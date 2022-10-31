Read full article on original website
Related
udmercy.edu
Fr. Raphael Shen, S.J. passes away
Fr. Raphael Shen, S.J. was born on October 29, 1937 in Shanghai, China. He left the mainland and went to Hong Kong where he entered the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) in 1958. After regency in the Philippines and studying theology at Regis College in Toronto, he was ordained a priest on May 30, 1970 and went on to Michigan State University to earn a doctorate in economics.
udmercy.edu
Racial Justice Immersion Day set for Nov. 12
Join University Ministry for a day of exploration, reflection and learning centered around the topics of racial justice and the justice system on Saturday, Nov. 12. Participants will meet in the University Ministry office, located on the lower level of the Student Union, at 10 a.m. on Nov. 12. Transportation and lunch for the entire day will be provided. The event is scheduled to conclude at 6 p.m.
udmercy.edu
Rutgers professor to give virtual talk on ending systemic racism in faculty hiring
While many colleges and universities have been lauded for increasing student diversity, many of these same institutions have failed to achieve any comparable diversity among their faculty. In a ReBUILDetroit professional development event with Dr. Marybeth Gasman, author of “Doing the Right Thing: How to End Systemic Racism in Faculty...
udmercy.edu
De-Stress Fest, Christmas Tree Lighting set for Nov. 30
Don your best holiday sweater and get into the Christmas cheer with your fellow Titans during the Christmas Tree Lighting and De-Street Fest on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 4:30-7 p.m. in the Student Fitness Center. The tree lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Beyond the lighting of the Christmas tree,...
udmercy.edu
Alumna earns elite U.S. Air Force rank, leads commanding career
Of the nearly 336,000 U.S. Air Force airmen serving on active duty today, fewer than 1% have achieved the rank of colonel and less than a quarter of those are women. Only after dedicating a minimum of 22 years serving in the military and three years in the previous rank of lieutenant colonel, can a field grade officer be entered into the competitive zone of promotion.
udmercy.edu
Men’s Basketball home opener set for Nov. 8
Titan fans, the 2022-23 basketball season is here!. Detroit Mercy men’s basketball opens the new season at home, hosting nearby Rochester University from Calihan Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. Supporters for the home opener will receive a free men’s basketball poster, along with a wristband!
udmercy.edu
Learn self-defense with “Take Action” course, Nov. 11
Join the Office of Title IX for an empowerment self-defense course that will teach you practical verbal and physical techniques to protect yourself from interpersonal violence and assault. The event, “Take Action” is set for Friday, Nov. 11 from 1-2:30 p.m. in the group exercise room of the Student Fitness...
Comments / 0