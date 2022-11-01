Steven D. Gaines, 70, of Marietta, OH, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Only son of Marilyn June Yates Hill of Vienna, WV and Franklin Gaines of FL, Steven was a 1970 graduate of PHS where he was a proud member of the Big Red Band, he then graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering. He attended the Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd whenever he was able.

