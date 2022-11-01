Read full article on original website
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Image into a Vector Image
If you intend to use a logo/illustration on a larger screen like a poster, banner, or billboard, you have to pre-determine their resolution in the case of regular raster images. Otherwise, they start to get pixelated (get blurry) upon zooming. However, with vector images, you can use them on any...
TechCrunch
Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits
Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
Mystery over £150k pink McLaren sports car that hasn’t moved from London street for years and can be seen on Google Maps
MYSTERY continues to surround a £150k pink McLaren sports car that hasn't moved from it's parking spot on a London street in years. The bright supercar has sat outside of the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in King's Cross since 2018 and can be seen on Google Maps. Londoners have...
techeblog.com
Caviar’s $133,670 iPhone 14 Pro Daytona Has an Integrated Rolex Watch with 18K Gold Switches
Caviar is known for their outlandish smartphones, and the iPhone 14 Pro Daytona is no exception. Priced from $133,670 USD for the 128GB model, it has an integrated Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch in yellow gold with eight diamonds, a perpetual mechanism, mechanical chronograph, and automatic winding. It’s limited to 3-units...
CNET
2 iOS 16 Tips to Help Save Battery Life on Your iPhone
If your iPhone is always dying, it could be time to make some changes to the way you use your phone. Maybe you need to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables or invest in a decent power bank that allows you to charge your iPhone from anywhere. You could also turn on Low Power Mode permanently.
TODAY.com
Alexa is turning 8! Help celebrate by shopping Amazon devices as low as $20
Put your party hats on and get ready to shop because Alexa, Amazon's beloved smart assistant, is turning eight! And to celebrate the big day, the company is marking down some of its most popular devices by up to 53%. We're talking savings on smart home upgrades, like the Echo...
This solid $70 Nest Cam deal finally makes Google's new camera worth buying
Getting a solid smart home security camera isn't just for keeping your home safe from intruders. Their built-in microphone and speaker make it a great way to check in with your kids while you are away, and its night vision means you can keep an eye on mischievous pets when the sun goes down. The 2021 Nest Cam typically retails for $100, but right now you can pick one (or more) up at a $30 discount.
techeblog.com
Shift Robotics Debuts Moonwalkers, the World’s Fastest Shoe That Boosts Walking Speed 250%
You could use these shoes to walk on water, or Shift Robotics’ Moonwalkers to boost your walking speed by up to 250%. It’s touted as the world’s fastest shoe and uses an artificial intelligence-powered drivetrain to help you walk at the speed one would typically run at.
techeblog.com
ASRock 13.3-inch Side Panel Kit Turns Your Computer Case Into an Extra Monitor
Sure, you could always buy a second monitor or get a portable model, but the ASRock 13.3-inch Side Panel Kit makes things easy by adding an extra display directly on your computer case. This display features a 1920×1080 native HD resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of brightness, an 800:1 contrast ratio, as well as a simple connection that only requires an eDP cable between Side Panel and ASRock selected motherboard.
techeblog.com
Unity Enemies Tech Demo Released, Here’s Where to Download It
Finally, after teasing us with the Unity Enemies tech demo months ago, it’s now finally available for download. This isn’t a game, but rather something designed to showcase the power and capabilities of the Unity platform for creating high-end, visually compelling content using their real-time 3D (RT3D) technology.
techeblog.com
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Smartphone Lets You Use Full-Sized Leica M-Series Lenses
Unlike other camera-focused smartphones, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept lets you actually use full-sized Leica M-Series lenses. It may look similar to the standard Xiaomi 12S Ultra, but a second Type 1 50.3MP sensor was added in the middle, along with a rear camera system compatible with an adapter for the full-sized lenses.
CNET
Stop Using Your Hands to Type on a Mac. Use Your Voice Instead
I hardly ever use Siri on my iPhone, but boy, oh boy, do I take advantage on my Mac. With just my voice I can quickly search through hundreds of documents for a single file or check for free disk space if I'm running out of storage, but the intelligent personal assistant does have its limitations. Conveniently, Mac has another voice feature that fills in some of the holes that Siri leaves behind -- including voice typing.
techeblog.com
MIT Researchers Use AI Machine Learning to Simulate How a Listener Would Hear Sound from Any Point in a Room
MIT and the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab researchers have developed an AI-powered machine learning system that simulates how a listener would hear sound from any point in a room. More specifically, it achieves this by capturing how any sound in a room will propagate through the space, enabling the model to simulate what a listener would hear at different locations.
TechRadar
Google wants to let robots write their own code
Google has released an new open source benchmark that it says will allow robots to perform tasks by writing their own code in response to human-written instructions. The company has launched a new website (opens in new tab) to reveal “Code as Policies” (CAP), whereby prompts written in plain English can be interpreted into language-model generated programs (LMPs) written in Python code.
TechCrunch
Amazon: Coming soon to your eyeballs
Today Mojo announced “the first major third-party consumer application on a smart contact lens,” with the introduction of Alexa Shopping List integration. This is still very much a test — a proof of concept, really — designed to demonstrate what something like a shopping list might look like on a contact lens-based computing interface.
The Verge
Amazon announces a phased rollout of Matter to its Alexa smart home platform
Amazon will start its Matter journey slowly, bringing support for the new smart home standard to 17 Echo devices in December. But this first rollout will only be Matter over Wi-Fi (no Thread, yet), compatible only with Android phones, and cover just three device types: smart plugs, smart bulbs, and smart switches. Amazon announced the news at the Matter launch event in Amsterdam this week and says it will expand the rollout to iOS and Thread early next year, when it will also add more of the device types Matter supports.
Cult of Mac
Learn how your favorite iOS apps work with this premium coding training bundle
If you’ve ever marveled at how your Apple gear can get better with each iteration, then learning to code will give you a deeper appreciation of the work that goes into it. And there’s no better way to learn than in this bundle of 14 top coding courses for $39.99 (Reg. $2,786).
techeblog.com
Modded GTA V Running on NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU Gets Boosted to 16K Resolution with Ray-Tracing
If 4K and 8K resolution just isn’t crisp enough, check out a modded GTA V game running on an NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU in native 16K, complete with ray-tracing. You’ll need NaturalVision Evolved (NVE), a work-in-progress visual overhaul mod that is currently in the early access stage, to test out this version of GTA V though.
CNET
Use Amazon Alexa Voice Commands to Control Your Home Security System
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You can use Alexa commands to adjust your smart thermostat, smart lights and tons of other connected Amazon devices, but now Alexa is taking on another role -- controlling your home security cameras. Mostly this will apply to those of you who own an Echo Show or an Echo Show smart display, due to the visual component inherent to interacting with a video camera.
