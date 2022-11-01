Read full article on original website
Democrats’ democracy alarmism flops with voters
Several months ago, Democrats rolled the dice. They chose the issues they thought would help them prevail in the midterm elections, and they chose badly. Some of their decisions were, to be fair, inescapable. When the Supreme Court handed down its startling decision on Roe v. Wade, Democrats grasped the opportunity to burrow in on a social issue they hoped would energize their base, and especially young women.
Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail Friday in Georgia, using his first stop on a multi-state tour to frame the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and to urge voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes.
An Election Denier Could Oust A Democrat Running On The Future Of Democracy
RENO, Nevada — Should Democrats make the 2022 elections about the threat to democracy? Or should they focus instead on other issues like abortion and the economy? It’s a question of strategy that’s been hotly debated this year. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is one Democrat who hasn’t...
CNET
Election 2022 Could Be a Turning Point in American Democracy
Key statewide and congressional races are on the Nov. 8 ballot. Democracy advocates say it's especially important that people vote this year because candidates who continue to push the "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen are running on Republican tickets for top state offices. What's next. If elected,...
Biden to ask voters to protect democracy from election lies
WASHINGTON — (AP) — After weeks of reassuring talk about America's economy and inflation, President Joe Biden is turning to a darker, more urgent message, warning in the final days of midterm election voting that democracy itself is under threat. The president, who has been focused on drawing...
Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections
With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones makes last-minute, six-figure donation in Texas governor race
The latest round of political financing reports reveals Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones donated $500,000 to the re-election campaign of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Jones has been a longtime supporter of conservative political causes and candidates, so it comes as no surprise that he’s supporting Abbott, though a donation this sizable this late in the race is certain to turn some heads.
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy
Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling economic indicators and perceived spikes in crime. Democrats, meanwhile, are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned abortion rights enshrined by Roe v. Wade. Politicians on both the left and the right are eager to capitalize on this...
Washington Examiner
We really need to talk about Democrats' efforts to pre-delegitimize our elections
After the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election , it surely will be. A number of U.S. politicians are playing a dangerous game, questioning the legitimacy and results of our elections. Some do this because they solemnly believe the allegations of electoral foul play, even despite evidence to the contrary. See: former President Donald Trump and his cohort.
Phys.org
Americans unsure about God are a growing force in politics—typically more politically active than white evangelicals
It's hard to remember now, given the attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but the day after votes were cast, one theme stood out: voter turnout. Every state in the nation saw higher turnout in 2020 than 2016, according to an analysis from the Pew Research Center. Overall, there were more than 158 million votes cast, according to the Federal Election Commission—nearly 22 million more than just four years prior.
Question 3 is hated by many and funded by rich out-of-state reformers, but…
Amid a political climate where almost every issue seems to be distilled to Democrats versus Republicans, or conservative versus liberal, Question 3 has emerged to create strange bedfellows in Nevada. Prominent Democrats, including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, and prominent Republicans, including Rep. Mark Amodei, have both been quoted criticizing the...
As election nears, Washington Senate candidates talk about democracy
As Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley stump for votes, the candidates are talking about democracy itself. The most passionate moments of last weekend’s debate in Spokane revolved around the Jan. 6 riots. Murray recounted being locked in her office with insurrectionists pounding at the door.
Opinion: Election deniers aren't the only threats to democracy this year
Joshua A. Douglas writes that numerous states and localities will vote on measures to change how elections are run and/or who may vote in them, and the outcomes of those ballot measures could have a significant impact on the health of American democracy moving forward.
From voting rights to abortion: Inside the new Democratic Congress if the party pulls off a major midterm win
What happens if Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer pull it off?It seems like an impossibility, at least if you listen to the Washington DC pundit class. A Republican takeover of the House, in their minds, is all but a certainty; in the Senate, pessimists now fret that John Fetterman, Cheri Beasley, Tim Ryan and Val Demmings will all fail in their bids to flip various GOP-held Senate seats red and even worry that Herschel Walker will succeed in ousting one of the Democrats’ own, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia.But the election is far from certain if you listen to polling experts...
Daily Beast
Democrats Need to Show Voters That a Healthy Economy Needs Democracy
In a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, Americans expressed concerns about the stability of democracy, but still ranked their economic security as a higher priority. But it shouldn’t be an either/or proposition. As the clock ticks down to the midterm elections, Democrats need to make it clear to...
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
Constitutional Amendment 3 could change judicial elections
This story was originally published by Source New Mexico. One of the constitutional amendments on the ballot this year concerns appointed judges. It’s asking voters if they think these judges should be spared election in their first year of appointment. Some of these appointments are done by the governor...
Vote. The future of democracy in America depends on voters shedding apathy and getting engaged
“I think the biggest threat [to democracy] will be if the exhausted majority is too tired to get engaged. I think that’s a threat: Good people doing nothing or good people sitting on the sidelines.”-Tim Ryan, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio. History is replete with examples...
Democracy may hinge on Nevada’s Secretary of State race
This opinion column was submitted by Make The Road Action Nevada executive director Leo Murrieta and Stand Up America managing director for communications Monica Garcia. Democracy is on the ballot this November. Across the country, 13 candidates who dispute the 2020 election results are asking voters to trust them to administer their state’s elections as secretary of state. One such election-denier is Jim Marchant, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Nevada Secretary of State. It’s no wonder that Marchant was able to secure the Trump seal of approval; he was intimately involved in the former president’s fake electors scheme and has been one of the biggest voices promoting Trump’s election lies. So big, indeed, that he said the quiet part out loud and recently promised a crowd of MAGA supporters that he would deliver Trump’s victory in 2024.
