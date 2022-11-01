Many first-years notice that Rensselaer gives money for students to purchase school computers through the Mobile Computing Program. Students had the option between two Lenovo ThinkPads, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 (Gen 2) and Lenovo ThinkPad P1 (Gen 4), costing $1,325 and $2,725, respectively. After the scholarship, some students were able to get them for less than $100. No matter how well these laptops are treated, like any computer, repairs can be neccessary. Located across from the Folsom Library, the Voorhees Computing Center is open on weekdays at 8:30 am, closing on Mondays through Thursdays at 9pm, Friday at 4pm, and is open Sundays from 5–9 pm.

