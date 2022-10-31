ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Sidelines

‘Boro International Fest Returns

Story and Photos by Jordan Reining | Contributing Writer. Middle Tennessee State University hosted the 6th annual ‘Boro International Festival, celebrating diverse cultures around the world that are represented at MTSU, across Murfreesboro and beyond. The event, hosted Oct. 22 in the Student Union Commons, was sponsored by Intercultural...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sidelines

Fiber in the Boro Fest: “Small but Mighty”

Story and Photos by Jordan Reining | Contributing Writer. The 12th annual ‘Fiber in the Boro’ festival was held at the Lane-Agri Park Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 29. The fiber festival had a range of vendors housed around the building selling fiber, yarn, books and other handmade...
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Friday: FREE Food Giveaway Event Nov. 4 By Mid Cumberland Community Action

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting a commodities giveaway on Friday, November 4, 2022 9a-1p at VolState Highland Crest Campus, 150 Laureate Avenue, Springfield. Clients wishing to receive food must show ID. (Robertson County residents only) Volunteers needed. Be a part of...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WKYT 27

CBS announces holiday special schedule

(WKYT) - The holidays are just weeks away. CBS’s classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, will be broadcasted. Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m. Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. A Christmas Proposal - 9...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

The costumes have all been put away, and hopefully the sugar highs from Halloween have come down by now. Now it’s time to save a little cash and find some free post-Halloween fun. This weekend you’ll find another Fall Festival, where kiddos can hop in the bouncy house and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: October 31, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wbtw.com

2 shot at kid’s birthday party in Tennessee

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are investigating a violent and chaotic shooting that rang out during a child’s birthday party. It happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Airport Road. According to police, there were about half a dozen children at a...
GALLATIN, TN
wjle.com

Dedication of John Anderson Alley Downtown Set for November 19

Country music legend John Anderson to be honored this month in Smithville, TN. On Saturday, November 19th at 10:00am Smithville City, Chamber of Commerce, and DeKalb County officials will hold a dedication of the previously named Walnut Alley. The new name of this historic walkway in downtown Smithville will be ‘John Anderson Alley.’
SMITHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Shelbyville Police Benevolent Association Car Show is Saturday

The Cops and Rodders Car Show/Cruise-In is this Saturday at the Historic Downtown Shelbyville Square. The event is presented by the Shelbyville Police Department, and they are expecting a large turnout. Everyone is welcome to attend and support the Shelbyville Police Benevolent Association along with local merchants and restaurants. Proceeds...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said. The private all-girls high school hasn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?

Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Reality Show Comes to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

PHOTOS: Nashville hospital dresses up NICU babies for Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — The Halloween spirit has taken over the NICU at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in midtown Nashville. Nurses Kim Meek, Olivia Horne and Julie Williams handcrafted fun-sized costumes for the babies who need special care at the hospital. A media release says the costumes are a...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ongoing: Shoplifting Continues to Plague Retails Stores in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) From the shoplifting files of the Murfreesboro Police Department: Authorities are wanting help in confirming the identity of a subject who was recorded on video allegedly stealing several pieces of clothing from a local sport’s apparel store. The incident was reported on last month. MPD Public Information...
MURFREESBORO, TN
CBS 42

The truth of McKamey Manor, Tennessee’s extreme horror attraction

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WIAT) — It’s been five years since an infamous San Diego horror attraction moved to the Tennessee-Alabama state line. Many wonder if the business, which allegedly performs extreme activities such as waterboarding and teeth extraction, is still in operation. Russ McKamey, owner and creator of McKamey Manor, describes the haunt experience as “a […]
SUMMERTOWN, TN

