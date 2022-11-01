Read full article on original website
Texas Tech basketball hit with brutal injury update to top transfer Fardaws Aimaq
When Texas Tech basketball opens the 2022-23 collegiate season, they’ll be without their top transfer in Fardaws Aimaq. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Aimaq is expected to be out until February. He sustained a foot injury during a workout last September, and it was initially unknown how long he’ll be sidelined.
Game Time Set for Baylor vs. Kansas State Big 12 Showdown on Nov. 12
Baylor Bears slated to host Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 matchup on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. Central Time on FOX or FS1
Magic 106.5
Lady Raiders roll past Midwestern State
In the home debuts of five different players, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders used a massive second half to down Midwestern State, 84-50 on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech was led by sophomore Rhyle McKinney who led all scorers with 19 points. McKinney was one of four...
clarendonlive.com
CC Bulldogs win Texas Tech rodeo
The Clarendon College men’s rodeo team is reeling off victories like the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Riding the backs of its bronc busters and bareback riders, the Bulldogs have won three events in a row, most recently at Texas Tech University this past weekend. With that, Clarendon College moved to within 60 points of Southwest Region leader Western Texas College.
Robinson, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
dallasexpress.com
Texas Marching Bands Perform in Regional Competition
Over two dozen marching bands from schools all over Texas gathered at McLane Stadium on Saturday to compete in the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. According to KWTX, a total of 28 school bands competed, hailing from South Texas, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin. This...
WacoTrib.com
West returns to statewide Top 10 rankings, Lorena moves up to No. 8
All it took was another dominant shutout victory for the West Trojans to finally get back into the Top 10 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine's statewide rankings. The No. 10 Trojans (8-1, 7-0 district) torched Dallas Gateway Charter, 63-0, on Friday to boost their district ledger with 407 points scored vs. 55 allowed. That includes three shutout victories of 50 points or more (including a mind-boggling 89-0 win over Maypearl) as well as two games where West's opponent only managed seven points.
Lubbock Could See Storms And Much Cooler Temperatures Soon
Thunderstorms, rain, sunny with temperatures going from mild to chilly to mild again. Welcome to Fall in West Texas. Get ready for a rollercoaster weather pattern over the next few days in Lubbock and around the South Plains. The good news? Cooler temperatures and maybe some rain. In fact, we could see storms in Lubbock.
21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
It is that time of the year again. With everything changing more and more people are closing for the holidays. Here are the places we know in Lubbock will be closed for Thanksgiving and their times for Black Friday. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. Want Local...
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
cw39.com
Central Texans Feel Lucky With $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This Halloween, adults are all about the treats with the Powerball jackpot now reaching one billion dollars. This is the 38th drawing since August 6th for one lucky winner to take home millions of dollars. Now a billion, players are taking notice. “This is...
The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard
I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
Texas Tech is Getting Funky This Saturday
Tone Loc is coming to Lubbock and he's bringing Young MC and DJ Born. That's the perfect announcement video. I love Brooklyn 99. Back to Tone Loc, if you're unfamiliar, Tone Loc is the first ever rapper to go platinum after one of his first singles Wild Thing was certified double platinum after being released on his debut album. That album, Loc-ed After Dark, also featured Funky Cold Medina. That song also went platinum.
KWTX
Special events in Waco are attracting more tourists, boosting economy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - From Silobration to rowing competitions, events in Waco are bringing more footsteps to the area. More visitors result in additional money for the city’s economy. Waco’s interim director of Conventions and Tourism, Dan Quandt, said September’s occupancy here was 72.3 percent, the highest of all...
Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?
With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
Steak Dinners & Vodka on a Yacht: Lubbock Man Admits to Fraud
A Lubbock man has admitted to defrauding several charter flight companies to pay for various things like a flight to Miami and steak dinners on a yacht. KAMC News reports that 26-year-old J. Nicholas Bryant had negotiated with a private charter flight company in November of 2021, saying he wanted a "demo flight" to make his final choice on buying an airplane. Reports say that Bryant manipulated a payment platform, tricking the charter company into believing the invoice was paid.
Joanna and Chip Gaines Have Renovated Over 250 Homes in Waco, Texas
Joanna and Chip Gaines helped popularize the modern farmhouse style and the couple has brought that look to over 250 homes in the Waco, Texas area.
KWTX
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
