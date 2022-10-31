Read full article on original website
Art of Hospitality half-day retreat, Nov. 14
Have you ever wondered how you can create a more welcoming classroom, or participate in building a more welcoming work environment or community?. Come and join Fr. Patrick Kelly, SJ and Sr. Judy Mouch, RSM for a half-day retreat set for Monday, Nov. 14 from 9-11:30 a.m. in Lansing-Reilly Hall, which is followed by lunch.
Learn self-defense with “Take Action” course, Nov. 11
Join the Office of Title IX for an empowerment self-defense course that will teach you practical verbal and physical techniques to protect yourself from interpersonal violence and assault. The event, “Take Action” is set for Friday, Nov. 11 from 1-2:30 p.m. in the group exercise room of the Student Fitness...
Alumna earns elite U.S. Air Force rank, leads commanding career
Of the nearly 336,000 U.S. Air Force airmen serving on active duty today, fewer than 1% have achieved the rank of colonel and less than a quarter of those are women. Only after dedicating a minimum of 22 years serving in the military and three years in the previous rank of lieutenant colonel, can a field grade officer be entered into the competitive zone of promotion.
All Saints Day Mass, Nov. 1
Mass to celebrate the feast of All Saints will be held at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the St. Ignatius Chapel. All Saints Day is a holy day of obligation for Catholics this year. All Souls Days is also observed this week, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, with Mass on the McNichols Campus (St. Ignatius Chapel) at noon.
Fr. Raphael Shen, S.J. passes away
Fr. Raphael Shen, S.J. was born on October 29, 1937 in Shanghai, China. He left the mainland and went to Hong Kong where he entered the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) in 1958. After regency in the Philippines and studying theology at Regis College in Toronto, he was ordained a priest on May 30, 1970 and went on to Michigan State University to earn a doctorate in economics.
Travel to India with Detroit Mercy: Virtual info session, Nov. 8
Students of all majors as well as Detroit Mercy faculty, staff and alumni are welcome to journey to India’s Golden Triangle — Jaipur, New Delhi and Agra — in May of 2023 with the History Department and the College of Liberal Arts and Education. Learn more during...
De-Stress Fest, Christmas Tree Lighting set for Nov. 30
Don your best holiday sweater and get into the Christmas cheer with your fellow Titans during the Christmas Tree Lighting and De-Street Fest on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 4:30-7 p.m. in the Student Fitness Center. The tree lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Beyond the lighting of the Christmas tree,...
Men’s Basketball home opener set for Nov. 8
Titan fans, the 2022-23 basketball season is here!. Detroit Mercy men’s basketball opens the new season at home, hosting nearby Rochester University from Calihan Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. Supporters for the home opener will receive a free men’s basketball poster, along with a wristband!
