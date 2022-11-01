Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless man shot, bicycle stolen in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Police say two suspects on a motorcycle pulled up to the 36-year-old victim, shot him twice and then stole his mountain bike.
WFMZ-TV Online
Report of shooting near Reading HS prompts lockdown
READING, Pa. — The report of a shooting near Reading High School prompted a lockdown of the building for a brief time Thursday afternoon. The original dispatch was for a shooting in the area of North 13th and Spring streets, which is about a block north of the school's main entrance.
iheart.com
Police: Lancaster Buildings Shot Up, No Injuries
(Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster City Police say they don't have any information on suspects yet but are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Buildings in the 600 block of East Walnut Street were hit by gunfire with police saying they recovered about 70 spent bullet casings at the scene. They say the incident was not a random attack. No one was injured.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tamaqua teen dies after accidentally shooting self, police say
TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say. Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said. There they found a 19-year-old with...
fox29.com
Man visiting LA County gunned down while at party; reward offered for information
LOS ANGELES - It's been over a year since Donte Lee Johnson was shot and killed. Law enforcement officials are still searching for his killer and on Wednesday detectives announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Johnson, 32, was killed on March...
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
Man killed crossing Broad Street in North Philadelphia
A 61-year-old man was killed Tuesday night while crossing the street in North Philadelphia, along Broad Street. The crash happened just before about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and Susquehanna Avenue.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hookah lounge causing problems, Allentown neighbors say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During Wednesday night's Allentown City Council meeting, longtime residents took to the podium to speak about the violence they said they are witnessing related to patrons at a local business. Two residents spoke about problems they said are being caused by Synergy Hookah Lounge at 1522...
southjerseyobserver.com
43-Year-Old Norristown Man Arrested & Charged in Fatal Shooting of Camden Resident
A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Camden man on October 22, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 5:50 a.m., Camden County Police officers were dispatched to...
Additional charges filed against Lancaster County man accused of killing woman, firing at police
LANCASTER, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man following a September homicide and stand-off with police. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, was previously charged with homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend. Pennsylvania State Police filed additional charges on Oct. 18, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
Elderly Berks Man Scammed Out Of $194K On Facebook: Police
A Berks County man was defrauded out of more than $194,000 of dollars by a scammer on Facebook, according to authorities. The victim, a 65-year-old Hamburg resident, was befriended on the social networking site by a user posting under the name Sharon Bobby, state police said in a release. Over...
WFMZ-TV Online
Prosecutor: Former Phillipsburg councilman accused of official misconduct
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former member of the Phillipsburg Town Council has been accused of possessing personal identifying information of several former town employees. The Warren County Grand Jury indicted Robert Fulper on second-degree charges of official misconduct and trafficking in personal identifying information, according to a news release from the county prosecutor's office.
fox29.com
Suspect armed with crowbar peers directly into security cam during West Philadelphia burglary
PHILADELPHIA - Two masked men were caught on camera as they allegedly ransacked a West Philadelphia food market last month. Police say the suspects stole from the cash register and broke into electronic skill machines at the Race Food Market on 57th Street on October 7. They also unsuccessfully tried...
WGAL
About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
Man jailed after girlfriend’s death charged with shooting at cops during his arrest
A Lancaster County man previously accused of killing his girlfriend is now facing charges for firing about 85 rounds inside and outside his apartment during an hours-long standoff with police in September. 38-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez was injured during the Sept. 11 standoff, that occurred during the early morning hours....
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shot in mouth after neighbor dispute in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. - A neighbor dispute led to a shooting in Reading. Police responded to the 500 block of South Court just before 9 p.m. Sunday, officials said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the mouth. He was taken to the hospital where he was last in stable condition, police said.
NBC Philadelphia
Shooting Near Denver Convenience Store Leaves 1 Dead and 5 Hospitalized
Authorities say one man was killed and five others were wounded after a shooting erupted near a convenience store in east Denver Tuesday afternoon. Just after 1:50 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting multiple people shot on the 1400 block of Verbena Street. A man was pronounced dead...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Allentown nightclub to get $1M worth of renovations
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A former Allentown train station and nightclub that's been sitting empty for more than 14 years is getting a facelift. Real Star Properties LLC, which now owns the site of the old Banana Joe's nightclub, is set to receive $1 million. The building, located in the 300...
sauconsource.com
DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say
An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
