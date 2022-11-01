AARP Washington is pleased to announce that Marguerite Ro has been selected as its new state director. Ro will direct the Association’s activities on behalf of nearly 900,000 Washington state members and provide leadership to help meet the needs and interests of the state’s older adults and their families. “The environment we live in continues to shift and evolve. Assuring that older adults and their families have the support and resources they need is part of how we acknowledge and honor the contributions of older adults,” said Ro. “I am excited to join the AARP Washington team as its State Director given its strong history of helping Washingtonians achieve the health and financial security they need and deserve.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO