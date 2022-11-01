ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Seoul crowd crush: PM and police admit failures as anger grows

By Raphael Rashid in Seoul
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33cYxx_0itvHJrV00

South Korea’s prime minister has called Saturday’s deadly Halloween crush in Seoul a “disastrous accident that should not have happened”, as authorities responded to growing public anger with a series of apologies.

Expressing sorrow to bereaved families as the first memorial services were held, Han Duck-soo admitted that institutional failures in managing crowds played a role in the disaster, and said the government would work with all ministries, agencies and medical institutions to ensure such problems during spontaneous events never happened again.

The country’s police chief, Yoon Hee-keun, apologised for an “inadequate” emergency response. “We’ve judged that the response to the emergency calls was inadequate,” he said, noting the large number of calls placed before the disaster unfolded.

Related: Crowd crushes: how disasters like Itaewon happen, how can they be prevented, and the ‘stampede’ myth

Announcing an independent investigation, Yoon said: “We will thoroughly check the facts to see whether we took proper actions after receiving emergency reports informing us of the danger in advance.”

The crowd surge was South Korea’s deadliest disaster since the Sewol ferry sinking in 2014 , which killed 304 people and exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures. Saturday’s crush has raised public questions about what South Korea has done since then to prevent human-made disasters.

“I deeply apologise to the people to whom the recent accident occurred despite the state bearing infinite responsibility for the people’s safety,” the interior and safety minister, Lee Sang-min, told a parliamentary session on Tuesday.

Seoul’s mayor, Oh Se-hoon, also tearfully apologised during a media briefing and said the city government would put all available administrative resources “until every citizen can return to their normal lives”.

The death toll from Saturday’s crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in the nightlife district of Itaewon increased to 156 on Tuesday, amid public anger over what some have called a human-made disaster.

A Buddhist ceremony was held at a funeral hall in Suwon on Tuesday for an office worker who died. The victim’s mother and sister held hands and comforted each other while listening to chants and the sound of a wooden bell.

The previous day, students in school uniforms had come to pray for their classmate, a middle-school student who had joined the Halloween festivities with her mother and aunt. None of them survived. After paying their respects, some students sat on the floor in the hallway and sobbed .

Related: A visual guide to how the Seoul Halloween crowd crush unfolded

At a makeshift altar in front of Seoul’s city hall, several citizens heckled government officials and politicians as they came to pay their respects.

Many young people came to the memorial site. Choi Ji-yoon, 22, told the Guardian that most of the victims were her age or younger, so they did not feel like strangers. “I wanted to commemorate them,” she said. The majority of those killed were young women.

Several factors are being blamed for the disaster , including a lack of preventive measures and crowd control owing to the absence of an organising body for Halloween. That night, an estimated 100,000 people descended on Itaewon in Seoul’s Yongsan district. Only 137 officers were on the scene, mostly for traffic and crime prevention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZYAh_0itvHJrV00
People mourn at a group memorial at Seoul City Hall Plaza. Photograph: Heo Ran/Reuters

The Hankyoreh newspaper said in an editorial on Tuesday that the Itaewon disaster was “predictable”, stemming from “a lack of a safety management manual in the event of a crowd crushing accident and authorities’ complacent response”.

While South Korea has a safety manual for festivals with more than 1,000 attendees, the manual assumes an organising body is in charge of safety planning , which was not the case on Saturday.

In a Yongsan district meeting held days before the disaster, the conservative newspaper Chosun Ilbo said “virtually no safety measures were prepared” .

“The damage could have been minimised and crowds spread out had the police and local government set up safety plans to block traffic to Itaewon-ro [the main street], which connects to the alleyway where the accident occurred. It could have also taken measures to make the subway not stop [at Itaewon station].”

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol has instructed the government to come up with a crowd control system for spontaneous events that have no organisers. He also called on his cabinet to take “heavy responsibility”.

Related: ‘I don’t know how to live’: grief over loved ones lost in Seoul’s deadly Halloween crowd crush

The interior minister expressed regret on Tuesday for previously stating that more police would not have prevented the tragedy.

Collective trauma is setting in as South Koreans come to terms with what has happened. On Tuesday, the prime minister promised that the government would provide psychological support to all citizens affected by the tragedy, regardless of whether they were in Itaewon at the time.

A high school teacher in Gyeonggi province, who did not wish to be identified, told the Guardian that she recently taught a class about various holidays such as Halloween so students could learn about cultural diversity.

On Monday morning, the students removed all Halloween decorations they had put up last Friday, even though no one had asked them to. “Everyone, both students and teachers, are extremely sad,” she said, saying that it reminded her of the 2014 ferry disaster, in which most of the dead were high school students. “I am sorry and feel guilty that our promise to create a safe country was not kept.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
TheDailyBeast

K-Pop Singer Among the Victims of Horrifying Halloween Crowd Crush

A South Korean actor and K-Pop star was one of the 154 fatalities so far from the horrific crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district, his agents confirmed. Lee Jihan shot into the public sphere in 2017 on the second season of the South Korean reality show, Produce 101, where he competed to win a spot in an 11-member boy band. Although he was eliminated in the show’s fifth episode, Jihan used the platform to launch an acting career, later starring in the high-school drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. “Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Auto Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us,” his agents wrote in a post on Sunday, describing him as a “warm friend to all” and an “infinitely bright and innocent actor.”Late actor Lee Jihan, who died in Itaewon's Halloween crush, was reportedly shooting @withMBC's upcoming drama series "Season of Kok Du." According to local media outlets, he finished filming his character as the main lead's ex-boyfriend last month. #prayforitaewon pic.twitter.com/LPexoo3Sxy— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 31, 2022 Read it at Sky News
The Independent

Seoul crowd crush survivor says ‘people filmed while my friends were dying’

An Australian survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has told of how people filmed, sang and laughed while his friends were dying.At least 154 people are believed to have died in the Itaewon stampede on Saturday, while 132 others are reported to have been injured, including 37 in serious condition, amid fears this number will rise in the coming days.Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.Among the 26 foreign nationals who died was film producer Grace Rached, 23, from Sydney, Australia, who...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
The Independent

Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people

Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
CNN

Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley

South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
WASHINGTON STATE
nationalinterest.org

Kim Jong-un’s New Outfit Could Be Deadly for South Korea

“He’s showing that he’s bold and he’s proud and he’s involved in this,” Bruce Klingner of the Heritage Foundation told CNN. “And that the tactical nuclear weapons program is his.”. Last year, there was a great deal of commentary from analysts when it appeared...
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
BBC

S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'

Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
The Independent

Video shows people ‘deliberately shaking’ India bridge moments before collapse that killed 141

A disturbing video has captured the exact moment a pedestrian suspension bridge snapped, killing 141 people — most of them women, children and the elderly — in India’s western Gujarat state.Shocking surveillance footage showed at least one person seemingly shaking the bridge deliberately just seconds before it snapped, plunging dozens of people into the river.On Sunday evening, the British-era cable bridge in Gujarat Morbi town collapsed on the Machchhu river following overcrowding by hundreds of people, something which has been blamed on mismanagement and negligence.The death toll could mount with military teams working round the clock to pull out...
mailplus.co.uk

How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
The Guardian

The Guardian

495K+
Followers
113K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy