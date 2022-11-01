Read full article on original website
Related
Mystery Surrounds 1977 Plane Crash near Traverse City, Michigan
In 1977, a plane carrying a married couple went missing in Northern Michigan. More than 45 years later, their son is still searching for them. John Block Jr. of Traverse City is sharing his parents' story and hoping Michigan hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will help in the search for his family.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Gaylord community leaders give updates on economy, tornado recovery
It’s been almost six months since Gaylord endured a devastating EF-3 tornado. While the immediate danger is long past, recovery is ongoing for many families and businesses. Local leaders met Wednesday at the Otsego Resort for the Gaylord Chamber of Commerce annual State of the Community Breakfast. They mostly focused on good news relating to tourism growth and infrastructure projects.
My North.com
New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
thefabricator.com
Daifuku North America opens Michigan manufacturing plant
Daifuku North America Holding Co. has announced the grand opening of its new, $26 million manufacturing plant in Boyne City, Mich. The 225,000-sq.-ft. facility, operated by Jervis B. Webb Co., a Daifuku North America subsidiary, combines the operations of the previous Boyne City, Harbor Springs, and Pellston plants under one roof.
fox2detroit.com
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
Bicyclist, 63, killed in crash on Grand Traverse County’s Old Mission Peninsula
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Grand Traverse County. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Center Road near East Shore Road in Peninsula Township (Old Mission Peninsula) at 7:10 a.m. on Monday.
lansingcitypulse.com
More days of rain, snow predicted for this winter
Counties in northern Michigan are buying new equipment and hiring more full-time employees for an expected wetter-than-average winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted that the Great Lakes region will have more frequent precipitation than usual this winter. This is caused by the phenomenon La Niña. The...
Traverse City Bicyclist Dies after being Hit by Car
A Traverse City woman riding a bike died Monday morning when an SUV hit her. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff says Katherine Hardy was hit on Center Road near East Shore Road on Old Mission Peninsula just after seven this morning. She died at the scene. Michigan State Police and...
Comments / 0