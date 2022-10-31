Read full article on original website
aircargonews.net
DHL report reviews an air cargo sector in flux
DHL Global Forwarding’s latest Airfreight State of the Industry report, covering this past month (October) has illuminated the vagaries of what is currently a very unstable air cargo market. The report found airfreight volumes as a whole remain somewhat suppressed, with demand continuing to remain low on most trade...
ffnews.com
Weavr expands to Singapore, bringing embedded finance to the region’s businesses
Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of Weavr in Singapore will be announced this week at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Singapore Expo, wherein Weavr will be part of the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission pavilion led by the UK Department for International Trade.
Lenzing on Why Closing the Loop Cannot Be a Solo Venture
When it comes to circularity and closing the loop, is collaboration the new competition? To make real change, companies need to come together to build systems that span the entire supply chain. This spirit of collaboration is central to wood-based fiber manufacturer Lenzing Group’s circularity efforts and recycling innovations. As an industry, there is a great deal of confusion, misconceptions and even circularity-washing, and without clear definitions, terms are misused and not understood. Circularity has more than one lens. “Lenzing defines circularity as the ability to keep products in use within the hierarchy of circularity, and our perspective includes end of life...
aircargonews.net
Sponsored: Five tips for air carriers to ensure compliance
Leaving the worst-case scenarios (fines, penalties, legal problems) aside, not being compliant is no fun. It prevents your air cargo operations from running smoothly, leading to a lot of irritations and possible delays. But ensuring that your organization’s operations are running according to the law is not always a piece of cake. Guaranteeing compliance can be a tedious and complex process.
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
aircargonews.net
Etihad Cargo partners on new cool chain facility
Etihad Cargo, Etihad Airport Services and Abu Dhabi Airports are developing a new cool chain facility that will more than double the carrier’s pharma capacity at the airport’s cargo village. The new 3,000 sq m facility features bulk loading docks with levellers, high-speed roll-up shutters, insulation and a...
thefastmode.com
Huawei Showcased Cutting-Edge Optical Transport Network Solutions at UBBF 2022
The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022) was held in Bangkok, Thailand from October 24 to 28, 2022. Huawei showcased multiple cutting-edge technologies of optical transport networks, demonstrating innovative service ideas and technical practices for global carriers. As global digital services develop, optical private line services are widely used in various...
aircargonews.net
Air France-KLM Group sees third quarter cargo revenues drop
Air France-KLM Group saw a small drop in cargo revenues in the third quarter but maintained steady cargo yields. The Group recorded total cargo revenues of €830m in the third quarter of 2022, which was a 0.6% drop from the year before. However, total cargo revenues in the third...
aircargonews.net
WestJet Cargo selects SmartKargo as it prepares for all-cargo launch
WestJet Cargo has signed up to use the SmartKargo cargo management platform as it prepares to ramp up operations with the addition of its first freighters. The SmartKargo platform is cloud-based and links with the carrier’s existing systems through API connections. It offers business intelligence, real-time information and machine learning.
technode.global
Petronas, Accenture, Amazon Web Services collaborate to commercialize digital logistics platform
Petronas, Accenture and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are collaborating to evaluate commercialization opportunities globally for the cloud-based logistics solution and services platform STEAR. Petronas said in a statement, STEAR is developed by Petronas in partnership with Accenture in 2021, and is designed to optimize the logistics operations and costs of...
ffnews.com
FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses
FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
aircargonews.net
Sponsored: CPK awards contract for a Master Civil Engineer
Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) finalized one of the four key tenders related to the construction of the CPK Airport project in Poland. As a result of the tender, the final outcome for the Master Civil Engineer (MCE), CPK signed the agreement with the winner of the proceedings: Dar Al-Handasah Consultants.
APS and Sunplus Kick Off Strategic Multi-Year Collaboration to Grow the Bovine Colostrum Market in China
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- APS, a PanTheryx digestive and immune health company, and Sunplus, a leading nutrition company in China, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to develop new bovine colostrum products, conduct clinical research on bovine colostrum, and promote the latest bovine colostrum research achievements. Through the strategic partnership, APS will debut its new Colostrum Basic Protein and Immunoglobulin G formula in Sunplus’s Natrapure CBPS Milk Powder. Financial details were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005058/en/ The Natrapure CBPS Milk Powder is formulated using a combination of colostrum basic protein (CBP) and immunoglobulin G (IgG). Both CBP and IgG are active nutrients found in bovine colostrum. The APS24 logo indicates that the Natrapure product uses only PanTheryx APS high-quality 24-hour colostrum. (Photo: Business Wire)
aircargonews.net
Sponsored: Prepare for black swan events with supply chain resilience
How can organisations best cope with the persistent pressure currently being placed on their supply chains?. If you didn’t know what black swan events were five years ago, the chances are you do now. For those not familiar, ‘black swan’ is the term given to an extremely rare event that has a severe impact on almost everything around it.
fundselectorasia.com
Fidelity appoints southeast Asia and Singapore country head
Fidelity International has appointed Sabrina Gan as head of southeast Asia and country head of Singapore, subject to regulatory approval. In her new role, she will be responsible for delivering continued growth across client channels for Fidelity’s business in southeast Asia. Her appointment follows on the heels of Lawrence...
salestechstar.com
YSDS Selects Magaya to Unify Global Operations Under a Single Cloud-Based Freight Management Platform
Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain software, is pleased to announce that the global logistics solutions provider YSDS has selected Magaya Supply Chain, Magaya Rate Management, Denied Party Screening by Magaya, Courier Connections by Magaya, and Final Mile by Magaya to unify its international offices under a single cloud-based freight management platform and streamline operations from rate management to last-mile delivery.
thefastmode.com
Transcelestial Spearheads Global Rollout of Lasercomms with New Singapore Plant
Transcelestial is spearheading the global rollout of laser communications (lasercomms) via the “Terabit Factory”, its Singapore-based manufacturing facility which has the world’s largest commercial lasercomms production capability. The Terabit Factory is a 2,000ft² production facility based in Singapore with the capacity to manufacture up to 2,400 CENTAURI...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Ingenico, Premise join forces on digital payment in the Philippines
Payments acceptance solutions provider Ingenico has forged an alliance with payment-driven embedded banking platform Premise to offer digital payment tools and financial services to micro merchants in the Philippines. As part of the partnership, Ingenico is serving as Premise’s preferred certified payment terminal provider and has implemented the AXIUM DX8000....
aircargonews.net
Seko Logistics hires Hickler for Americas region
Hans Hickler. Image: Seko Logistics. Seko Logistics has hired Hans Hickler as president of the Americas where he will oversee the company’s development plans in the region. Hickler will have profit and loss (P&L) operating authority and responsibility for the Americas Region including people growth and commercial development, operations and customer experience, cash management and compliance and regulatory.
salestechstar.com
impact.com Expands in Europe and Asia, Announces the Opening of its New Offices in Italy, France and Japan
Impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, announced today the further expansion of its business operations in Europe and Asia, with the opening of its new offices in Milan, Italy; Paris, France; and Tokyo, Japan. impact.com is now represented in 20 locations worldwide, including seven in Europe and seven in Asia.
