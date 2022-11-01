ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Report of shooting near Reading HS prompts lockdown

READING, Pa. — The report of a shooting near Reading High School prompted a lockdown of the building for a brief time Thursday afternoon. The original dispatch was for a shooting in the area of North 13th and Spring streets, which is about a block north of the school's main entrance.
READING, PA
iheart.com

Police: Lancaster Buildings Shot Up, No Injuries

(Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster City Police say they don't have any information on suspects yet but are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Buildings in the 600 block of East Walnut Street were hit by gunfire with police saying they recovered about 70 spent bullet casings at the scene. They say the incident was not a random attack. No one was injured.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tamaqua teen dies after accidentally shooting self, police say

TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say. Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said. There they found a 19-year-old with...
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hookah lounge causing problems, Allentown neighbors say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During Wednesday night's Allentown City Council meeting, longtime residents took to the podium to speak about the violence they said they are witnessing related to patrons at a local business. Two residents spoke about problems they said are being caused by Synergy Hookah Lounge at 1522...
ALLENTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Additional charges filed against Lancaster County man accused of killing woman, firing at police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man following a September homicide and stand-off with police. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, was previously charged with homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend. Pennsylvania State Police filed additional charges on Oct. 18, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Prosecutor: Former Phillipsburg councilman accused of official misconduct

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former member of the Phillipsburg Town Council has been accused of possessing personal identifying information of several former town employees. The Warren County Grand Jury indicted Robert Fulper on second-degree charges of official misconduct and trafficking in personal identifying information, according to a news release from the county prosecutor's office.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WGAL

About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man shot in mouth after neighbor dispute in Reading, police say

READING, Pa. - A neighbor dispute led to a shooting in Reading. Police responded to the 500 block of South Court just before 9 p.m. Sunday, officials said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the mouth. He was taken to the hospital where he was last in stable condition, police said.
READING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Shooting Near Denver Convenience Store Leaves 1 Dead and 5 Hospitalized

Authorities say one man was killed and five others were wounded after a shooting erupted near a convenience store in east Denver Tuesday afternoon. Just after 1:50 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting multiple people shot on the 1400 block of Verbena Street. A man was pronounced dead...
DENVER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Allentown nightclub to get $1M worth of renovations

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A former Allentown train station and nightclub that's been sitting empty for more than 14 years is getting a facelift. Real Star Properties LLC, which now owns the site of the old Banana Joe's nightclub, is set to receive $1 million. The building, located in the 300...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say

An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy