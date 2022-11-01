Read full article on original website
Common good: Detroit Mercy Law student strives to promote housing justice efforts
Law student Cassie Weck Wun found her passion for the legal world sparked while working and living at Jerusalem Farm, a Catholic, intentional community and urban farm in northeast Kansas City, Mo. “Like any small nonprofit, I had many roles there, but three of my main roles were to coordinate...
Get to Know Suzanne R. Fanning
Attorney Suzanne (Suzy) Fanning earned her J.D. from Wayne State University Law School. She is a member of the State Bar of Michigan, and the Washtenaw County Bar Association, where she is a former co-chair of the Probate and Estate Section. Tell us about yourself:. I’m a bit of a...
University of Michigan Private Equity Conference to be held Nov. 18
The University of Michigan’s 18th Annual Private Equity Conference will kick-off Nov. 17 with an evening reception at the U-M Golf Course hosted by the Women in Private Equity. The conference, hosted by the Center for Venture Capital and Private Equity Finance at the Ross School of Business and sponsored by Honigman and AON, will be held Nov. 18 at the U-M Union.
Whitmer recognizes November as Veterans and Military Families Month
On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November 2022 as Veterans and Military Families Month to honor veterans and military families throughout the state by recognizing their sacrifices and celebrating their successes. “This month, we thank Michigan’s brave service members and veterans for their service and sacrifices to keep us...
Michigan's Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform approves comprehensive blueprint for statewide transformation
Lansing—The Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform recently approved a comprehensive set of consensus-based recommendations to transform Michigan’s juvenile justice system. These recommendations are based on an unprecedented assessment of Michigan’s juvenile justice system and are grounded in what research shows works to improve community safety, reduce disparities, and improve youth outcomes.
Judge dismisses part of assault lawsuit against U-of-M
LANSING (AP) — A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by eight women alleging sexual harassment and assault by a former University of Michigan lecturer. Judge Thomas Cameron of the Michigan Court of Claims ruled recently that the plaintiffs failed to file timely notices of intent to sue the University of Michigan, its board of regents and Bruce Conforth as required by law, The Detroit News reported.
Women's Bar hosts Bar Briefs event
The Women’s Bar Association (WBA), Oakland County region of the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, will host Bar Briefs—an informal happy-hour style networking event—on Wednesday, November 16, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Oak City Grille, 212 W. 6th St. in Royal Oak. To register for the event,...
Macomb County prosecutor wants more veterans in treatment, fewer veterans in jail
Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido says treatment is better than jail for eligible non-violent veterans. The prosecutor’s pending 2023 budget request seeks funding for two assistant prosecuting attorneys for various duties, including the Veterans Treatment Court docket. “Heroes do not belong in jail. Let’s celebrate Veterans Day by...
County implementing suggestions for indigent defense system
The 6th Amendment Center released a report last week that validates the need for indigent defense reform and a public defender’s office in Oakland County. The report evaluates the county’s traditional indigent defense system which has been in place for decades, where the courts oversaw the appointment and assignment of lawyers for defendants who could not afford one.
Hispanic Bar Association hosts networking event November 10
The Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan will host a Happy Hour on Thursday, November 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to join HBAM for a casual drink after work to network and develop potential business opportunities. The HBAM Happy Hour will take place at Imperial located at...
43rd Race Judicata produces a host of winners on Oct. 9
A spirited turnout of runners and walkers highlighted the Oakland County Bar Association’s 43rd annual Race Judicata on October 9 at Birmingham Covington School. “The weather was great and the company even better for Race Judicata,” said Jennifer Roosenberg, executive director of the OCBA. “We enjoyed seeing families, friends, and animals all out on the course.”
'Work-Life Balance' focus of WLAMom online discussion
The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will conduct its monthly WLAMom online discussion Monday, November 7, beginning at 8 p.m. via Zoom,. The November program will focus on "Work-Life Balance-How to balance work and life in this new hybrid environment." To register for this online discussion, visit www.womenlawyers.org and click...
County's $20 million Healthy Communities Park and Outdoor Recreation Investment to transform local parks
The Oakland County Executive Office, Board of Commissioners, Parks and Recreation Commission, and local communities are collaborating to transform local parks by investing more than $20 million in the Healthy Communities Park and Outdoor Recreation Investment Plan. The Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved utilizing $15 million of the county’s...
Private Equity Conference to be held November 18
Organizers of University of Michigan's 18th Annual Private Equity Conference announced today that the event will kick-off on November 17 with an evening reception at University of Michigan's Golf Course hosted by the Women in Private Equity. The Michigan Private Equity Conference will be held on November 18 at the University of Michigan Union. Hosted by the Center for Venture Capital and Private Equity Finance at the Ross School of Business, the University of Michigan Private Equity conference attracts hundreds of private equity and institutional finance professionals annually to connect and hear from the nation's top thought leaders and deal makers. The event is sponsored by Honigman and AON.
National Roundup
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports of people watching ballot boxes in Arizona, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests, raise serious concerns about voter intimidation, the Justice Department said Monday as it stepped into a lawsuit over the monitoring. The statement from the Justice Department comes days after a federal judge...
Court Digest
SEATTLE (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta has been ordered to pay $10.5 million in legal fees to Washington state atop a nearly $25 million fine for repeated and intentional violations of campaign finance disclosure laws. King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North issued the legal-fee order Friday, two...
One week before Election Day, nearly two million Michiganders had requested absentee ballots
Nearly two million Michigan citizens have requested absentee ballots ahead of next week's Nov. 8 election and 1.1 million voters have already submitted their absentee ballot, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Monday. This is a 73 percent increase from the number of absentee ballots requested one week ahead of...
Macomb County Prosecutor's Office launches new technology for domestic violence victims
Under Michigan law, crime victims have specific rights. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has made it faster and easier to request those rights. Crime victims may now text “Victim Rights” or “Victim Advocate” or other requests to 586-250-4090. They will receive an automatic reply text with a link to an online form to request crime victims rights, an offer to immediately connect with a Crime Victim Advocate, and information on how to contact the Crime Victims Rights Unit on their own. This service is for crime victims in cases authorized by the prosecuting attorney. In an emergency please call 911.
