along with people being able to take part in long COVID research, we now have a better idea of the financial impact of long COVID.
KITV.com
Judd family papers provide insight into cultural and political change in Hawai'i
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) - A new project from the Bishop Museum creates online access to the Judd family papers. The "Ho Mai Ka 'ike: Reconnecting with the Judd Family Papers" project was made possible through a $150,000 grant from the Native Hawaiian Library Services program at the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
KITV.com
Hawaii high school seniors can get second chance to attend UH Manoa through summer COP program
HONOLULU (KITV) -- The University of Hawaii at Manoa, through the College Opportunities Program (COP), is giving Hawaii high school seniors who have earned a high school diploma a second chance opportunity to attend the University through a six-week summer program. COP is seeking applicants who: lack the minimum UH...
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kona and Hilo abruptly closed — leaving patients in the dark
For more than a week, clients with scheduled appointments at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kailua-Kona have been met at the front door by personnel in scrubs informing them no services are being performed due to computer and phone issues. It’s the same situation at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates’ other three...
S. Korea missile tensions recounted by Hawaii resident
The military says North Korea continues it string of weapons tests. The North fired at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains.
islands.com
Oahu’s Wai Kai Will Revolutionize the Hawaiian Surf Experience
Hawaii is the birthplace of modern surfing so it should come as no surprise that it will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind surf-themed entertainment destination. Wai Kai, set to open in Oahu in February 2023, will feature the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave. If you’re new to surfing or hoping to improve your skills, the resort will also include a section with adjustable waves ranging from two- to six-feet, perfect for learning the sport.
Cali. visitor slips and falls on Maui hiking trail
Maui Fire Department performed a mountain rescue of a 26-year-old hiker from California who had falled and broken a leg.
Dog reunites with owner after 3 years, machete attack
A vicious attack on a dog on Maui turned into a happy ending for the pup and its original owner three years after they were separated.
KITV.com
7 new COVID-related deaths, 1,017 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 7 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,017 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,711. The statewide test positivity rate is 5.5%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
honolulumagazine.com
October 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene
No. 3: Ultimate Guide to O‘ahu’s 11 Best Musubi Shops. Personalities and passion drive our posts, so when Assistant Editor Thomas Obungen suggested a musubi roundup, we knew the info would be expert-level. Musubi is a favorite snack in Hawai‘i, available at gas stations, convenience stores, supermarkets and, of course, musubi shops—and it’s one of Thomas’ passions. Realizing that everyone has their favorite varieties, he eschewed a ranking and instead focused on hard facts like how many types a shop makes, and what style. But the one element that was impossible for him not to rate was the rice. Find out which shop’s grains stand out from the rest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in the palm of your hand
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of Hawaii’s first responders are now using a high-tech tool to protect themselves from fentanyl exposure on the job. It’s a mobile laboratory that can identify a variety of different drugs ― and results are available in seconds. It’s called a TruNarc portable...
KITV.com
Hawaii Island traffic jams could have safety impact
HAWAII ISLAND - HI (KITV4) Growing traffic congestion in Hilo challenges residents and is raising concerns about safety. Traffic on Hawaii Island along Highway 130 and Highway 11 has been jamming up since the building of 4 subdivisions along the highways. A drone video operator shared this traffic congestion as...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Unmanaged retreat’: Report calls for swift action to tackle North Shore erosion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Unmanaged retreat.”. That’s what Denise Antolini calls the steady loss of North Shore beaches and properties to worsening erosion. Antolini has fond memories of living of her family’s Sunset Beach home in the 1990s. Today, the law professor is partnering with a working group to come up with proposals to save the coastline and its homes.
North Shore Group Confronts Growing Threats Of Erosion, Sea Level Rise
As intensifying coastal erosion and sea level rise threaten to wash North Shore homes into the ocean, a group of local residents, scientists, nonprofit leaders and lawmakers has released a new plan to address the situation both now and in the decades to come. That road map, from the North...
