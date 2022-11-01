Read full article on original website
Related
legalnews.com
Governor recognizes November 1-5 as Veterans Small Business Week
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has recognized November 1-5 as Veterans Small Business Week to celebrate the postiive contributions made by veteran-owned small businesses to our local communities and economies across the state. “During Veterans Small Business Week, we highlight local veteran-owned small businesses and acknowledge the huge impact veteran business...
legalnews.com
Michigan's Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform approves comprehensive blueprint for statewide transformation
Lansing—The Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform recently approved a comprehensive set of consensus-based recommendations to transform Michigan’s juvenile justice system. These recommendations are based on an unprecedented assessment of Michigan’s juvenile justice system and are grounded in what research shows works to improve community safety, reduce disparities, and improve youth outcomes.
legalnews.com
Law school deans gather at diversity event
The deans from Michigan law schools attended The Michigan Diversity Council's Legal Diversity Summit in Troy on October 18. The summit, "Moving Beyond Intent: DE&I in Action," offered attendees a look into best practices and facilitated a robust exchange of insights, concepts, and strategies on the legal profession's key diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges and solutions.
legalnews.com
Whitmer recognizes November as Veterans and Military Families Month
On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November 2022 as Veterans and Military Families Month to honor veterans and military families throughout the state by recognizing their sacrifices and celebrating their successes. “This month, we thank Michigan’s brave service members and veterans for their service and sacrifices to keep us...
legalnews.com
Court Digest
SEATTLE (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta has been ordered to pay $10.5 million in legal fees to Washington state atop a nearly $25 million fine for repeated and intentional violations of campaign finance disclosure laws. King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North issued the legal-fee order Friday, two...
Comments / 0