Fr. Raphael Shen, S.J. was born on October 29, 1937 in Shanghai, China. He left the mainland and went to Hong Kong where he entered the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) in 1958. After regency in the Philippines and studying theology at Regis College in Toronto, he was ordained a priest on May 30, 1970 and went on to Michigan State University to earn a doctorate in economics.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO