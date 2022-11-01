Read full article on original website
Ernest M. Varner
Ernest Mitchell “Ernie” Varner, 94, was gently called home by his Savior on the afternoon of November 1, 2022, from his residence at Elison of Marietta, while in the loving care of his family and the dedicated staff of Elison and Amedisys Hospice. Ernie was born January 25, 1928, in Walker, WV, the son of the late Clyde T. and Hallie (Race) Varner.
Aloise H. Bosworth
Aloise H. Bosworth, 84, of Ripley, passed away Nov. 2, 2022, at Ravenswood Village, Ravenswood. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Burial, Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville. Visitatation, noon – 2 p.m. Friday.
Lorna Elizabeth “Lornabeth” Wayne
Lorna Elizabeth “Lornabeth” Wayne was granted her angel wings on Oct. 28, 2022. Visitation, 2 – 4 p.m., Saturday. Funeral, 4 p.m. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 314 4th St., Marietta. Online condolences may be made at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Robert B. Reeder
Robert B. Reeder, 77, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away unexpectedly October 31, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Belpre Campus. He was born on March 4, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV, one of three sons of the late George “Tiny” and Theone Elizabeth Roan Reeder. Bob graduated from Parkersburg High...
Mark Alan Kelly
Mark Alan Kelly, 68, of Marietta, passed Saturday. Visitation, 4- 8 p.m. Thursday. Funeral, 1 p.m. Friday at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St. Burial, Lynch Church Cemetery, Marietta. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Steven D. Gaines
Steven D. Gaines, 70, of Marietta, OH, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Only son of Marilyn June Yates Hill of Vienna, WV and Franklin Gaines of FL, Steven was a 1970 graduate of PHS where he was a proud member of the Big Red Band, he then graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering. He attended the Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd whenever he was able.
Pamela Sue Baldwin
Pamela Sue Baldwin, 69, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born May 8, 1953, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Violet Akers Wyatt. Pamela was a member of Walnut Street Church of Christ, in Belpre, Ohio, and...
Richard Butcher
Richard “Bud” Franklin Butcher, 80, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully having been surrounded by family and a friend. He was born in Washington, West Virginia, May 21, 1942, a son of the late Charles Wade Butcher and Hazel Gay (Harless) Butcher. Richard was a rural mail...
Sister of St. Joseph Rita Marie von Berg
Sister of St. Joseph Rita Marie von Berg, who was the CEO and chairman of the board of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg and the administrator at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, turned 100 years old on Aug. 27, 2022. Almost exactly 2 months later, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, she went home to God.
Wilma Louise Sams Moore
Wilma Louise Sams Moore, 88, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center, Parkersburg, WV. Wilma was a lifelong resident of Parkersburg and Belpre. She was born the second daughter of Floyd Calvin Sams and Mildred White Sams, both preceding her in death. She graduated from PHS, where...
Mary Zinn
Mary Zinn, 89, of Midlothian, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, in Midlothian, VA. Mary was born in Ritchie County, WV to Boyd Guy and Minerva Ellen (Ella) Gregg Whitehair on July 8th, 1933. Her father shared her birthday. She was the youngest and the last surviving of seven daughters. She graduated from Doddridge County High School and Mountain State College. She married Vernon Wilson Zinn and they resided in Lubeck, WV for forty plus years.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Oct. 31:. * Michelle Renee Graham, 2005 20th St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in an impaired state, fined $345,25 and sentenced to 45 days of home confinement. Charges of accidents involving damage to a vehicle and failure to process were dismissed.
Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame honors inductees
The Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame inducted 24 people during a ceremony Tuesday in Marietta. For distinguished military service and outstanding community service. Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Iraq Campaign Medal with 3 campaign stars, the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal (7th award), Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge.
Parkersburg stabbing subject of Wood County probe
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday evening. Deputies were called to 119 Joy St. in Parkersburg in reference to a landlord-tenant dispute, said Chief Deputy Mike Deem. The landlord was attempting to serve an eviction notice when a physical altercation ensued and the landlord suffered a “non-life-threatening” stab wound, he said.
Blennerhassett DAR meets
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett DAR chapter met Oct. 15 at the Blennerhassett Museum where Vice Regent Esther Lauderman conducted the meeting. The chapter’s newest member, Debbie Darling, was welcomed during the meeting. The Membership Committee presented Darling with a folder containing DAR information, a chapter yearbook, DAR pin and pumpkin.
Sondra Lee Williams
Sondra Lee Williams, 76, of Belpre, Ohio, died on October 31, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 23, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Paul George and Virginia Opal Rollins Williams. She had been a Medical Transcriber for the St. Joseph Hospital and Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She loved dogs, doing ceramics, reading, shopping and watching westerns.
Dorothy Shreves
Dorothy Shreves, 76, of Sistersville, WV, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 30, 2022. She was born Feb. 21, 1946, in Sistersville, WV, a daughter of the late Kenneth Johnson and Helen Ice Johnson. Dorothy was a member of the Sistersville First Baptist Church where she was the organist...
Clear Focus: Carpenter displaying photography at downtown Parkersburg WesBanco
PARKERSBURG — Danny Carpenter found his passion for photography about 10 years ago when he picked up a Nikon camera. The camera took him back to nature. “Some of my favorite things to photograph are bear, fox, elk, and eagles,” said Carpenter. He is a self-taught photographer, but...
Parkersburg City Council withdraws library censure resolution
PARKERSBURG — Two Parkersburg City Council members withdrew their sponsorship of a resolution to censure the Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library over the placement of a book in a Banned Books Week display, but the topic was still the subject of debate among members of the public at Tuesday’s meeting.
One Tray at a Time: Friendship Kitchen on mission to help those in need
PARKERSBURG — Friendship Kitchen on Emerson Avenue continues to line up people in need. Starting in 2002 with nothing more than a vision by the mission’s Director Susie Meredith, it’s been 21 years now and on average feeds over 1,000 people in the three days a week it’s open.
