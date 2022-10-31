The Christian County School Board heard the fiscal year 2021-2022 audit report at Thursday’s meeting, and met the two students who will be serving as student board members. Anna Herr with Duiguid, Gentry and Associates presented the audit report and informed the board they received an ‘unmodified’ opinion on their report, which is exactly what kind of opinion one would want on their audit.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO