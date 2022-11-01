Read full article on original website
aarp.org
AARP Maine Announces Winner of Annual Andrus Award for Community Service
Honor Goes to Retired Hospital Administrator, Jean Saunders of Saco. PORTLAND: AARP Maine announced today that Saco resident, Jean Saunders, is the winner of the 2022 Andrus Award named in honor of AARP’s founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus. The Andrus Award celebrates and honors those who make a difference in the lives of others, and it is the most prestigious and visible award AARP presents each year.
aarp.org
Looking for a Volunteer Gig? Check Us Out!
AARP Florida volunteers are committed to the work we're doing for the Sunshine State's 50+ population, and we can’t thank them enough. Simply put, they make a meaningful impact on our 2.8 million members throughout the Sunshine State. Every day, our volunteers are advocating for changes that benefit older...
aarp.org
AARP Washington Welcomes Marguerite Ro As New State Director
AARP Washington is pleased to announce that Marguerite Ro has been selected as its new state director. Ro will direct the Association’s activities on behalf of nearly 900,000 Washington state members and provide leadership to help meet the needs and interests of the state’s older adults and their families. “The environment we live in continues to shift and evolve. Assuring that older adults and their families have the support and resources they need is part of how we acknowledge and honor the contributions of older adults,” said Ro. “I am excited to join the AARP Washington team as its State Director given its strong history of helping Washingtonians achieve the health and financial security they need and deserve.”
aarp.org
AARP ND November 2022 Newsletter
AARP’s highest honor, the Andrus Award, was given to Mike Matteson of Garrison. Mike doesn’t just come up with creative ideas that keep the community of Garrison vibrant, he gets them done! A firefighter for 31 years, Mike established the ND Firefighter's Museum. He serves on the Wilderness Park Improvement Committee, Friends of Fort Stevenson State Park, introduced a yearly memorial event to remember lost children, built a bandstand for Main Street Park, and is a mainstay of the annual Dickens Village Festival. In all of these activities, Mike works to draw out older residents and inspire young volunteers. Read more here.
aarp.org
AARP Texas 2023 Legislative Priorities for a More Resilient Texas
AARP Texas, the leading organization for older adults, has announced its top priorities and funding requests for the 2023 legislative session. The requests include a call for nursing home reform, steps to bolster utilities for the medically vulnerable, and action to address hunger and adult financial exploitation. The priorities aim to help Texas face the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly aging population.
aarp.org
How to Vote in Massachusetts' 2022 Elections
En español | The Massachusetts Nov. 8 general election will decide races for governor and seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, state legislature and other statewide offices. The primary was held Tuesday, Sept. 6. Early in-person voting: Vote early at your local election office or another early voting...
aarp.org
How to Sign Up for ACA Health Insurance in Idaho
En español | Most Idaho residents are eligible to buy health insurance through Your Health Idaho, the state’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, during open enrollment, which is available now through through Dec. 15, 2022. If you experience a qualifying life event — such as the birth of...
aarp.org
Amendment D: What You Need to Know
Health insurance is something everyone needs, but not everyone can get it. In fact, more than 40,000 hard-working South Dakotans are caught in the state’s coverage gap, which means they work at jobs that do not offer health insurance or they make too much money to qualify for Medicaid. These are farmers and ranchers, small business employees, and near-retirees who don’t have insurance provided by their employers.
aarp.org
How to Vote in Connecticut’s 2022 Elections
En español | Connecticut’s Nov. 8 general election will include races for the U.S. House and Senate, state House and Senate, governor, attorney general and several other state offices. The state’s primary was Aug. 9. Absentee voting: Only certain kinds of registered voters can request an absentee...
aarp.org
Take a drive and make a difference!
Focused on lowering insurance rates and refreshing the driving skills of those 50+, our North Dakota Driver Safety team is recruiting instructors. Once trained, most instructors teach the 5-hour course 3-4 times per year. We especially need instructors in the Wahpeton, Jamestown, Devils Lake. Minot, Williston and Dickinson. Contact Pete...
aarp.org
How to Vote in Delaware's 2022 Elections
En español | Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for the U.S. House of Representatives and the state legislature. The primary was held on Wednesday, Sept. 13. New laws allowing no-excuse vote-by-mail and same-day voter registration in Delaware have been struck down by the state Supreme...
aarp.org
AARP Wyoming Hosts Property Tax Relief Webinar
The Wyoming Legislature has devoted a significant amount of time to discussing methods for property tax relief to Wyoming citizens. At 10 a.m. on Nov. 9, Revenue Committee co-chair Cale Case and State Revenue Department Director Brenda Henson will discuss proposals for property tax relief that are moving to the 2023 Legislative Session during a free webinar.
aarp.org
How to Vote in Idaho's 2022 Elections
En español | Idaho’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, the state Senate and House, the state Supreme Court, and for governor and other state offices. The state’s primary was May 17. Absentee voting: Idaho is a no-excuse...
aarp.org
Utility Assistance for Pennsylvanians: How to Save Money on Your Heating Bills
Home Heating Costs Expected to Increase this Winter. The U.S. Department of Energy recently announced that home heating costs in Pennsylvania are expected to rise sharply this winter, especially for households that use natural gas and heating oil. This comes against accelerating inflation rates, along with fewer federal dollars than last year when pandemic aid flowed. The coming winter months will likely be difficult for many Pennsylvanians 50+ and their families, which is why AARP Pennsylvania is providing the most up-to-date information and tips to help Pennsylvanians stay connected, safe, and warm this winter.
aarp.org
How to Vote in Louisiana’s 2022 Elections
En español | Louisiana’s Nov. 8 primaries will determine which candidates appear on December’s general election ballot for U.S. House and Senate, state Supreme Court and other state offices. Primaries are unique in Louisiana in that all candidates regardless of party will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, and one can win the election outright with a majority vote. If no one wins a majority, the top two candidates for a particular seat advance to the Dec. 10 general election.
aarp.org
How to Vote in West Virginia's 2022 Elections
En español | West Virginia’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races in the U.S. House of Representatives, the State Senate and House of Delegates, and other state, county and municipal offices. The state’s primary took place on May 10. Absentee voting: Registered voters who are ill,...
aarp.org
Thousands of Connecticut Ratepayers Sign Petition Opposing Aquarion Water Company Rate Increase Request
AARP Connecticut submitted to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) the names of nearly 2,400 Connecticut residents who signed a petition that opposes the Aquarion Water Company’s request to implement a rate increase that will raise the cost of water for Connecticut ratepayers by nearly 25% over three years.
aarp.org
Backyard Bird Feeding: Avian Entertainment!
Are you searching for an activity that offers hours of education and entertainment as we prepare to hunker down for another NH winter? Creating a backyard bird feeding station may be the perfect option!. Join AARP NH and naturalist and environmental educator Kelly Dwyer from Nature Education Opportunities on December...
aarp.org
How to Vote in New York's 2022 Elections
En español | New York’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate and Assembly, and the state Supreme Court, as well as for governor, attorney general and other state offices. The state’s two primaries were held on June 28 and Aug. 23.
