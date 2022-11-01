Ernest Mitchell “Ernie” Varner, 94, was gently called home by his Savior on the afternoon of November 1, 2022, from his residence at Elison of Marietta, while in the loving care of his family and the dedicated staff of Elison and Amedisys Hospice. Ernie was born January 25, 1928, in Walker, WV, the son of the late Clyde T. and Hallie (Race) Varner.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO