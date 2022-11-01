We all desire to be connected. Connection is the state we are wired for. Our nervous systems have been designed to seek resonance with those around us. Have you noticed when you meet someone you are drawn to them deeply when you feel they are authentic, they are truthful and they do not hide themselves from you? Rather their internal center is deeply rooted in their understanding of self and their hearts. This is what many are seeking and often we find our purpose in this space. The meaning of life so to speak. Connection is poetic, it can be likened to a dance of the soul.

