‘Boro International Fest Returns
Story and Photos by Jordan Reining | Contributing Writer. Middle Tennessee State University hosted the 6th annual ‘Boro International Festival, celebrating diverse cultures around the world that are represented at MTSU, across Murfreesboro and beyond. The event, hosted Oct. 22 in the Student Union Commons, was sponsored by Intercultural...
Fiber in the Boro Fest: “Small but Mighty”
Story and Photos by Jordan Reining | Contributing Writer. The 12th annual ‘Fiber in the Boro’ festival was held at the Lane-Agri Park Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 29. The fiber festival had a range of vendors housed around the building selling fiber, yarn, books and other handmade...
Friday: FREE Food Giveaway Event Nov. 4 By Mid Cumberland Community Action
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting a commodities giveaway on Friday, November 4, 2022 9a-1p at VolState Highland Crest Campus, 150 Laureate Avenue, Springfield. Clients wishing to receive food must show ID. (Robertson County residents only) Volunteers needed. Be a part of...
Group rescues dozens of exotic parrots, plus dogs and cats in Nashville
Animal Rescue Corps was called in to rescue dozens of animals including several exotic parrots from a west Nashville home after the owner died suddenly, and no one else was left to care for them.
CBS announces holiday special schedule
(WKYT) - The holidays are just weeks away. CBS’s classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, will be broadcasted. Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m. Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. A Christmas Proposal - 9...
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
The costumes have all been put away, and hopefully the sugar highs from Halloween have come down by now. Now it’s time to save a little cash and find some free post-Halloween fun. This weekend you’ll find another Fall Festival, where kiddos can hop in the bouncy house and...
Battle of books: Pride Month book display sparks debate in Maury County
The library in Maury County is now in the national spotlight thanks to a Pride month display over the summer. Some are upset LGBT books were featured, while others say banning books is not the answer.
Photo of the Week: October 31, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road.
2 shot at kid’s birthday party in Tennessee
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are investigating a violent and chaotic shooting that rang out during a child’s birthday party. It happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Airport Road. According to police, there were about half a dozen children at a...
Dedication of John Anderson Alley Downtown Set for November 19
Country music legend John Anderson to be honored this month in Smithville, TN. On Saturday, November 19th at 10:00am Smithville City, Chamber of Commerce, and DeKalb County officials will hold a dedication of the previously named Walnut Alley. The new name of this historic walkway in downtown Smithville will be ‘John Anderson Alley.’
Shelbyville Police Benevolent Association Car Show is Saturday
The Cops and Rodders Car Show/Cruise-In is this Saturday at the Historic Downtown Shelbyville Square. The event is presented by the Shelbyville Police Department, and they are expecting a large turnout. Everyone is welcome to attend and support the Shelbyville Police Benevolent Association along with local merchants and restaurants. Proceeds...
Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said. The private all-girls high school hasn’t...
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
Tennessee State professor out of a job after appearing to yell at student in viral video
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee State University professor is out of a job after a viral video appeared to show him yelling at a student, officials said. According to WZTV and WSMV, the university in Nashville announced Tuesday that the professor, Robert Evins Pickard, “is no longer employed” by the school.
Reality Show Comes to Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
Teen arrested for social media posting threatening gun violence at school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A middle school student has been charged with making a false report of an emergency and threatening mass violence at a school, Metro Police said on Thursday. Police said the 14-year-old was the same person who this week both authored and reported finding a social media...
PHOTOS: Nashville hospital dresses up NICU babies for Halloween
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — The Halloween spirit has taken over the NICU at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in midtown Nashville. Nurses Kim Meek, Olivia Horne and Julie Williams handcrafted fun-sized costumes for the babies who need special care at the hospital. A media release says the costumes are a...
Ongoing: Shoplifting Continues to Plague Retails Stores in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) From the shoplifting files of the Murfreesboro Police Department: Authorities are wanting help in confirming the identity of a subject who was recorded on video allegedly stealing several pieces of clothing from a local sport’s apparel store. The incident was reported on last month. MPD Public Information...
The truth of McKamey Manor, Tennessee’s extreme horror attraction
SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WIAT) — It’s been five years since an infamous San Diego horror attraction moved to the Tennessee-Alabama state line. Many wonder if the business, which allegedly performs extreme activities such as waterboarding and teeth extraction, is still in operation. Russ McKamey, owner and creator of McKamey Manor, describes the haunt experience as “a […]
