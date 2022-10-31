Read full article on original website
HS Football Playoff Preview (Includes Zach Self Interview)
After a come from behind win last week to secure a multi-win regular season for the first time since 2018, the Colonels now start anew in the playoffs. 0-0 according to interim head coach Zach Self who is feeling confident about tonight’s trip to Owensboro. His comments…. Who will...
UHA Volleyball Season Recap
26-13 is certainly a record any team would be proud to have at the end of the year. 8-0 in their district, 15-4 in the region, and a region semifinal appearance. A great year. University Heights though wants more. Head Coach Faye Hendricks wants more, and believes this team can do it.
Exhibitions Galore! Results and Schedule
Lady Toppers Defeat Lindsey Wilson 84-61 in Home Exhibition. Lady Topper Hoops will walk away from its lone exhibition of the season with a win after defeating Lindsey Wilson 84-61 at home. WKU had nine Lady Toppers score, with three in double-figures, as 12 players saw action on the floor.
Four local women sign Rotary Impact commitment to teach
Four local high school graduates who are now students at the Murray State Hopkinsville campus officially signed their papers with the Rotary Impact program Wednesday morning, committing to return to the Christian County Public School System to teach for at least four years after graduation. Superintendent Chris Bentzel explained the...
CCSB hears audit report, welcomes student board representatives
The Christian County School Board heard the fiscal year 2021-2022 audit report at Thursday’s meeting, and met the two students who will be serving as student board members. Anna Herr with Duiguid, Gentry and Associates presented the audit report and informed the board they received an ‘unmodified’ opinion on their report, which is exactly what kind of opinion one would want on their audit.
Todd County Chamber announces bale trail winners
The Todd County Chamber of Commerce has announced winners in its Todd County Bale Trail contest. The Todd County Health Department’s tractor hay creation received the most votes for first place, Living Water Ministries’ lion made of hay took second place and Country View Creamery’s hay cow was third place.
Hopkinsville Veterans Parade is Saturday
Hopkinsville’s annual Veterans Day Parade is coming up Saturday. VFW Post 1913 Commander John Brame says it will leave the War Memorial Building at 10 a.m. and make the short trek to the Christian County Justice Center parking lot. Brame says they’re hoping for a big turnout of veterans...
Early voting continues through Saturday afternoon
No excuse early voting continues across Kentucky and while the two voting centers in Christian County have been busy, the process has been smooth so far. County Clerk Mike Kem says turnout has been steady at the Bruce Convention Center and Christian County Senior Citizens Center. He reminds voters to...
Karlos Andra LaMar Thompson
(Age 33) Funeral service will be Friday November 4th at 12noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pembroke Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
Patricia Louise Hodges Long
(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday November 5th at 11am at Durrett Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm to 6pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
Proceedings continued as information sought in East Ninth St. Dollar General shooting
Discussions on how to proceed in an attempted assault case against to men were held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday, and proceedings were continued as more information is sought. Trial is already set in the cases against Winston Morrow and Donte White, who are both charged with attempted first-degree assault...
Marcie Audrey Birdsong
(Age 70, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Saturday November 5th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
2022 Christmas Parade
It’s finally the holiday season, and you know what that means…it’s time to prepare for Hopkinsville Electric System & EnergyNet‘s 2022 CHRISTMAS PARADE! We’re so excited to share this year’s theme as well as announce our Grand Marshal, Terrence Davis!. If your organization is...
Three facing drug charges after East 18th St. investigation
An investigation at a location on East 18th Street late Wednesday night led to drug charges against three suspects. Hopkinsville police officers were told there were individuals there who were sought on warrants and citations say a search warrant was obtained when the occupants of the home refused to come to the door.
Clarksville PD investigating Cash Express armed robbery
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Boulevard Friday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the Fort Campbell Clarksville business while an unknown black male suspect wearing black jogging pants and a red ski mask jumped the counter and pointed a gun at them before grabbing money out of the cash register drawer. The suspect then fled on foot.
Herb Hays Furniture awarded $10,000 Synchrony Pillars Project grant
Herb Hays Furniture has been selected to receive a $10,000 Synchrony’s Pillars Project grant, following a highly competitive application process. According to a news release, Herb Hays Furniture & Mattress was one of 21 winners for the 2022 grants, selected from a pool of more than 500 applicants from across the United States who applied for a grant. Synchrony’s small business grant program is about honoring entrepreneurial retail owners, along with health and wellness providers who have risen above in times of change.
